LOGIN
Subscribe
National

Revolving door of crime and jail

Survival: There’s little chance of escaping the numbers in Western Cape prisons, which makes it even more difficult for inmates to change their lives. (David Harrison)
0

South Africa’s criminal reoffending rate is high because rehabilitation and reintegration programmes are largely absent from the justice system, according to the National Institute for Crime Prevention and the Reintegration of Offenders (Nicro).

The institute’s Betzi Pierce says that although there are no accurate statistics on recidivism or the habitual relapse into crime, it could be as high as 87%.

But the department of correctional services says it has several initiatives to help rehabilitate offenders. It employs 584 social workers — or one per 240 offenders. It also runs psycho-social programmes to ready offenders to go out into society. And department regulations make it compulsory for offenders up to the age of 25 to attend school until they at least pass grade 9. Alternatively, they should attain adult education and training level 4, according to Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

Regarding former inmates continuing to committing crimes, he said the majority of offenders released on parole don’t re-offend within their first year of release. It is not clear what the statistics are for reoffending after their first year of release.

In response to high levels of crime and gender-based violence, politicians have been quick to announce possible harsher sentences and punishments, as well as removing the possibility of bail for certain offenders.

But, with correctional facilities already at capacity, and with few plans by the government to build new prisons, nongovernmental organisations warn this could make violent crime in South Africa worse. They too blame this on there being no proper rehabilitation and reintegration programmes available in prisons to reintroduce offenders into society once they’ve served their time.

“People, in general, leave prison in worse conditions than before,” says Pierce, who is Nicro’s operations director. “There is joining and rejoining prison gangs to survive prison life. And there is constant exposure to more dangerous criminals while in prison. It makes it so much more challenging for them to change their behaviour.”

Pierce acknowledges society’s general frustration when it comes to crime and criminal activity. But she questions the strategies used, with few long term interventions, to prevent people from committing a crime in the first place.

“There are people who don’t belong in prison. There are people who don’t have a serious risk profile … We are exposing them to hardened criminals,” she said. “And they are going to come out there and would have learnt at the best university how to do crime.”

This situation is exacerbated when people leave prison with a criminal record and find opportunities for work scarce.

“Offenders have been ill-prepared and ill-equipped to lead a constructive life in society,” Pierce says. “And they are even more disadvantaged because of the stigmatisation [of being an offender], leading to that revolving door effect.

“When we asked our clients why they commit their crimes so soon after their release, they say it is about boredom, hunger, homelessness, poverty, unemployment. Many have to commit a crime to feed their families.

And then “there is the phenomena of people who intentionally commit crime to go back into prison because they simply can’t survive outside”, says Pierce.

A 2018 research report by the Western Cape Social Development Department found that diversion programmes — instead of time behind bars, especially for young offenders — could prevent recidivism. Instead of incarceration, offenders are obliged to attend workshops, undergo psycho-social counselling and do community work.

Pierce agrees, but says sometimes even having the money to travel to workshops and rehabilitation programmes is a problem. She’s of the opinion that a once-off offender rehabilitation grant should be awarded to released offenders to help get them on their feet.

“When offenders are released, at first their families are happy to have them, and then later they become a strain because they become an extra mouth to feed,” says Pierce.

“And if they struggle to find employment most ex-offenders will try to go into entrepreneurship so that they don’t have to go through the criminal record test process.”

But parliamentarians rejected the prisoner resettlement grant proposal when it was presented in 2017.

Craig Nuttley is one ex-offender who has had to fend for himself and find his feet. He knows the effects of prison life on one’s prospects for the future. For most of his life, he’s either been on the run from authorities, living in reformatories or jail after being convicted of murder in the early 1990s. He’s been out of prison for the past 13 years.

He says he is a changed person, but he still faces the stigma of being an ex-offender. “I was unemployable. I have a standard five. My mom says I passed standard seven but I can’t remember that. It was a tough life.”

Nuttley, wasn’t able to find work because of his criminal record. “When I came out, with a bad criminal record like mine, I decided I needed to find something to do. But it has been a difficult 13 years. I’ve been homeless twice, I’m about to be homeless for the third time … I have to negotiate through a lot of hate. Not only from society, it often comes from my own family.”

He says the sooner people realise criminals are not monsters, but their own friends and family, the better

Nuttley got a break to build business directory websites to make ends meet. “I had a knack for writing, and a friend gave me a chance to start writing for websites.”

Nuttley says he is one of the lucky few who haven’t been pulled back into a life of crime.

