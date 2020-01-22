LOGIN
Subscribe
FridayTop Six

Book’s design helps retrace steps over time

0

Nostalgia and memory in the book is not faded or soft. It has texture, it has high contrast.

Some Writers Can Give You Two Heartbeats is an instantly captivating book for the singularity with which it distils and threads the multi-valent narratives pertaining to the evolution of Zimbabwean literature and its visionary design that speaks to archived work of the interventionist nature of Black Chalk and Co. The group is made up of writers, artists, designers, academics and technologists.

Nontsikelelo Mutiti (Image by Sindayiganza Photography)

Graphic designer Nontsikelelo Mutiti talks us through the process of establishing a design language for the book and how these choices spoke back to its content and the crew’s ethos.

Preston Thompson is the other credited designer on this project. Could you give us a sense of how the collective process of establishing a design language for the project came to be?

Black Chalk & Co already has quite a strong aesthetic, which is based around a number of values but also inspired by print media that we grew up with. Much of that media was black and white with a single spot colour or two spot colours. We also had been looking at a few publications with interviews that we liked.

We started sketching and working on the grid and colour scheme, ideas for image placement and the initial direction for chapter openings before bringing Preston on. In our early meetings, we spent a lot of time looking at other publications to help express what we were looking for in the typography.

READINGZIMBABWE.COM

SUPPORT US!We just launched our first ever Kickstarter campaign as a way of inviting our community to build with us a preeminent digital resource dedicated to surface, collect and preserve Zimbabwean stories. The contributions you make will inspire new ways of interpreting the data we are gathering, and more importantly, help kickstart The People's Library, a research and creative hub which will be situated in Harare. The hallmark of our work as Black Chalk and Co is collaborative. Follow link and join us in this work: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/2099710239/reading-zimbabwe?ref=discovery

Posted by Black Chalk and Co. on Friday, October 27, 2017

Ideas around image placements were one of the first things we nailed down. I am a very visual person and tend to focus on what is happening with those first, using them to anchor the personality and dynamism of the piece.

Because we are handling several projects at once it has become necessary to work with other designers. Collaborating is very important in our work, so is mentorship. Through this project and others we’ve been able to give younger artists opportunities to learn and grow. I learnt through making and with the mentorship of peers.

A detail of writer Dambudzo Marechera’s floral print jacket appears in the beginning of each new chapter. At what point did you land on the design possibilities of the print?

We have been preoccupied with this motif for quite some time. This rose pattern features in many of the most well-known images of Marechera. For myself, I grew up around a lot of roses. My mother grew them in our front garden.

It is wonderful to see a Zimbabwean man wearing that kind of pattern. You do not see much of that self-determination within our community with regard to men’s fashion. The jacket is a provocation.

We recreated this pattern using collage techniques.

It is becoming a kind of signature of our work, appearing as wallpaper in installations, such as our presentation, Marechera: The Rose That Grew From Concrete at the art fair Underline, as well as our two presentations of Beautiful Words Are Subversive, an iterative presentation of aspects of our research from the past five years.

The bitmapping imbues the book with a nostalgic feel. What aesthetic and practical purposes did it fulfil for you?

Bitmapping is a register of particular technologies. It can also be attributed to an economy of means, to quick fast reproduction at a low cost, and high quantity. This is the goal for much of our work. We are working on projects that we primarily fund on our own. Full colour is quite expensive, but I think we’ve been able to do a lot with colour in simple and strong ways.

How did the subject matter, or the manner in which it was initially presented, influence how you thought about space, where this project was concerned?

Music influenced the way colour and placement works in this piece. There are some rules related to rhythm that I established as the last level of design. This is what holds the book together the most and keeps the reader flipping through. Levels of consistency with creative deviations from foundational rules rather than inversions.

There is something about the number two in the layout. Halves and doubling. The power of two colours, the dynamism when two pages meet at the gutter.

 Juxtaposition is a powerful mechanism. This is how we make sentences.

To what degree were you thinking about the manner in which memory functions when designing the book?

Material has a lot of residue. This is the beauty of working with photographic images, paper cuttings, receipts, handwritten notes. If not memory then the imagination connects with these elements bringing them to life.

In this publication we also play with degrees of mediation. This produces the hierarchy and narratives that unfold through sequencing and scale.

