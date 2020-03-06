Subscribe
EditorialOpinion

Editorial: Dropping celebs isn’t enough

(Mail & Guardian)
0

There are not often consequences for men who are reported to have sexually abused women. But maybe, just maybe things are changing for the better. Erstwhile Hollywood power broker Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of two felony sex crimes last week. His case may prove that sometimes reporting sexual abuse will not be in vain. It lends something like hope to the myriad women who talk about their experiences, only to be ridiculed, mocked and, crucially, disbelieved.

As Crystal Dicks writes in the Mail & Guardian on page27 this week, “The verdict highlights a number of critical issues required to build systems, processes and advocacy when it comes to this work.”

One of the key criticisms of the #MeToo movement is the potential damage it may do to natural justice and due process.

Dicks notes that the Weinstein case demonstrates that “when women speak out, and when those of us at the receiving end of these complaints hear them, believe them and support them through a complainant- or victim-centred process, it does not mean that we don’t want to see or adhere to due process or fairness in relation to the rights of the accused”.

This is a crucial reflection as South Africa this week grapples with what happens after a public figure is accused of sexual assault.

On Twitter last year, local house phenomenon Lady Zamar accused hip-hop artist Sjava of having “abused (verbally and once sexually)” her in the recent past.

The thread was subsequently removed from her account and except for some fans expressing their shock and disappointment, the story appeared to have disappeared. And Sjava’s career appeared to be continuing uninterrupted.

Then last weekend the Sunday World reported that Zamar had opened a case against Sjava.

Days later, the Cape Town International Jazz Festival announced that it had removed Sjava from its 2020 line-up. On Thursday morning, broadcaster Multichoice announced that the DStv Mzansi Viewer’s Choice awards had withdrawn his name from the song of the year and best artist nominee lists, in addition to cancelling his performance at the award ceremony.

Sjava has rejected the allegations made against him. Writing on Facebook and Twitter, “Okoqala, angimdlwengulanga uLady Zamar. I did not rape her,” he said. He also shared a timeline of encounters between him, Lady Zamar and their legal teams since she first made the allegations on Twitter.

His denials ought not to make the very serious allegations made against him any less serious. And the professional consequences he has faced cannot be substituted for justice.

PW Botha wagged his finger and banned us in 1988 but we stood firm. We built a reputation for fearless journalism, then, and now. Through these last 35 years, the Mail & Guardian has always been on the right side of history.

These days, we are on the trail of the merry band of corporates and politicians robbing South Africa of its own potential.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Editorial

Recommended

Analysis

South Africa must have a stake in artificial intelligence technology

-
The country needs an institute that will be a conduit for AI knowledge to industry, society and government
Read more
Opinion

Dampener for the weekend

-
Monday. It’s the start of the working week, but I’m already exhausted, worn out. I...
Read more
Sport

Fighting to get back in the saddle

-
Paralysed at 23, Philippa Johnson-Dwyer has defied the odds to seek Paralympian glory
Read more
Sport

Allrounder Proteas do SA proud down under

-
The team’s collective efforts have spelled success at the T20 World Cup, but the allrounders proved to be the difference
Read more
Sport

F1 flirts with a return to SA

-
Motosport’s top competition is dropping hints of coming back, but would we want this to happen?
Read more
Education

Preparing graduates for the workplace

-
Imbuing students with entrepreneurial thinking can also provide value to the larger economy
Read more
Friday

The Portfolio: ByLwansta

-
Hip-hop artist ByLwansta adopts a multidisciplinary approach to story-telling by making use of visual cues to reinforce the ideas that he puts forward sonically
Read more
National

Bring ‘empathy’ back to Nedlac

-
Lisa Seftel started out in the labour movement before she took up positions in government. Now, as the head of Nedlac, she has to create a space where both sides can meet to discuss and debate important policy issues
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
National

Volunteers fill municipal-sized hole

Athandiwe Saba continues her reporting with a story about the people of Standerton who have taken it on themselves to fix things
-
Read more
National

No SANDF crew to send to Wuhan

Insiders says that no one is willing to make the daunting journey to rescue fellow citizens
& -
Read more
National

First SA coronavirus patient, doctor, and family in quarantine

The health minister is positive that all those who came into contact with the infected Durban man will be identified and quarantined
-
Read more
National

Mkhize urges calm amid first confirmed Covid-19 case in South...

The health minister tells MPs tests are being conducted on people who may have come into contact with the Durban man who tested positive for the virus
-
Read more

Press Releases

Special Reports

The workplace today through the lens of augmented humanity

-
There is huge generational diversity in the workplace today
Read more
Special Reports

Chief executives take up the wheelchair campaign in March

-
The campaign helps to raise awareness of the difficulties people in wheelchairs face on a daily basis
Read more
Special Reports

The best just got better: Samsung launches new generation of air conditioners

-
You can tell your Samsung air conditioner what to do with a touch or with your smartphone
Read more
Special Reports

South Africans are tired of rhetoric

-
REGENT BUSINESS SCHOOL a member of the Honoris United Universities held a pre-budget discussion on February 19
Read more
Special Reports

Mega lessons from mega-events

-
Expo 2020 Dubai has already engaged 30 000 volunteers from the city
Read more
Special Reports

Dube Tradeport is a world-class industrial and commercial precinct

-
It is specifically geared to afford enterprises involved in manufacturing and export a highly competitive business operating environment
Read more
Special Reports

Make your human capital investments pay

-
It is fair that higher performance be rewarded accordingly, but within the fair discrimination principles being applied
Read more
Special Reports

Approaches to reskilling in organisations

-
If the populace is not properly trained, the country will forever lag behind the rest of the world
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.