He believes many young men who grow up in neighbourhoods with high incidents of gang activity and end up in prison are drawn to the protection and brotherhood of the numbers gangs inside the jails.

“Prisons systems in the Western Cape are run by gangsters, so how does a young guy change his life when he is only getting more rank, more powerful in the numbers gangs?

“Even if a guy goes in and he is not a gangster, the chances are 90% that when he comes out he will be a gangster.”

He says there is no rehabilitation in the prison system. “You only come right because of wanting to change or you never want to be there [in prison] again,” he says.

Nuttley believes criminals are not born, but are the products of their own society.

“Circumstance will always be the thing that puts people into prison. It doesn’t matter where you born. If you are not given the opportunity to talk about your circumstance, and what led you down this path, people will never be able to identify the cause of your crimes and they will just label you a criminal.”

Lester Kiewit
Lester Kiewit
Lester Kiewit is a Reporter, Journalist, and Broadcaster.

Recommended

Environment

YouTube steers viewers to climate denial videos: nonprofit

-
YouTube has driven millions of viewers to climate denial videos, a US activist group said on Thursday as it called for stopping "free promotion...
Read more
Environment

Record 45mn need urgent food aid in Southern Africa — UN

-
Roughly 45-million people in southern Africa are in urgent need of food aid as a result of drought, flooding and economic hardship, the UN...
Read more
Article

Slice of life: I’m discovering my history

-
I had to quit my job and move from my home in Uitenhage in the Eastern Cape — a town best...
Read more
Business

The age-old stokvel moves into the digital era

-
Can the stokvel, the home-grown savings institution tried and tested over the ages, go digital? At least two...
Read more
National

Farmworkers live in filth in Franschhoek

-
Rights groups say government needs to intervene and expropriate land in cases where rich farmers don’t maintain labourer accommodation
Read more
National

Workers fight job-creation ‘mess’

-
Former Ekurhuleni workers argued in court that a programme promising to equip them with skills simply acted as a labour broker for the municipality
Read more
Friday

The Portfolio

-
"The photographs in the series act as a symbol of, or a witness to, the economic imbalance that exists in contemporary South Africa, where people increasingly inhabit contrasting economic realities."
Read more
Friday

So, kwaito, where to from here?

-
"To remain relevant to the current generation, kwaito will need to shape-shift and reinvent itself akin to the evolution of hip-hop. "
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
National

Workers fight job-creation ‘mess’

Former Ekurhuleni workers argued in court that a programme promising to equip them with skills simply acted as a labour broker for the municipality
-
Read more
National

Court dissolves local municipality

Landmark judgment paves the way for South Africans to use legal system to hold councils responsible
-
Read more
National

Mabuza’s ‘distant relative’ scored big

Eskom’s woes are often because of boiler problems at its power plants. R50-billion has been set aside to fix them, but some of the contracts are going to questionable entities
& -
Read more
National

ANC faction gunning for Gordhan

The ambush will take place at an NEC meeting about Eskom. But the real target is Cyril Ramaphosa
& -
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Press Releases

New-style star accretion bursts dazzle astronomers

-
Associate Professor James O Chibueze and Dr SP van den Heever are part of an international team of astronomers studying the G358-MM1 high-mass protostar.
Read more
Press Releases

2020 risk outlook: Use GRC to build resilience

-
GRC activities can be used profitably to develop an integrated risk picture and response, says ContinuitySA.
Read more
Press Releases

MTN voted best mobile network

-
An independent report found MTN to be the best mobile network in SA in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Read more
Press Releases

Is your tertiary institution is accredited?

-
Rosebank College is an educational brand of The Independent Institute of Education, which is registered with the Department of Higher Education and Training.
Read more
Press Releases

Is your tertiary institution accredited?

-
Rosebank College is an educational brand of The Independent Institute of Education, which is registered with the Department of Higher Education and Training.
Read more
Press Releases

VUT chancellor, Dr Xolani Mkhwanazi, dies

-
The university conferred the degree of Doctor of Science Honoris Causa on Dr Xolani Mkhwanazi for his outstanding leadership contributions to maths and science education development.
Read more
Press Releases

Innovate4AMR now in second year

-
SA's Team pill-Alert aims to tackle antimicrobial resistance by implementing their strategic intervention that ensures patients comply with treatment.
Read more
Press Releases

Medical students present solution in Geneva

-
Kapil Narain and Mohamed Hoosen Suleman were selected to present their strategic intervention to tackle antimicrobial resistance to an international panel of experts.
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.