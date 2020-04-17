Subscribe
Viral authoritarianism during the Covid-19 pandemic

Muslims across India were gripped by fear and uncertainty as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling dispensation doubled down its crackdown on protests
In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government instituted a 21-day lockdown with only four hours’ notice, providing no time for millions of the world’s poorest people to stockpile food and water.
“God and the people are the source of all power … I have taken it, and damn it, I will keep it forever,” declared Haiti’s François “Papa Doc” Duvalier in 1963. And so he did, remaining president until his death in 1971, whereupon he was succeeded by his son, Jean-Claude (“Baby Doc”) Duvalier, who extended the dictatorship another 15 years.

This may seem like ancient history. But not to me. My family is Haitian, and though we immigrated to the United States during my childhood, we always seemed to remain within reach of the Duvaliers’s ruthless regime. I have never lost sight of the brutal lessons Haitians learned under the Duvaliers, including how they regularly used natural disasters and national crises to tighten their stranglehold on power.

We must heed that lesson today. Covid-19 is a threat not just to public health, but also to human rights. Throughout history, crises such as the current one have served as a convenient pretext for authoritarian regimes to normalise their tyrannical impulses. My parents witnessed this firsthand in Haiti. We are all seeing it again now.

The new threat began in China, where an already authoritarian government’s initial effort to cover up the epidemic allowed it to spread globally. But China is hardly alone. In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government instituted a 21-day lockdown with only four hours’ notice, providing no time for millions of the world’s poorest people to stockpile food and water. Worse, Indian law-enforcement authorities have since been using the lockdown to increase their targeted discrimination against the country’s Muslims.

Meanwhile, in Kenya and Nigeria, police and military forces have pummelled anyone who does not seem to be complying quickly enough with physical-distancing protocols. In Israel, the authorities have joined about two dozen other governments in stretching privacy protections to the breaking point, by using cellphone data to track citizens’ movements. And in Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who has been consolidating power for years, has pushed through a law that effectively codifies his status as an absolute dictator.

The situation in the United States

The response to these violations from the world’s democracies has barely risen to the level of a whisper. But lest Americans think themselves immune from such power grabs, they should consider that, in late March, the United States Department of Justice asked Congress for the power to detain American citizens (not just undocumented immigrants) indefinitely without trial.

Governments that adopt such measures justify them as necessary to combat the pandemic. But history shows us that illiberal leaders rarely, if ever, allow their emergency powers to expire. To be sure, every government has a duty to respond forcefully to the unfolding public-health calamity, and doing so might require temporary but significant restrictions on citizens’ actions. But many of the policies adopted by authoritarian leaders in recent weeks are not just anti-democratic; they are also counterproductive in fighting the pandemic.

For example, far from preventing the spread of disease, suppressing press freedoms makes it far more difficult to raise awareness about how the public should respond. Likewise, detaining civilians without trial undermines trust in government precisely when it is needed most. And cancelling elections removes any incentive political leaders have to place the public’s interests first.

As we take the fight to Covid-19, we also must do everything we can to protect the health of our democracies. More to the point, we must recognise that, in many ways, defending public health and defending democracy are two fronts in the same battle.

Lessons in defending democracy

Fortunately, civil-society organisations and individuals are not powerless in the face of pandemic crackdowns. After more than three decades on the front lines in defence of democracy, we at the Open Society Foundations have learned some relevant lessons.

For starters, we must use every tool available to protect civil liberties. Although the pandemic calls for physical distancing, it does not justify police brutality and abuse of government power. The instant that political leaders begin restricting free speech and the right to protest, or spurn checks on their power, the risk of a slide into authoritarianism becomes real. Governments that start to test these limits must be held accountable immediately.

The second lesson is that we must resist scapegoating. In responding to the pandemic, too many governments have sought to label Covid-19 a “Chinese” virus, setting the stage for surveillance and stigmatisation of people of Chinese descent. 

