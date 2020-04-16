Subscribe
READ IT IN FULL: Final amended lockdown rules

Law and order: Police stop a car in Hillbrow during the lockdown. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
Final Amended Lockdown Regu... by Mail and Guardian on Scribd
All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Staff Reporter

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
