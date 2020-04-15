Subscribe
CoronavirusEducation

Human lives matter more than education, but humans can still learn

(John McCann/M&G)
The pandemic has exposed the glaring inequalities and poverty that continue to exist in South Africa’s education system, in particular, and the country in general. (John McCann/M&G)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

There is growing concern about the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on our education system with many asking whether the school year is ruined.

For some it may be ruined and for others less so. Parents in disadvantaged communities do not have the means, knowledge and resources to support their children’s learning during the lockdown whereas those from more advantaged communities may access information on the department of basic education (DBE) and other websites to support homeschooling during these times. For those who did not have these opportunities the loss of school time may thus have a much greater effect.

The school calendar year, however, may be extended to early next year. In any event, we already have a system that allows for supplementary exams that run into the new year, each year. The academic year can be aligned to closely accommodate the lost time.

This is the right time for parents to embrace homeschooling of their children. Unesco’s Covid-19 Education response provides a list of educational applications, platforms and resources aimed to help parents, teachers, schools and school administrators facilitate student learning and provide psychosocial support during periods of school closure. Most of the solutions are free and many cater to multiple languages. The lists are categorised based on distance learning needs and most of them offer functionalities across multiple categories.

On the one hand, for the majority of learners and students in South Africa, especially from impoverished areas, distance learning will pose a great challenge. Most of these families have less access to digital devices and online solutions. The DBE should work with the SABC and consider branching out their current offering and open a free, 24-hour learning channel for all grades as a platform to provide further support to distance learning and teaching. Radio remains the cheapest and most effective means for this.

On the other hand, the situation is different with some private or Independent Examination Board (IEB) schools. Most learners from these schools are already trained to use distance learning platforms.  For example, during this lockdown, my 13-year-old niece starts her school day at 7.30am every day without fail. The school uses several strategies including Microsoft Teams to support teaching and learning. Each learner has a laptop, completes homework, assignments and writes open-book tests. In this scenario, at least 80% of efficient learning and teaching occurs. The difference between the two scenarios is a matter of inequalities, equity and poverty which are still prevalent in South Africa.

For many years the slogan was: “Liberation before education” maybe it is time for “Life and health before education”. Even in the most difficult times people have found a way to learn — think of those on Robben Island in the apartheid years. We should imitate their example and not wait for the government to provide. Libraries are an essential function that should remain open in these times.

Protracted student protests in South Africa over the past few years gave universities an opportunity to explore online education as an alternative to contact teaching and learning, which has put them in a better position to deal with current shutdowns necessitated by the need to contain Covid-19.

The pandemic has exposed the glaring inequalities and poverty that continue to exist in South Africa’s education system, in particular, and the country in general. Those who have the ability to remain indoors and maintain social distancing are the middle and upper classes of our society. These groups have access to data to support online educational programmes, while the poor are barely able to put food on their tables.

For many years the world was expecting a virus that could spread globally, such as swine flu, but nothing concrete was done. With the myriad problems facing South Africa, including the recent downgrading to junk status by ratings agencies and funds depleted through corruption at various levels, our country could not be in a worse position than now.

One lesson from the lockdown has exposed the failures and shortcomings of not only our education system, but the entire ecosystem. Huge inequalities still exist in education systems across the globe. Universities are grappling with a myriad problems including teaching online. Campuses were forced to shut down and postpone many functions such as graduation, examinations, conferences and other collaborations.

But a positive outcome of the pandemic is the sense of unity it has created among political, cultural, religious and social organisations in South Africa and across the globe. Consequently, the most important lesson is that lives matter more than education.

As President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “We are currently in uncharted territory, which we have never had to navigate before.” It is, therefore, very difficult to forecast the full degree of the short-, medium- or long-term effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the education system. The longer the virus remains, the greater and more permanent changes may be. Certain things will probably change forever. Not only will our conception of going to office to work alter, but also our whole conceptualisation of what a university is, will change. We will probably see universities becoming more and more virtual and operated from a highly decentralised base. 

