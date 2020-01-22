LOGIN
Subscribe
OpinionSci-techTop Six

Conclusions about the effects of digital media are often incomplete, irrelevant or wrong

    
Humans are barraged by digital media 24/7. Is it a problem? (Reuters)
0

There’s a lot of talk about digital media. Increasing screen time has created worries about media’s impacts on democracy, addiction, depression, relationships, learning, health, privacy and much more. The effects are frequently assumed to be huge, even apocalyptic.

Scientific data, however, often fail to confirm what seems true based on everyday experiences. In study after study, screen time is often not correlated with important effects at a magnitude that matches the concerns and expectations of media consumers, critics, teachers, parents, paediatricians and even the researchers themselves. For example, a recent review of over 200 studies about social media concluded there was almost no effect of greater screen time on psychological well-being. A comprehensive study of adolescents reported small effects of screen time on brain development, and no relationship between media use and cognitive performance. A review of 20 studies about the effects of multitasking with media — that is, using two or more screens at the same time — showed small declines in cognitive performance because of multitasking but also pointed out new studies that showed the opposite.

As communication, psychological and medical researchers interested in media effects, we are interested in how individuals’ engagement with digital technology influences peoples’ thoughts, emotions, behaviours, health and well-being.

Moving beyond ‘screen time’

Has the power of media over modern life been overstated? Probably not, but no one knows, because there is a severe lack of knowledge about what people are actually seeing and doing on their screens.

Individuals all around the world are now all looking at pretty much the same screens and spending a lot of time with them. However, the similarities between us end there. Many different kinds of applications, games and messages flow across people’s screens. And, because it is so easy to create customised personal threads of experiences, each person ends up viewing very different material at different times. No two people share the same media experiences.

To determine the effects of media on people’s lives, whether beneficial or harmful, requires knowledge of what people are actually seeing and doing on those screens. But researchers often mistakenly depend on a rather blunt metric — screen time.

A media solution based only on screen time is like medical advice to someone taking multiple prescription medications to reduce their total number of pills by half. Which medications and when?Reports of screen time, the most common way to assess media use, are known to be terribly inaccurate and describe only total viewing time. Today, on a single screen, you can switch instantly between messaging a neighbour, watching the news, parenting a child, arranging for dinner delivery, planning a weekend trip, talking on an office video conference and even monitoring your car, home irrigation and lighting. Add to that more troublesome uses — bullying a classmate, hate speech or reading fabricated news. Knowing someone’s screen time – their total dose of media – will not diagnose problems with any of that content.

Complex and unique nature of media use

What would be a better gauge of media consumption than screen time? Something that better captures the complexities of how individuals engage with media. Perhaps the details about specific categories of content — the names of the programmes, software and websites — would be more informative. Sometimes that may be enough to highlight problems — playing a popular game more than intended, frequent visits to a suspicious political website or too much social time on Facebook.

Tracking big categories of content, however, is still not that helpful. My one hour of Facebook, for example, could be spent on self-expression and social comparison; yours could be filled with news, shopping, classes, games and videos. Further, our research finds that people now switch between content on their smartphones and laptops every 10 to 20 seconds on average. Many people average several hundred different smartphone sessions per day. The fast cadence certainly influences how people converse with each other and how engaged we are with information. And each bit of content is surrounded by other kinds of material. News read on Facebook sandwiches political content between social relationships, each one changing the interpretation of the other.

A call for a Human Screenome Project

In this era of technology and big data, we need a DVR for digital life that records the entirety of individuals’ screen media experiences — what we call the screenome, analogous to the genome, microbiome and other “omes” that define an individual’s unique characteristics and exposures.

An individual’s screenome includes apps and websites, the specific content observed and created, all of the words, images and sounds on the screens, and their time of day, duration and sequencing. It includes whether the content is produced by the user or sent from others. And it includes characteristics of use, such as variations in how much one interacts with a screen, how quickly one switches between content, scrolls through screens, and turns the screen on and off.

Without knowledge of the whole screenome, no one — including researchers, critics, educators, journalists or policymakers — can accurately describe the new media chaos. People need much better data — for science, policy, parenting and more. And it needs to be collected and supported by individuals and organisations who are motivated to share the information for all to analyse and apply.

