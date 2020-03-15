Subscribe
Top Six

Is Parliament suspended? Political parties in the dark after coronavirus gatherings ban

Opposition parties are calling for an urgent meeting with Parliament’s leaders on what the declared National State of Disaster means for the work of the Legislature. (David Harrison/M&G)
0

Opposition parties are calling for an urgent meeting with Parliament’s leaders on what the declared National State of Disaster means for the work of the Legislature.

Among the interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday is the barring of gatherings of more than 100 people.

This would have an effect on the sitting of provincial and national legislatures around the country. 

The National Assembly has 400 members, not counting table staff and security. The National Council of Provinces has 90 members, as well as dozens of staff and officials who are located in the chamber.

Under the national disaster regulations, these two houses would not be able to meet and deliberate. 

Leader of the opposition in Parliament, Democratic Alliance interim leader John Steenhuisen, said he welcomed the President’s announcement and called for co-operation among parties.

“There are going to be far-reaching implications for the country, for business and the economy. But now is not the time for politics. Now is the time for South Africans to unite and work together with government to do our best to beat this virus,” Steenhuisen said. 

The opposition leader said Parliament would have to take the lead in setting an example to the rest of the country by limiting large gatherings. 

“I don’t think Parliament is going to be able to sit for plenary given the gravity of this situation. Certainly, the public gallery won’t be opened. Of course, parliamentary committees could still sit if they are below the 100-person limit. But even then, I think Parliament should be limiting human contact and [not] bringing people into significant contact with each other,” he said.

Inkatha Freedom Party chief whip Narend Singh said an urgent meeting with political party whips would need to be called to outline what happens to the work of the Assembly.

“This is a necessary intervention. It’s becoming a crisis … But chief whips will now have to communicate. There is only a week to go [before recess], but I think it is best we cancel sittings for the rest of the term and take it from there,” Singh said. 

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa said the interventions announced by Ramaphosa are necessary and that Parliament would have to follow suit. 

“This is no longer a baby of China. We have seen how Italy has come up with even more drastic measures. So I hope the government and the people of South Africa inculcate a culture of ownership. We have no choice: safety first,” said Holomisa. 

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo are examining the president’s announcement.

“Both houses of Parliament will definitely look into the measures announced by the president and its implications [for] the Legislature’s business, and make an announcement soon,” he said.

PW Botha wagged his finger and banned us in 1988 but we stood firm. We built a reputation for fearless journalism, then, and now. Through these last 35 years, the Mail & Guardian has always been on the right side of history.

These days, we are on the trail of the merry band of corporates and politicians robbing South Africa of its own potential.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Lester Kiewit
Lester Kiewit
Lester Kiewit is a Reporter, Journalist, and Broadcaster.

Recommended

Top Six

We must equip graduates to excel in tasks that are beyond the scope of AI

-
With artificial intelligence taking over background tasks in the financial services sector, graduates need to be equipped with modern skills and mindsets to complement the machines and maximise benefits for consumers and the economy
Read more
Top Six

The narratives that define the coronavirus pandemic will influence its outcome

-
Combatting Covid-19 is as much about public relations as public health. Now is our chance to tell new stories and find new ways of working together
Read more
Top Six

Close the education gap by helping employees get their matric

-
In a changing work environment and poor economic climate, the minimum requirement is a national senior certificate or similar
Read more
Top Six

Ramaphosa closes schools as country grapples with coronavirus

-
Following several other countries, South Africa will send learners home this week
Read more
The Editors Picks

Ramaphosa pledges Covid-19 economic stimulus package

-
With the South African economy already feeling the effects of Covid-19, the president has promised a stimulus package
Read more
The Editors Picks

National Disaster declaration follows confirmation of internal transmission of covid-19

-
Schools closed, visas revoked, non-essential travel stopped as South African president announces the number of Covid-19 cases has jumped to 61
Read more
Top Six

READ IN FULL: Ramaphosa’s statement on combating covid-19

-
Here is the president's address on the measures taken to combat the coronavirus in South Africa
Read more
Top Six

Watch it again: Ramaphosa addresses the nation over covid-19 outbreak (video)

-
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation over coronavirus after cabinet met on Sunday to discuss the outbreak
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
The Editors Picks

Ramaphosa pledges Covid-19 economic stimulus package

With the South African economy already feeling the effects of Covid-19, the president has promised a stimulus package
-
Read more
The Editors Picks

National Disaster declaration follows confirmation of internal transmission of covid-19

Schools closed, visas revoked, non-essential travel stopped as South African president announces the number of Covid-19 cases has jumped to 61
-
Read more

Press Releases

Special Reports

Dimension Data will be a monolithic company

-
The longest-standing ICT brand on the continent and South Africa is restructuring
Read more
Special Reports

Inclusivity through innovation

-
Special Annual Theme Award: Materials for inclusive economic development
Read more
Special Reports

Ray of hope for Limpopo as Sopa reveals grand plans for jobs

-
Special Economic Zones will empower thousands in the Limpopo province
Read more
Special Reports

The workplace today through the lens of augmented humanity

-
There is huge generational diversity in the workplace today
Read more
Special Reports

Chief executives take up the wheelchair campaign in March

-
The campaign helps to raise awareness of the difficulties people in wheelchairs face on a daily basis
Read more
Special Reports

The best just got better: Samsung launches new generation of air conditioners

-
You can tell your Samsung air conditioner what to do with a touch or with your smartphone
Read more
Special Reports

South Africans are tired of rhetoric

-
REGENT BUSINESS SCHOOL a member of the Honoris United Universities held a pre-budget discussion on February 19
Read more
Special Reports

Mega lessons from mega-events

-
Expo 2020 Dubai has already engaged 30 000 volunteers from the city
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.