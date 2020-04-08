Subscribe
CoronavirusTop Six

Be at war with the coronavirus, not with each other

Panyaza Lesufi believes the ANC losing votes in the last election has shaken the party from its complacency.
After the president declared a national state of disaster and the lockdown, acting MEC of social development and also MEC of education in the province, Panyaza Lesufi, announced that the province would use schools with boarding facilities to accommodate homeless people.
0

This week I watched with sadness as my 18-month-old  daughter and her eight-year-old friend spoke over the wall. I could see that Koni longed so much to touch and play with my daughter.

I have watched this friendship blossom since my daughter started talking (well, baby talk) and walking. We laughed when my daughter called Koni’s name in her sleep. Theirs is a beautiful friendship only understood by them, considering the big age gap.

But since the lockdown they have stopped playing with each other, and only communicate through the wall on some days.

Covid-19 has changed our lives and has also affected cute friendships like that of my daughter and Koni. But it is for their own good that they only communicate through the wall.

Since the virus hit our shores, the biggest message from the government and President Cyril Ramaphosa has been that if we work  together as a nation we will conquer it.

This virus is not a government thing. The government, of course, is leading the strategic efforts to fight this coronavirus, but it is also up to us as residents of the country to assist the state in what it is doing.

It was therefore disheartening to learn that in Gauteng there have been schools,  with boarding facilities that refused to house homeless people during the lockdown.

After the president declared a national state of disaster and the lockdown, acting MEC of social development and also MEC of education in the province, Panyaza Lesufi, announced that the province would use schools with boarding facilities to accommodate homeless people.

Last week, Lesufi tweeted that  “self-centred SGBs [school governing bodies]” had refused to open their schools to homeless people.

In an interview on Radio 702, Lesufi said the Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (Fedsas) had discouraged its members from opening their schools to homeless people. He added that the department had received letters threatening to take it to court should he go ahead with the plan to use the schools.

But Fedsas chief executive Paul Colditz denied this.

In the same radio interview, Colditz said they had only given legal advice to their members on what steps need to be taken before anyone can use a school.

He also said that there were matters the schools needed to be certain of before opening their doors, such as who will cover the cost of water and electricity, who will be responsible for safety and security while the people are living in the schools’s boarding facilities.

Latest

Click here for up-to-date information

These are legitimate and valid concerns.

Another matter, said Colditz, was that the schools also needed to know who will feed the homeless and buy them necessary items such as toilet paper.

Because some schools refused to accommodate homeless people, some are now living in tents in stadiums.

On television over the weekend I watched the homeless people living in these tents and talking about how difficult it has been in the past week to sleep on wet grass because of heavy rain. They also said there were no proper sanitation or bathing facilities at the stadiums.

One might argue that they are used to these conditions in the streets, but it is not the time for that attitude.

It is no secret that Lesufi has rubbed many school governing bodies in the province the wrong way with the policies he has introduced, with certain groups feeling that they have been attacked.

But now is not the time to allow those fights to get into the way of the bigger problem the country is facing. If we are to flatten the curve of this virus and ensure that it does not attack as hard as it has done in some European countries, we need to put petty differences aside and be at war with the virus.

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Bongekile Macupe
Bongekile Macupe is an education reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Recommended

Coronavirus

Don’t wage war against SA’s poor

-
The coronavirus pandemic has revealed heavy-handed, brutal and, at times, lethal action by some members of the police
Read more
Coronavirus

Labour court refuses to allow Nehawu to withdraw case on protective gear

-
Instead the labour court heard and then dismissed the case, with costs. Judge Benita Witcher will give reasons at a later stage
Read more
Friday

Nasty C: ‘You can’t hide from me any more’

-
It’s been two weeks since the 23-year-old rapper signed a deal with US record label and hip-hop stronghold Def Jam. He caught up with the Mail & Guardian to let us know why the release of his album is taking so long
Read more
Coronavirus

Online learning in lockdown is far from ideal

-
Varsities are determined to complete the first semester even if it hinders some students
Read more
Friday

Juju in a time of failing systems

-
Dumama + Kechou’s atmospheric debut album is rooted in both the past and the future
Read more
Crossword

Test yourself against our cryptic crossword

-
The cryptic crossword is one of the most popular sections of the newspaper, and from now on we'll also be publishing it online
Read more
Coronavirus

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams out, Jackson Mthembu takes over

-
Communications minister suspended for two months after violating lockdown regulations
Read more
Coronavirus

The shape of things to come

& -
Make no mistake, we are moving into a new world, hopefully better prepared, thanks to the visit from a virus
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
Coronavirus

Not a sweet deal, Mister

Mister Sweet workers say they will not risk their health, and the lives of others, to continue producing and packaging confectionaries
-
Read more
The Editors Picks

Covid-19 grounds Nigeria’s medical tourists

The country’s elites, including the president, travelled abroad for treatment but now they must use the country’s neglected health system
-
Read more
Business

Nehawu launches urgent court bid over protective gear for health...

The health workers’ union says the government has rebuffed its attempts to meet about mitigating risks to workers
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Stay at home, Cyril said. But what about the homeless?

In Tshwane, forcing homeless people off the street resulted in chaos and the abuse of a vulnerable population. In Durban, a smooth, well-planned operation fared far better
& -
Read more

Press Releases

Special Reports

Everyone’s talking about it. Even Kentucky

-
Earlier this year South African fried chicken fast-food chain, Chicken Licken®, launched a campaign for their wallet-friendly EasyBucks® meals, based on the idea of ‘Everyone’s talking about it.’
Read more
Special Reports

New energy mix on the cards

-
REI4P already has and will continue to yield thousands of employment opportunities
Read more
Special Reports

The online value of executive education in a Covid-19 world

-
Executive education courses further develop the skills of leaders in the workplace
Read more
Special Reports

Sisa Ntshona urges everyone to stay home, and consider travelling later

-
Sisa Ntshona has urged everyone to limit their movements in line with government’s request
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele’s special AGM postponed until further notice

-
An arrangement has been announced for shareholders and retailers to receive a 77.5% cash payout
Read more
Special Reports

20th Edition of the National Teaching Awards

-
Teachers are seldom recognised but they are indispensable to the country's education system
Read more
Special Reports

Awards affirm the vital work that teachers do

-
Government is committed to empowering South Africa’s teachers with skills, knowledge and techniques for a changing world
Read more
Special Reports

2020 Humanities Award winners reflect a contribution to diversity and social justice, echoing South Africa’s socioeconomic condition

-
The HSS Awards ensure that the humanities and social sciences thrive
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.