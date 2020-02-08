LOGIN
Subscribe

Maimane’s Mosa movement to launch within two months

0

Movement for One South Africa (Mosa) leader Mmusi Maimane says his political entity can be the “Uber of South African politics”.

Speaking at the Cape Town press club on Wednesday, the former leader of the Democratic Alliance added some meat to the bones of his idea for a new South African political movement.

Stressing that Mosa is not a political party, Maimane said it will work closely with other political organisations. 

He said the movement will use technology and innovation to galvanise political support among citizens without becoming a fully fledged political party. 

“Why a movement, and not a party? We already have 48 [parties]. I’m not certain party [number] 49 is going to bring the change we need. If we look at global politics, it is not political parties that are bringing change [it is people]. What SA needs is a movement of citizens. It is a coalition of parties — an agreement between religious organisations, civil society and business.” 

Maimane said that although he is not desperate to get back to the parliamentary benches, he is not ruling out the possibility of contesting elections under the Mosa banner. 

The organisation will be awaiting a Constitutional Court case to determine whether independent candidates can contest provincial and national elections. Independents can already contest local government elections. 

Call for electoral reform

“We need electoral reform. We need to directly elect people who will serve us rather than elect a party who will give us people we don’t know,” Maimane said. 

He said that if a million people can sign up on Facebook to the I’m Staying campaign — pledging that they won’t emigrate to another country and rather become active citizens back home — then South Africa needs a movement.   

Maimane said the movement would be funded by individual contributions of as little as R20 a person, with some crowd-funding campaigns to raise money and awareness. He added that consultative forums will kick off in the coming weeks, with the official launch of the movement expected in April. 

The former leader of the opposition resigned from the DA in October 2019. He said there was no bad blood between him and his former party and would not be drawn on questions about whether he jumped or was pushed from his position following disappointing 2019 election results. 

He even thanked the party for giving him “the experience to help serve South Africans”.

Eyaaz

Recommended

Editorial

Editorial: Promises are on tap, but not water

-
Promises of hope and a better tomorrow await South Africa. Yet they continue to come to naught
Read more
Business

Council officials must explain wastage or pay up

-
Auditor General (AG) Kimi Makwetu’s extended powers will soon be used to hold municipal managers and chief financial officers of local...
Read more
National

Hlophe: Goliath’s ‘false allegations’ amount to gross misconduct

-
The Western Cape Judge President has made a counter-complaint against his deputy and responded to her allegation
Read more
Special Reports

Request for CVs – Individual consultant from the Ministry of Health in Lesotho

-
Terms of Reference:  (Individual) Short Term Individual Consultant DEPARTMENTProject Implementing UnitJOB TITLEDevelopment of Project Implementation ManualPROJECTLesotho Nutrition and Health...
Read more
Digital Editions

07 February 2020

-
The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers. Not a...
Read more
National

Riddle of Zuma’s sick note

-
SANDF officials considered launching a probe into the ‘doctored’ certificate
Read more
National

Changes to mining Act need work

-
Proposed amendments to the legislation mandate meaningful consultation with communities but critics say there are loopholes
Read more
Politics

ANC agrees to discuss more seats in Western Cape

-
The ANC in the Western Cape has agreed, in principle, to discuss a move to call for the increase in the...
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
Article

Maimane’s Mosa movement to launch within two months

The former DA leader says his new political movement can bring change to South Africa
-
Read more
National

Hlophe: Goliath’s ‘false allegations’ amount to gross misconduct

The Western Cape Judge President has made a counter-complaint against his deputy and responded to her allegation
-
Read more
National

Riddle of Zuma’s sick note

SANDF officials considered launching a probe into the ‘doctored’ certificate
-
Read more
Business

SAA cancels flights, moves ahead with restructuring

The struggling national carrier’s business rescue practitioners say the move to restructure the airline is a bid to return to profitability and to attract equity partners
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Request for CVs – Individual consultant from the Ministry of Health in Lesotho

-
Terms of Reference:  (Individual) Short Term Individual Consultant DEPARTMENTProject Implementing UnitJOB TITLEDevelopment of Project Implementation ManualPROJECTLesotho Nutrition and Health...
Read more
Article

Snupit plays crucial role for local SMEs

-
The company shows its support for local businesses as study finds 90% of SMEs are buckling in a weak economy.
Read more
Article

Top matriculant comes to UKZN

-
Aaron Naidu has registered at UKZN for a BSc degree majoring in data science.
Read more
Press Releases

MTN drives inclusivity of deaf community

-
The company produced DefBars, a bespoke music track using SASL for the hard-of-hearing and/or deaf community.
Read more
Government News

Strengthening fraternal relations

-
Strengthening fraternal relations
Read more
Press Releases

Clinical virologist appointed head of department at UKZN

-
Dr Nokukhanya Msomi was named head of Virology in the School of Laboratory Medicine and Medical Sciences.
Read more
Press Releases

Teenager excels despite challenges

-
Thandazile Ngubane matriculated with three distinctions, which earned her acceptance into the dental therapy programme at UKZN.
Read more
Special Reports

It’s time for a new conversation to reduce smoking rates

-
a smoke-free future is possible for our country, and the world
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.