The benefits from studying the human genome required developing the field of genomics. The same will be true for the human screenome, the unique individual record of experiences that constitute psychological and social life on digital devices. Researchers now have the technologies to begin a serious study of screenomics, which we describe in the journal Nature. Now we need the data – a collective effort to produce, map and analyse a large and informative set of screenomes. A Human Screenome Project could inform academics, health professionals, educators, parents, advocacy groups, tech companies and policymakers about how to maximise the potential of media and remedy its most pernicious effects.

Byron Reeves, Professor of Communication, Stanford University; Nilam Ram, Professor of Human Development and Family Studies, and Psychology, Pennsylvania State University, and Thomas N. Robinson, Professor of Pediatrics and of Medicine, Stanford University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
The Conversation

Byron Reeves
Professor of Communication, Stanford University
Nilam Ram
Professor of Human Development and Family Studies, and Psychology, Pennsylvania State University
Thomas N. Robinson

Recommended

Sport

From De Kock the dasher to Quinny the dutiful

-
Quinton de Kock’s cricketing brain has made him South Africa’s new ODI skipper. But if his batting genius is to win games on its own, first he must give up the keeper’s gloves.
Read more
Friday

Book’s design helps retrace steps over time

-
With Zimbabwe on the brink of turning 40, a new book takes an unconventional route to putting the country's post-liberation canon into perspective
Read more
World

Trump trial opens with fiery clashes over witnesses

& -
The two sides squared off in fiery exchanges that circled around the procedures for the trial and gave the Democrats an opportunity to spell out their arguments for Trump's guilt on national television
Read more
Motoring

Datsun Go: Doing basics basically

-
This is a handy little car for driving around town. The Go is much-improved compared to previous models and now offers welcome safety features
Read more
Opinion

Eskom: South Africa can learn from Australia’s mistakes before it too burns

-
The current restructuring plan for the state-owned entity won’t solve its problems, but there is a way to make the power utility work successfully
Read more
Opinion

Where will neoliberalism end?

-
LONG READ Is the world was overtaken by upheaval last year, one photo emerging from the uprisings depicts...
Read more
Sport

How Sheffield United is finally living up to its history

-
Thanks to years of mediocrity, the rich footballing history of the club and its city is often forgotten
Read more
National

‘Judge President Hlophe tried to influence allocation of judges to nuclear case’

-
Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath accuses Hlophe of attempting to influence her to allocate the case to judges he perceived as ‘favourably disposed’ to former president Jacob Zuma
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
Education

Study unpacks the ‘hidden racism’ at Stellenbosch

Students say they feel unseen and unheard at the university because of their skin colour
-
Read more
National

Workers’ R60m ‘lost’ in banks scam

An asset manager, VBS Mutual Bank and a Namibian bank have put the retirement funds of 26 000 municipal workers in South Africa at risk
-
Read more
National

‘Judge President Hlophe tried to influence allocation of judges to...

Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath accuses Hlophe of attempting to influence her to allocate the case to judges he perceived as ‘favourably disposed’ to former president Jacob Zuma
-
Read more
Business

SAA grounds flights due to low demand

SAA is working to accommodate customers on its sister airlines after it cancelled flights due to low demand
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Article

MTN unveils TikTok bundles

-
Customised MTN TikTok data bundles are available to all prepaid customers on *136*2#.
Read more
Digital Editions

Marketers need to reinvent themselves

-
Marketing is an exciting discipline, offering the perfect fit for individuals who are equally interested in business, human dynamics and strategic thinking. But the...
Read more
Article

Upskill yourself to land your dream job in 2020

-
If you received admission to an IIE Higher Certificate qualification, once you have graduated, you can articulate to an IIE Diploma and then IIE Bachelor's degree at IIE Rosebank College.
Read more
Press Releases

South Africans unsure of what to expect in 2020

-
Almost half (49%) of South Africans, 15 years and older, agree or strongly agree that they view 2020 with optimism.
Read more
Press Releases

KZN teacher educators jet off to Columbia University

-
A group of academics were selected as participants of the programme focused on PhD completion, mobility, supervision capacity development and the generation of high-impact research.
Read more
Press Releases

New-style star accretion bursts dazzle astronomers

-
Associate Professor James O Chibueze and Dr SP van den Heever are part of an international team of astronomers studying the G358-MM1 high-mass protostar.
Read more
Press Releases

2020 risk outlook: Use GRC to build resilience

-
GRC activities can be used profitably to develop an integrated risk picture and response, says ContinuitySA.
Read more
Press Releases

MTN voted best mobile network

-
An independent report found MTN to be the best mobile network in SA in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.