Subscribe
Sport

Allrounder Proteas do SA proud down under

Highs and lows: Mignon du Preez and Suné Luus celebrate beating England for the first time in a World Cup last month. (Paul Kane/Getty Images)
0

For the past two years, South African women’s sports teams have outdone themselves, and made the nation proud. In 2018, it was Banyana Banyana’s World Cup qualification and Africa Cup of Nations run; in 2019, the netball side’s exploits at the World Cup had South Africans lauding them. This year, the women’s cricket team has grabbed the torch after they exceeded expectations at the T20 World Cup.

After coming off a 3-1 T20 series defeat just two weeks before the World Cup and a warm-up match loss to four-time winners Australia, the Proteas Women’s form going into the T20 World Cup would not have been what they wanted. They were in a tough group as well, which included two former champions: the West Indies and England.

However, the Proteas seemed to thrive under the pressure. Having not beaten England in World Cup matches in seven previous attempts, the Proteas Women claimed victory by six wickets in their opener, and that would set the tone for the rest of their group games.

They then went on to thump Thailand and Pakistan before their match against the West Indies was abandoned.

The Proteas, together with India, were the only two teams to come out of their respective groups unscathed. They also reached the semifinals for only the second time.

The aspect that stands out when it came to South Africa’s invincible group stage progression was the role the allrounders played. Captain Dane van Niekerk, Suné Luus and Marizanne Kapp all had significant outings with both the bat and ball, which, in turn, took pressure off key batswoman Lizelle Lee and pace bowler Shabnim Ismail.

It is possibly a page the South African men’s side could take out of the women’s book after being criticised for their overreliance on Quinton de Kock with the bat and Kagiso Rabada with the ball. 

When the Proteas played England, a robust bowling display limited the Poms to just 123/8 in their 20 overs. Ayabonga Khaka led the attack, with figures of 3/25.

But it was the captain, Van Niekerk, together with Kapp who guided the Proteas to a much-needed victory as they both picked up two wickets and contributed the highest individual batting scores. Van Niekerk scored 46, and Kapp made a 33-ball 38.

The game against Thailand saw the batswomen show that they can put pressure on teams and then leave it to the bowlers to complete the job.

Lee scored a century to help South Africa post a score of 195, and Luus played an instrumental part in both departments as she smashed an unbeaten 61.

With the ball in hand, her leg spin could not be contained by the Thailand Women as she picked up 3/15 and, in tadem with Ismail’s pace, they destroyed the batswomen facing them, to win by 113 runs.

Their encounter against Pakistan followed suit, as Van Niekerk once again finished with the best bowling figures.

This match also proved that the Proteas squad has immense depth as Laura Wolvaardt, who usually occupies the fringes of the side, came in and produced a player-of-the-match performance by scoring an unbeaten, 36-ball 53. The Proteas secured their passage into the last four of the tournament with this victory.

The Proteas, who narrowly lost out to England in the ODI World Cup in 2017, fielded 10 of the same players for this T20 World Cup, and both the experience and heartbreak from that tournament seem to have served as motivation for Van Niekerk and her charges at this one.

Despite losing to Australia by five runs in the semifinals, in a match  that was shortened because of the rain in Sydney, the positive strides they have made at this tournament will not only make the nation proud of them, but will also bring the Proteas the much-needed attention they deserve.

When they return to South Africa, the Proteas will receive a two-week break before we can watch them in action again as they welcome Australia for a T20 and ODI series.

PW Botha wagged his finger and banned us in 1988 but we stood firm. We built a reputation for fearless journalism, then, and now. Through these last 35 years, the Mail & Guardian has always been on the right side of history.

These days, we are on the trail of the merry band of corporates and politicians robbing South Africa of its own potential.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Eyaaz Matwadia
Eyaaz Matwadia
Eyaaz Matwadia is a member of the Mail & Guardian's online team.

Recommended

Analysis

South Africa must have a stake in artificial intelligence technology

-
The country needs an institute that will be a conduit for AI knowledge to industry, society and government
Read more
Opinion

Dampener for the weekend

-
Monday. It’s the start of the working week, but I’m already exhausted, worn out. I...
Read more
Editorial

Editorial: Dropping celebs isn’t enough

-
There are not often consequences for men who are reported to have sexually abused women. But maybe, just maybe things are changing for the better.
Read more
Sport

Fighting to get back in the saddle

-
Paralysed at 23, Philippa Johnson-Dwyer has defied the odds to seek Paralympian glory
Read more
Sport

F1 flirts with a return to SA

-
Motosport’s top competition is dropping hints of coming back, but would we want this to happen?
Read more
Education

Preparing graduates for the workplace

-
Imbuing students with entrepreneurial thinking can also provide value to the larger economy
Read more
Friday

The Portfolio: ByLwansta

-
Hip-hop artist ByLwansta adopts a multidisciplinary approach to story-telling by making use of visual cues to reinforce the ideas that he puts forward sonically
Read more
National

Bring ‘empathy’ back to Nedlac

-
Lisa Seftel started out in the labour movement before she took up positions in government. Now, as the head of Nedlac, she has to create a space where both sides can meet to discuss and debate important policy issues
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
National

Volunteers fill municipal-sized hole

Athandiwe Saba continues her reporting with a story about the people of Standerton who have taken it on themselves to fix things
-
Read more
National

No SANDF crew to send to Wuhan

Insiders says that no one is willing to make the daunting journey to rescue fellow citizens
& -
Read more
National

First SA coronavirus patient, doctor, and family in quarantine

The health minister is positive that all those who came into contact with the infected Durban man will be identified and quarantined
-
Read more
National

Mkhize urges calm amid first confirmed Covid-19 case in South...

The health minister tells MPs tests are being conducted on people who may have come into contact with the Durban man who tested positive for the virus
-
Read more

Press Releases

Special Reports

The workplace today through the lens of augmented humanity

-
There is huge generational diversity in the workplace today
Read more
Special Reports

Chief executives take up the wheelchair campaign in March

-
The campaign helps to raise awareness of the difficulties people in wheelchairs face on a daily basis
Read more
Special Reports

The best just got better: Samsung launches new generation of air conditioners

-
You can tell your Samsung air conditioner what to do with a touch or with your smartphone
Read more
Special Reports

South Africans are tired of rhetoric

-
REGENT BUSINESS SCHOOL a member of the Honoris United Universities held a pre-budget discussion on February 19
Read more
Special Reports

Mega lessons from mega-events

-
Expo 2020 Dubai has already engaged 30 000 volunteers from the city
Read more
Special Reports

Dube Tradeport is a world-class industrial and commercial precinct

-
It is specifically geared to afford enterprises involved in manufacturing and export a highly competitive business operating environment
Read more
Special Reports

Make your human capital investments pay

-
It is fair that higher performance be rewarded accordingly, but within the fair discrimination principles being applied
Read more
Special Reports

Approaches to reskilling in organisations

-
If the populace is not properly trained, the country will forever lag behind the rest of the world
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.