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Thidziambi Phendla
Professor Thidziambi Phendla is currently manager of Work Integrated Learning at the University of the Free State. She is the Founder and Director of Domestic Worker Advocacy Forum (DWAF); and The Study Clinic Surrogate Supervision; Chair of Council: Tshwane North TVET College (ministerial appointment)

Recommended

Coronavirus

The Covid-19 pandemic is not an excuse to trample on human rights

-
By violating basic human rights, governments risk inflicting a double tragedy on their most vulnerable populations
Read more
Coronavirus

Effective communication from leadership is essential during a crisis

& -
So far, the minister of health can be commended on his visible, open approach to keeping in touch with citizens during the pandemic
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africa’s invisible majority: Women feeding hungry families

& -
Sit up, take notice and get angry that a third of South African households have R120 or less a person a week for food, let alone nutritious food
Read more
Coronavirus

With no nutritional reserves, Covid-19 will push people over the edge

-
With South Africa under lockdown, many South Africans are hungry — and very soon persistent hunger will dramatically increase malnutrition
Read more
Coronavirus

Alexandra’s black market for booze under lockdown

-
Underground liquor has a long history in South Africa. Its next chapter is being written under the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown
Read more
The Editors Picks

Grassroots mobilisation is key to fighting an outbreak

-
As health workers in the DRC deal with the news that Ebola has not yet been defeated, they reflect on the lessons the epidemic has taught them
Read more
Friday

Apology to Judy Seidman

-
The Mail & Guardian apologises to the artist for the errors of fact and aspersions attributable to our lapses of process
Read more
Top Six

The politics of guilt and the violence of the archive

-
During the lockdown, artists must rethink their place in the system. Now is the chance to advocate and appreciate the human condition of being constantly and chaotically in flux
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
The Editors Picks

Grassroots mobilisation is key to fighting an outbreak

As health workers in the DRC deal with the news that Ebola has not yet been defeated, they reflect on the lessons the epidemic has taught them
-
Read more
Coronavirus

The Covid-19 burial problem for South Africa

The government’s plan to deal with the pandemic and its aftermath includes managing ‘the challenges of bereavement’ that will accompany large-scale deaths
-
Read more
Business

GDP to contract 6.1% — Reserve Bank

The central bank warns of the harmful effect of Covid-19 on the economy, while the treasury details more plans to ease the pain
& -
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

SAB Zenzele delivers on its promises

-
Today marks the payout on maturity to shareholders for the B-BBEE scheme that is committed to transforming South Africa
Read more
Special Reports

Health Economist wanted for LNHSSP

-
The Health Economist will provide technical assistance to the project activities related to health and nutrition financing
Read more
Special Reports

Nutrition Specialist wanted in Lesotho

-
The Nutrition Specialist will plan implement and co-ordinate nutrition activities in Lesotho's health facilities and communities
Read more
Special Reports

Rahima Moosa Hospital nursing college introduces no-touch facial recognition access system

-
The new system allows the hospital to enrol people’s faces immediately, using artificial intelligence, and integrates easily with existing access control infrastructure, including card readers and biometrics
Read more
Special Reports

Everyone’s talking about it. Even Kentucky

-
Earlier this year South African fried chicken fast-food chain, Chicken Licken®, launched a campaign for their wallet-friendly EasyBucks® meals, based on the idea of ‘Everyone’s talking about it.’
Read more
Special Reports

New energy mix on the cards

-
REI4P already has and will continue to yield thousands of employment opportunities
Read more
Special Reports

The online value of executive education in a Covid-19 world

-
Executive education courses further develop the skills of leaders in the workplace
Read more
Special Reports

Sisa Ntshona urges everyone to stay home, and consider travelling later

-
Sisa Ntshona has urged everyone to limit their movements in line with government’s request
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.