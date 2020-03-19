Subscribe
Business

Repo rate cut by 100 basis points

Kganyago said that the current debate is characterised by people conflating the bank’s mandate with other issues.
South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago (Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters)
0

The South African Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee has unanimously decided to cut the repo rate by 100 basis points.

This takes the rate to 5.25% per annum, from 6.25%.

Although the bank decided to cut the repo rate, Governor Lesetja Kganyago emphasised that monetary policy on its own cannot improve the potential growth rate of the economy or reduce fiscal risks.

Covid-19 is forecast to slash global growth. Since the virus has hit South Africa’s shores, markets have gyrated. The JSE plunged 12% this week, while the rand has also been weak, trading at levels of more than R17 to the US dollar.

Kganyago said that the general stance of the monetary policy committee has left them in a good position from which to cut the rates.

Other countries, where the interest rate is near zero, do not have this space, he said.

The governor said the committee believes the steps it has taken will have the desired effect on the economy and there is no need yet to use unconventional tools.

Kganyago said that the decrease will mitigate the risks that households and businesses are currently facing, as they would have more money to spend — or less money to pay back to banks.

But he added that monetary policy alone cannot alleviate the country’s economic woes and South Africa’s economic outlook remains “fragile”.

Kganyago says Covid-19 is likely to result in weaker demand for exports and domestic goods and services, but its effect on the economy could be partly offset by lower oil prices.

The governor forecast that headline consumer price inflation would average 3.8% for 2020, 4.6% for 2021 and 4.4% in 2022.

This leaves inflation within the 3% to 6% target range set by the bank.

The decrease is higher than the 50 basis points expected by trade unions and economists.

At its last meeting in January, the bank’s monetary policy committee unanimously decided to reduce the repo rate by 25 basis points, to 6.25%.

Since then, the country’s economy has plunged into a technical recession after it failed to grow for two consecutive quarters.

PW Botha wagged his finger and banned us in 1988 but we stood firm. We built a reputation for fearless journalism, then, and now. Through these last 35 years, the Mail & Guardian has always been on the right side of history.

These days, we are on the trail of the merry band of corporates and politicians robbing South Africa of its own potential.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Tshegofatso Mathe
Tshegofatso Mathe
Tshegofatso Mathe is a financial trainee journalist at the Mail & Guardian.

Recommended

Environment

Covid-19 comes at a big cost to limiting climate change

-
Covid-19 seems to have resulted in a drop in carbon emissions, but this is at a terrible cost to life and the economy. It is unlikely to last.
Read more
National

A shipment of 60,000 sheep to Dubai has exposed some of the blurriness of the Covid-19 emergency regulations

-
Confusion about who should check a vessel meant to pick up 60 000 sheep has exposed fissures in the Covid-19 regulations
Read more
Sport

On a roll: Skater women hit hard

-
Roller derby skaters relish the challenge of taking to the track, despite the high risk and little reward
Read more
Friday

Covid-19 cancellations hurt artists

, & -
Artist have criticised the minister’s lack of vision; meanwhile, small businesses are also being hit hard
Read more
National

High court judicial row rumbles on

-
The Judicial Conduct Committee’s decision in the Hlophe vs Goliath matter means those judges at loggerheads will have to continue to work in one court
Read more
Business

Sasol seeks life-saving plan

-
The company plans to raise as much as $2-billion from its investors as it grapples with plunging oil prices and high debt levels
Read more
Opinion

The collective psychology of Covid-19

-
How we respond will determine how well we, and other people around us, survive the current crisis
Read more
Analysis

Paddy Harper: What’s with whities and bog roll?

-
Covid-19 is playing havoc with my life and mind — no hanging out in the pub and the genetically determined run on white gold
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
National

Durban smokestacks back in court

Engen will oppose the application by civil rights nonproft Right2Know to be a friend of the court in the precedent-setting case
-
Read more
National

High court judicial row rumbles on

The Judicial Conduct Committee’s decision in the Hlophe vs Goliath matter means those judges at loggerheads will have to continue to work in one court
-
Read more
National

LIVE: Our guide to the coronavirus outbreak in South Africa

There are still no reported cases of death resulting from Covid-19 in the country and no local transmissions
-
Read more

Press Releases

Special Reports

SAB Zenzele special AGM rescheduled to March 25 2020

-
New voting arrangements are being made to safeguard the health of shareholders
Read more
Special Reports

Dimension Data launches Saturday School in PE

-
The Gauteng Saturday School has produced a number of success stories
Read more
Special Reports

Smart investing to beat longevity risk

-
Investors come to a balanced fund because they want growth
Read more
Special Reports

Dimension Data will be a monolithic company

-
The longest-standing ICT brand on the continent and South Africa is restructuring
Read more
Special Reports

Inclusivity through innovation

-
Special Annual Theme Award: Materials for inclusive economic development
Read more
Special Reports

Ray of hope for Limpopo as Sopa reveals grand plans for jobs

-
Special Economic Zones will empower thousands in the Limpopo province
Read more
Special Reports

The workplace today through the lens of augmented humanity

-
There is huge generational diversity in the workplace today
Read more
Special Reports

Chief executives take up the wheelchair campaign in March

-
The campaign helps to raise awareness of the difficulties people in wheelchairs face on a daily basis
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.