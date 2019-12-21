A mixed bag for human rights in Southern Africa in 2019

Deprose Muchena Deprose Muchena, as Regional Director, leads the Southern Regional Office of Amnesty International on all aspects of human rights and organisational strategy development, implementation and communication. As part of his strategic management function he also leads all aspects of strategic recruiting, supporting and managing a dedicated team of country experts, campaign and advocacy experts, communication and research professionals to drive the regional strategy and the implementation and communications plan to achieve social change and human rights impact.In his previous position as Deputy Director of Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA) he was managing and overseeing all the 12 thematic programme managers, including country team, leading programme implementation, supporting the executive director and ensuring that all aspects of grant making are aligned and linked to the strategy in coherent fashion. Read more from Deprose Muchena @DeproseM