As a Haitian-American, I witnessed such persecution firsthand during the HIV/Aids crisis in the 1980s, when the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that Aids was being transmitted by “homosexuals, heroin users, haemophiliacs and Haitians.” As a result of that unscientific, biased messaging, the US began detaining Haitian asylum seekers in a horrific Guantánamo Bay prison camp, which actually undermined efforts to prevent the spread of HIV.

Finally, we must address the underlying economic and social disparities that pandemics tend to exacerbate. To see how the coronavirus has laid bare profound inequities in the United States, look no further than Rikers Island, New York City’s main jail, which now has the highest infection rate on the planet. More broadly, the crisis is demonstrating once again that far too many American families lack access to health care, paid sick leave, worker protections, personal savings and other basic needs.

Even as we fend off new attacks on democracy and civil rights, we must use this moment to recognise all the ways our societies were stripping the rights of citizens, refugees, migrants, and asylum seekers before the pandemic hit. Yes, concerns about the state of democracy is not most people’s main worry nowadays. But if safeguarding democracy is not on your own personal to-do list, it is safe to assume that it isn’t on anyone else’s, either. 

Sadly, too many of those in power will never take it upon themselves to protect our rights. We must do that for ourselves. Democracy is more than just a system of governance; it is a lens through which to view the world and one’s place in it. If we break that lens during an emergency, we may never see ourselves the same way again.

Patrick Gaspard, a former United States ambassador to South Africa, is the president of the Open Society Foundations
Patrick Gaspard

Employers are now compelled to claim Covid-19 relief from the UIF

In the first weeks of the lockdown, workers reported that they had been left with nothing to survive on as their employers failed to apply to the UIF
It’s our diplomatic duty to bring South Africans back home — Dirco

South Africans stuck abroad are told to be patient while the government is negotiating with different countries and working on ways to bring them back home
Carlos on the perfect distance

This week's cartoon in the M&G by Carlos is on keeping the perfect distance in the time of Covid-19
Pretensions of fighting for the oppressed and the totality of white power

We should be wary of taking theories of commitment and agency as self-evident; we should instead question their unspoken assumptions as we also question the motivations attendant to them
Why good governance is key for countries facing climate disruption

More droughts and floods, driven by climate change, will expose competing political pressures.
We free our people with music

A snapshot of musical moments (and mishaps) as they intersected with Zimbabwe throughout the decades.
Blanket scandal exposes potential for Covid-19 corruption

All of KwaZulu-Natal’s Covid-19 emergency spending has been centralised under the provincial treasury after the controversial purchase of R22-million of blankets by the social development department
We free our people with music

A snapshot of musical moments (and mishaps) as they intersected with Zimbabwe throughout the decades.
Pick n Pay workers lose their jobs for ‘striking’ during...

A group of workers have been dismissed, but they insist they never embarked on industrial action in the first place
Small fires and flattened curves

A co-ordinated response and collaboration are key to minimising Covid-19’s effects, say experts
Private preparation = public protection

There are now several South African initiatives that have stepped up to the plate to support our healthcare workers’ needs
Digital innovation in the Covid-19 era

The internet is helping us to corner this deadly little global critter known as the Coronavirus, or more accuately, Covid-19
The global crisis is just starting to affect Africa

Countries are comparing themselves with their neighbours to see who is flattening the curve first, and there's an obsession with statistics
Covid-19: Unpacking the SMME funding procedure and UIF relief benefit

SPONSORED A government-imposed lockdown can be seen as a force majeure in which an employer is able to implement...
MTN SA moves to ease Covid-19 disruption

Measures include key digital innovations, including zero-rated channels and free peer-to-peer payments
SAB Zenzele delivers on its promises

Today marks the payout on maturity to shareholders for the B-BBEE scheme that is committed to transforming South Africa
Health Economist wanted for LNHSSP

The Health Economist will provide technical assistance to the project activities related to health and nutrition financing
