Let the sunshine in

Margot Molyneux Shift, from R1 850, and Margot Molyneux Ruched Dress, R1 225

For a cool summer after a long year, a neutral base has you covered and bright touches are essential for finding your place in the sun. Think pink, from baby and bubblegum to neon, and don’t neglect yellow, which is easier to wear than ever, thanks to mustardy tones and its appearance in accessories.

Maylee pink Alice band, R120

Margot Molyneux’s ranges of mens and womenswear are ideal to lounge in, with linen and light cotton weaves that keep you cool even when the heat is reaching all-time highs.

FIELDS offers exceptionally well-made pieces to last you from season to season, and bringing Good Good Good’s sunny waffle-textured patterns into the mix will ensure that you make a few fashion statements.

As striking as they are spacious, Project Dyad’s designs will keep you feeling secure and you stylish this summer.

Poetry Statement Ball Hoop Drop Earrings, R199

It’s all in the details when it comes to accessories, and Poetry’s statement items come in all forms — whether the iconic hoop or three-dimensional flower, their earrings are sure to infuse summery flair into your look.

Giuseppina Jewellery’s range of signet rings and floral earrings are ideal additions to any collection, adding youthful flair and accessible opulence that’s sure to turn heads. 

