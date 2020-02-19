LOGIN
Subscribe
PoliticsThe Editors Picks

Steenhuisen takes the lead in DA race while Ntuli falters

John Steenhuisen
John Steenhuisen was the Democratic Alliance's chief whip when the partys leader, Mmusi Maimane, resigned, opening the door he always dreamed of stepping through. (Delwyn Verasamy/ M&G)
0

The campaign for Democratic Alliance leader has seen interim leader John Steenhuisen come out as the clear frontrunner in the race to permanently replace Mmusi Maimane.

He’s being challenged for the position by KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli, while Gauteng party leader John Moodey has also reportedly expressed interest in the race.

At Steenhuisen’s campaign launch last week, party bigwigs, including former DA Federal Council chairperson James Selfe, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, and DA parliamentary chief whip Natasha Mazzone, among others, showed their support for the party’s interim leader. 

Meanwhile, the Ntuli campaign’s closed WhatsApp group, seen by the Mail & Guardian, which was meant to inform public representatives and voting delegates at the May conference about her policy and campaign position, has had members leave in their droves. 

They say if you want a guarantee, buy a toaster. There are no guarantees in politics. I’m running a strong campaign and complacency is the enemy.

John Steenhuisen

But a DA member close to the Steenhuisen campaign said although the interim leader is buoyed by the support, he’s not taking the contest lightly. 

“It’s not that the race is already over. Politics is a dynamic thing. It would be silly to assume it’s over. But John has the upper hand and it will remain like that. It’s going to be a contest. And that’s always good because that brings out the best in people,” the party member said. 

Steenhuisen himself wouldn’t be drawn into discussions about the fact he is the favourite. Instead, saying he’s using the campaign to reach out to DA activists and rally around the upcoming 2021 local government election campaign. 

“They say if you want a guarantee, buy a toaster. There are no guarantees in politics. I’m running a strong campaign and complacency is the enemy. I’ll be campaigning in all nine provinces and interacting with all levels of the party and will be doing so till polling closes,” Steenhuisen said.

Steenhuisen said, if elected as DA leader, his face won’t be on the 2021 local ballot, but rather the pictures of ward candidates. But he’s confident of being the voice of the party at the polls. 

“A number of key people in the party believe I have the ability and the experience to get the party back on track. They know we can get more councillors across the finish line in local elections and we can get control of more municipalities.” 

War of words

But although Steenhuisen appears to be a delegate favourite, the war of words between the opposing camps campaign has intensified. 

Steenhuisen and Ntuli, who both hail from KwaZulu-Natal, have not always had the most cordial of relationships.

One DA member confirmed this, saying, “Not everyone has to be friends. They’re professional, they get on with it. It’s politics.”

The Ntuli camp insists their candidate is not throwing in the towel just yet and that her fight continues until the elective conference, adding that she has as much to offer in attracting disillusioned party voters.

“Mbali is also trying to attract delegates from the white, Afrikaans community. I don’t think John has any more influence in that community than she does. He’s a white, English-speaking guy from Durban. She’s a black woman from Durban,” a person close to Ntuli said. 

Those close to Ntuli said even if she doesn’t win, the party won’t be the same after the elective conference.

“Lots of people are tired of the stunts and the gimmicks. Even if Mbali loses, she’s running a campaign just by being herself. It’s not about obnoxious rallies where you evangelise to people; it’s about talking to people where they realise you’re being honest and authentic with them. It might not be about this showy behaviour that the party has taken on,” the insider said.

Lester Kiewit
Lester Kiewit
Lester Kiewit is a Reporter, Journalist, and Broadcaster.

Recommended

National

From the archives: For the first time, an insiders’ account of the Third Force

-
Two young gangsters give an horrific account of how they were encouraged, equipped and trained to carry out violence against ANC-linked targets by the security forces.
Read more
Top Six

China expels Wall Street Journal reporters over ‘racist’ headline

-
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the Journal op-ed — titled China is the Real Sick Man of Asia — had a "racially discriminatory" and "sensational" headline
Read more
Opinion

Queen bees in the workplace want to keep all the honey for themselves

-
The queen bee syndrome, whereby women in power consciously impede the development of other women in the workplace, is slowly gaining ground in South Africa
Read more
National

Ramaphosa bets big on infrastructure to boost economy

-
Sona was a mixed bag but there were some meaningful announcements
Read more
Top Six

WHO urges calm as China coronavirus death toll reaches 2000

-
More than 74 000 people have now been infected by the virus in China, with hundreds more cases in some 25 countries
Read more
Friday

Pola Maneli asks: “Do you feel seen?”

-
Pola Maneli’s latest work, ‘An Indigenous I/Eye’, is an attempt to visualise blackness
Read more
Opinion

The informal economy is necessary to deal with the unemployment crisis

-
It is more connected to the broader economy than we realise and should be supported
Read more
National

Stranded commuters say Ramaphosa’s rail promises ring hollow

-
Cape Town’s largest passenger rail line has been closed for months, hitting people’s pockets and adding to road traffic congestion
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
Politics

Steenhuisen takes the lead in DA race while Ntuli falters

‘If you want a guarantee buy a toaster. This is politics’
-
Read more
National

Ramaphosa bets big on infrastructure to boost economy

Sona was a mixed bag but there were some meaningful announcements
-
Read more
National

Stranded commuters say Ramaphosa’s rail promises ring hollow

Cape Town’s largest passenger rail line has been closed for months, hitting people’s pockets and adding to road traffic congestion
-
Read more
Politics

EFF ‘circus’ becomes contagion as MPs heckle Malema

ANC MPs test the EFF’s disruptive tactics on the leader of the Red Berets in Sona reply
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Press Releases

Response to the report of the independent assessors

-
VUT welcomes the publishing of the report of the independent assessors to investigate concerns of poor governance, leadership, management, corruption and fraud at the university.
Read more
Press Releases

NWU student receives international award

-
Carol-Mari Schulz received the Bachelor of Health Sciences in Occupational Hygiene Top Achiever Award.
Read more
Press Releases

Academic programme resumes at all campuses

-
Lectures, practicals, seminars and tutorials will all resume today as per specific academic timetables.
Read more
Special Reports

Strategic social investments are a catalyst for social progress

-
Barloworld Mbewu enables beneficiaries to move away from dependence on grant funding
Read more
Special Reports

We all have a part to play to make South Africa work

-
Powering societal progress demands partnerships between all stakeholders
Read more
Special Reports

So you want to be a social entrepreneur?

-
Do the research first; it will save money and time later
Read more
Special Reports

Social entrepreneurship means business

-
Enterprises with a cause at their core might be exactly what our economy desperately needs
Read more
Special Reports

Looking inwards

-
Businesses are finding tangible ways to give back – but only because consumers demand it
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.