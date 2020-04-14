Subscribe
CoronavirusNational

Police officers, prison officials and inmates in isolation as Covid-19 hits correctional services

Department of correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said that infected prisoners have already been placed in isolation cells
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Fifteen police officers have tested positive for Covid-19

National police spokesperson Vish Naidoo told the Mail & Guardian that even though they did not have a clear breakdown of how many officers have tested positive in each province, the 15 officers were infected in Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

“For now, we’re trying by all means to procure enough consumables such as sanitisers, masks and other material for our members. This includes having our members screened,” said Naidoo.

Despite the massive task police officers are faced with during the lockdown — they are at the forefront of ensuring that the public adheres to the rules — Naidoo added that they were trying hard to contain the spread of the virus.

“In terms of containing the spread of Covid-19 in holding cells, all those detained will be screened upon being arrested and the holding facilities are being sanitised thoroughly to make sure they don’t pose the risk of infecting others,” said Naidoo.

The news comes as the number of people testing positive within the prison system are increasing at an alarming rate in the Eastern Cape with 77 cases reported at correctional facilities, including East London’s Westbank prison, a prison for women; and one official from St Albans prison in Port Elizabeth. According to the department of correctional services (DCS), the official from St Albans prison is in self-isolation at home.

By Tuesday, nationally, the number of people who had tested positive for the disease had jumped to 2 415, with two new deaths adding to the new total of 27. 

In the Eastern Cape, 23 prison officials and 53 inmates have been confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19.  Provincial health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the tracing teams have already been to the correctional facilities in East London.

“Hence these confirmed cases, and we continue to conduct tracing and tests as part of our testing campaign,” said Kupelo. 

“The serious challenge with the Eastern Cape are funerals and the number of infections are jumping due to circumstances linked to funerals … On issues of quarantine, people are quarantined outside hospitals because we are trying to reduce the infection rate in hospitals,” he said.

Kupelo said that the health department has also identified hospitals and intensive-care unit beds, should the need for people to be admitted arise. Kupelo also said that additional quarantine sites have been identified throughout the Eastern Cape by the department of public works.

Isolation cells

Department of correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said that infected prisoners have already been placed in isolation cells. 

“All those [who] tested positive for Covid-19 are either placed in quarantine services or under isolation. We have isolation cells in place for prisoners and officials have been placed in our guest rooms with these facilities. We are also looking at the option of making additional park homes to assist for quarantine purposes,” said Nxumalo.

The department of correctional services indicated that, together with the health department, it has identified hospitals and healthcare centres where inmates can be transferred should the need arise.

“Disinfection of the environment at East London correctional centre is under way. This is a measure to prevent contamination of surfaces and inanimate objects,” said Nxumalo.

The department has already advised that visits to prisons will be restricted.

“The DCS has issued a circular advising correctional centres to increase the limit of the amounts that inmates are allowed to buy from the centre tuckshops. This will allow inmates to buy items from the tuckshops [while] adhering to social-distancing protocols. We also have ramped-up toiletries we provide to inmates so that offenders are not disadvantaged,” read the statement.

The department has also said that it has activated its disaster-management response strategy.

“We are looking at the rapid identification of laboratory-confirmed cases and the isolation of those who test positive and the management of the pandemic in our centres,” said Nxumalo. 

According to Nxumalo, there is more than enough personal protective equipment to avoid the spread of the virus. “We are looking at how best we can deal with movement of our officials from their residences to the centres, and the activities they embark on outside working hours.”

Nxumalo also said one other department official, based at the head office in Pretoria, is now in self-isolation at home.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Chris Gilili
Chris Gilili is an Open Society Fellow in Investigative Reporting at Wits University. Currently spending six months with the Mail and Guardian in the Investigations desk. He started journalism with Independent Media’s vernacular publication, I’solezwe LesiXhosa in East London. He has freelanced for publications such as GroundUp and Workers World Media.

Recommended

Top Six

The politics of guilt and the violence of the archive

-
During the lockdown, artists must rethink their place in the system. Now is the chance to advocate and appreciate the human condition of being constantly and chaotically in flux
Read more
Coronavirus

Eusebius McKaiser: Why total ban on selling alcohol is irrational

-
At the heart of the body’s challenge of the lockdown alcohol sales ban, is the question of whether a total ban achieves the purpose of flattening the coronavirus curve
Read more
Coronavirus

President asks for more time on lockdown liquor ban court case

-
Responding to a threat of court action, the presidency says the Gauteng Liquor Forum’s concerns about the alcohol ban are being discussed this week
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid-19 lockdown pushes Wits University to offer online learning

-
The university plans to teach online as South Africa’s lockdown continues, and is offering zero-rated data for its teaching sites, as well as computing devices for students
Read more
Friday

The Portfolio: Rob Machiri

-
Machiri is a designer, artist, DJ and cultural producer. Here he reflects on the memory work that is just one facet of pungwes
Read more
Coronavirus

What universities are doing in the fight against Covid-19

-
While teaching students during lockdown, institutions of higher learning are also using their expertise to make masks, develop vaccines and research labour abuses
Read more
Coronavirus

The Covid-19 burial problem for South Africa

-
The government’s plan to deal with the pandemic and its aftermath includes managing ‘the challenges of bereavement’ that will accompany large-scale deaths
Read more
Business

GDP to contract 6.1% — Reserve Bank

& -
The central bank warns of the harmful effect of Covid-19 on the economy, while the treasury details more plans to ease the pain
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Coronavirus

The Covid-19 burial problem for South Africa

The government’s plan to deal with the pandemic and its aftermath includes managing ‘the challenges of bereavement’ that will accompany large-scale deaths
-
Read more
Business

GDP to contract 6.1% — Reserve Bank

The central bank warns of the harmful effect of Covid-19 on the economy, while the treasury details more plans to ease the pain
& -
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

SAB Zenzele delivers on its promises

-
Today marks the payout on maturity to shareholders for the B-BBEE scheme that is committed to transforming South Africa
Read more
Special Reports

Health Economist wanted for LNHSSP

-
The Health Economist will provide technical assistance to the project activities related to health and nutrition financing
Read more
Special Reports

Nutrition Specialist wanted in Lesotho

-
The Nutrition Specialist will plan implement and co-ordinate nutrition activities in Lesotho's health facilities and communities
Read more
Special Reports

Rahima Moosa Hospital nursing college introduces no-touch facial recognition access system

-
The new system allows the hospital to enrol people’s faces immediately, using artificial intelligence, and integrates easily with existing access control infrastructure, including card readers and biometrics
Read more
Special Reports

Everyone’s talking about it. Even Kentucky

-
Earlier this year South African fried chicken fast-food chain, Chicken Licken®, launched a campaign for their wallet-friendly EasyBucks® meals, based on the idea of ‘Everyone’s talking about it.’
Read more
Special Reports

New energy mix on the cards

-
REI4P already has and will continue to yield thousands of employment opportunities
Read more
Special Reports

The online value of executive education in a Covid-19 world

-
Executive education courses further develop the skills of leaders in the workplace
Read more
Special Reports

Sisa Ntshona urges everyone to stay home, and consider travelling later

-
Sisa Ntshona has urged everyone to limit their movements in line with government’s request
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.