While dealing with memory, how do you make something memorable? QUERY?

Nostalgia and memory in the book is not faded or soft. It has texture, it has high contrast.

Kwanele Sosibo
Kwanele Sosibo

Kwanele Sosibo studied journalism at Durban's ML Sultan Technikon before working at Independent Newspapers from 2000 to 2003. In 2005, he joined the Mail & Guardian's internship programme and later worked as a reporter at the paper between 2006 and 2008, before working as a researcher. He was the inaugural Eugene Saldanha Fellow in 2011.

Recommended

Sport

From De Kock the dasher to Quinny the dutiful

-
Quinton de Kock’s cricketing brain has made him South Africa’s new ODI skipper. But if his batting genius is to win games on its own, first he must give up the keeper’s gloves.
Read more
World

Trump trial opens with fiery clashes over witnesses

& -
The two sides squared off in fiery exchanges that circled around the procedures for the trial and gave the Democrats an opportunity to spell out their arguments for Trump's guilt on national television
Read more
Motoring

Datsun Go: Doing basics basically

-
This is a handy little car for driving around town. The Go is much-improved compared to previous models and now offers welcome safety features
Read more
Opinion

Where will neoliberalism end?

-
LONG READ Is the world was overtaken by upheaval last year, one photo emerging from the uprisings depicts...
Read more
Sport

How Sheffield United is finally living up to its history

-
Thanks to years of mediocrity, the rich footballing history of the club and its city is often forgotten
Read more
Opinion

Conclusions about the effects of digital media are often incomplete, irrelevant or wrong

, & -
Humans are barraged by digital media 24/7. Is it a problem?
Read more
National

‘Judge President Hlophe tried to influence allocation of judges to nuclear case’

-
Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath accuses Hlophe of attempting to influence her to allocate the case to judges he perceived as ‘favourably disposed’ to former president Jacob Zuma
Read more
Environment

Trump rejects climate ‘prophets of doom’ as Thunberg warns Davos

& -
The 50th meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) got under way in the ski resort with an avowed focus on climate change but with starkly different visions over global warming laid bare
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
Education

Study unpacks the ‘hidden racism’ at Stellenbosch

Students say they feel unseen and unheard at the university because of their skin colour
-
Read more
National

Workers’ R60m ‘lost’ in banks scam

An asset manager, VBS Mutual Bank and a Namibian bank have put the retirement funds of 26 000 municipal workers in South Africa at risk
-
Read more
National

‘Judge President Hlophe tried to influence allocation of judges to...

Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath accuses Hlophe of attempting to influence her to allocate the case to judges he perceived as ‘favourably disposed’ to former president Jacob Zuma
-
Read more
Business

SAA grounds flights due to low demand

SAA is working to accommodate customers on its sister airlines after it cancelled flights due to low demand
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Article

MTN unveils TikTok bundles

-
Customised MTN TikTok data bundles are available to all prepaid customers on *136*2#.
Read more
Digital Editions

Marketers need to reinvent themselves

-
Marketing is an exciting discipline, offering the perfect fit for individuals who are equally interested in business, human dynamics and strategic thinking. But the...
Read more
Article

Upskill yourself to land your dream job in 2020

-
If you received admission to an IIE Higher Certificate qualification, once you have graduated, you can articulate to an IIE Diploma and then IIE Bachelor's degree at IIE Rosebank College.
Read more
Press Releases

South Africans unsure of what to expect in 2020

-
Almost half (49%) of South Africans, 15 years and older, agree or strongly agree that they view 2020 with optimism.
Read more
Press Releases

KZN teacher educators jet off to Columbia University

-
A group of academics were selected as participants of the programme focused on PhD completion, mobility, supervision capacity development and the generation of high-impact research.
Read more
Press Releases

New-style star accretion bursts dazzle astronomers

-
Associate Professor James O Chibueze and Dr SP van den Heever are part of an international team of astronomers studying the G358-MM1 high-mass protostar.
Read more
Press Releases

2020 risk outlook: Use GRC to build resilience

-
GRC activities can be used profitably to develop an integrated risk picture and response, says ContinuitySA.
Read more
Press Releases

MTN voted best mobile network

-
An independent report found MTN to be the best mobile network in SA in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.