Subscribe
CoronavirusNational

Covid-19 in South Africa: Trends and next steps

Bhekisisa editor Mia Malan talks to HIV scientist Salim Abdool Karim about his research on risky relationships of young women and older men.
Professor Salim Abdool Karim is leading South Africa's Covid-19 response.
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Read South Africa’s Covid-19 response as presented by Professor Salim Abdool Karim on Monday.

   SA Covid 19 Epidemic_Trends and Next Steps by Mail and Guardian on Scribd

Watch Health Minister Zweli Mkhize’s public Zoom engagement on Monday where the above document was presented by Professor Karim. The focus was on technical aspects relating to the country’s COVID-19 response.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Staff Reporter

Recommended

Coronavirus

Covid-19 lockdown: How are women in higher education coping with work at home?

-
The fact that women, even under normal circumstances, multitask as teachers, cooks, cleaners and more has been rendered even more vivid by the lockdown
Read more
Opinion

Social workers are an untapped resource to address the psychosocial effects of Covid-19

-
What the government seems to have missed is that we are facing not just a medical crisis, but a psychosocial predicament that may have far-reaching consequences
Read more
Africa

Malawi Court bars South African lawyers from presidential re-election case

-
The electoral commission’s decision to appoint expensive foreign advocates has been widely criticised
Read more
Article

The time to act is now: A letter to African leaders about the Covid-19 crisis

-
The dearth of political will and the extractive practices of external actors can no longer be used as an excuse for inaction. We no longer have a choice; we need a radical change in direction. Now is the time!
Read more
Opinion

Can selfishness and altruism be unscrambled? And what of love?

-
Our egos are shaped by who we identify with and we rank those categories with whom we identify. Selfishness and self-interest are in the interest of these others we identify; altruism is a function of selfishness
Read more
Coronavirus

Khayelitsha residents ‘evicted twice’ during lockdown

-
Cape Town Metro dismisses criticism that it illegally evicted people from a Khayelitsha settlement during the Covid-19 lockdown, arguing it was only demolishing unoccupied shacks
Read more
Coronavirus

Filling the gaps in our Covid-19 data

-
With questions about government’s Covid-19 data, researchers have started collating the information from different sources, including more details and is putting it on a dashboard to make it easier for the public to get the results
Read more
Coronavirus

Place a collective wager on the hope for a better future

-
Individualistic values, reflected in everything from the the prosperity gospel and capitalism to social media influencers, may be overcome when we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Coronavirus

Lockdown or no lockdown: we face hard choices for complex...

There are no available options for containing the spread of Covid-19 that do not have serious economic costs. We need to listen to expertise, not ill-considered opinion
& -
Read more
The Editors Picks

‘In Kenya, you cannot go anywhere without an ID. I...

Double-registration has effectively rendered stateless tens of thousands of Kenyan citizens who are ethnically Somali
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Rahima Moosa Hospital nursing college introduces no-touch facial recognition access system

-
The new system allows the hospital to enrol people’s faces immediately, using artificial intelligence, and integrates easily with existing access control infrastructure, including card readers and biometrics
Read more
Special Reports

Everyone’s talking about it. Even Kentucky

-
Earlier this year South African fried chicken fast-food chain, Chicken Licken®, launched a campaign for their wallet-friendly EasyBucks® meals, based on the idea of ‘Everyone’s talking about it.’
Read more
Special Reports

New energy mix on the cards

-
REI4P already has and will continue to yield thousands of employment opportunities
Read more
Special Reports

The online value of executive education in a Covid-19 world

-
Executive education courses further develop the skills of leaders in the workplace
Read more
Special Reports

Sisa Ntshona urges everyone to stay home, and consider travelling later

-
Sisa Ntshona has urged everyone to limit their movements in line with government’s request
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele’s special AGM postponed until further notice

-
An arrangement has been announced for shareholders and retailers to receive a 77.5% cash payout
Read more
Special Reports

20th Edition of the National Teaching Awards

-
Teachers are seldom recognised but they are indispensable to the country's education system
Read more
Special Reports

Awards affirm the vital work that teachers do

-
Government is committed to empowering South Africa’s teachers with skills, knowledge and techniques for a changing world
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.