Subscribe
CoronavirusEducationTop Six

Into the online abyss: Teaching through technology

Hardware and the internet are not solutions on their own
Technological devices, also, cannot on their own alter a child cognitively. (Oupa Nkosi)
0

These are difficult days. We are a country in lockdown and schools and universities are being called on to teach remotely so that students can finish the 2020 academic year. Online teaching, however, in the most unequal country in the world, is highly problematic. 

In an article published on April 9, Professor Jonathan Jansen makes an ethical argument for why teaching online is a problem in the South African context and proposes scrapping the academic year. I do not rehearse his cogent arguments here except to underline his point that 80% of schools are disadvantaged. Most schoolchildren do not have devices or connectivity, making this online move yet another step in widening the gap between the advantaged and the disadvantaged. 

My article is not about the ethics of online teaching and learning, but rather, deals with the pedagogical implications of teaching “through” versus “with” technology.

Information and communication technologies (ICTs) are tools that can be used very well, provided they are underpinned by what is referred to as a constructivist pedagogy. The research is clear: it is how the tool is used by a competent teacher that determines the outcomes. A constructivist pedagogy assumes that children are active learners who, together with the teacher, can construct knowledge. An iPad, for example, is a tool much like a pen is a tool. In the early 20th century when pens replaced chalkboards and styluses, there was a huge outcry about how this novel tool would adversely affect children.

Did the pen change children cognitively? Undoubtedly, yes. We no longer must remember things orally but can write them down, leaving cognitive space for other things. The pen alone does nothing to alter a child cognitively. Technological devices, also, cannot on their own alter a child cognitively. There is a body of evidence to show that ICTs have a positive effect on, for example, mathematical gains in primary schools, but this depends entirely on how the ICTs are used pedagogically, where pedagogy refers to the dialogical interaction opened between teacher and taught. It is in the social space opened by communicative interaction that understanding and conceptual development can happen. A pen carries with it no concepts; neither does any ICT.

If schooling is about anything, it must be about the development of cognitive functioning. This requires face to face pedagogy. I am unaware of any research suggesting that teaching through technology (as opposed to with technology) can promote cognitive development. So, pedagogically, this online move is not likely to lead to learning in any meaningful way, which starkly brings into question why this move has been made. Moreover, the practicalities of online teaching are hard to navigate, even for those who have significant privilege.

I am well educated, I have three devices in my house, and I am fairly competent at using them. I’m privileged enough to have a space to work with my daughter who, in grade 4, has begun online schooling. Grade 4 is an interesting age; at 10 children have not yet developed the ability to fully self-regulate or think in abstract ways. They require concrete examples of the concepts they will acquire over time. 

My child is at a good former Model C school and the teachers are doing their best to interact with the children online. Unfortunately, cognitively, children below the age of 13 or 14 are unable to grasp abstract concepts in the absence of concrete examples. Worksheets, placed on Google Classroom, are not concrete examples. 

Although I am educated, I am not a qualified teacher and the struggle to make concrete the concepts she is being given is a very real one. What of those parents who do not have familiarity with devices or who are not well educated? How will they traverse this uncertain terrain? 

Of course, the question then becomes, what to do if we cannot teach online?  We need to be thinking long term, it’s conceivable that children will not return to classrooms if Covid-19 is not brought under check. With this in mind, we need to streamline our curriculum to teach core concepts. If the lockdown is lifted and schooling does commence, I do not necessarily think the year is lost — provided we pare down the curriculum and use the longer holidays as teaching time. 

I’d like to salute the teachers who are sitting in their homes, with their own children and 30 to 40 virtual children, operating through a platform they were never taught to fully use in university. The next time you clap for essential services, I hope you will be clapping for these unsung heroes who educate our children.

 Joanne Hardman is associate professor in the school of education at the University of Cape Town

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Joanne Hardman

Recommended

Coronavirus

Alcohol and tobacco: Time for a reality check

-
If the government relaxes its total ban, there’s more chance of people modifying their behaviour, for example, not sharing cigarettes or drinking from the same bottle
Read more
Opinion

Get cash out to the poorest now

-
People know what they need to buy, the payments can piggyback on the Sassa system and the money will help prevent people from falling further into long-term poverty
Read more
Coronavirus

Luthuli House stands aside as racist Free State mayor carries on in role

-
Welkom mayor Nkosinjani Speelman has allegedly been continuing to perform his duties, despite his ‘suspension’
Read more
Coronavirus

Strandfontein homeless site more a prison than a place of safety — Human rights report

-
Independent reports slam Cape Town’s Covid-19 homeless site, the city says things have improved since independent monitors visited the site
Read more
Friday

How a pandemic took the book industry online

-
Writers, publishers and bookshops are trying to keep afloat during the extended lockdown with digital and virtual offerings
Read more
Friday

‘Voices from the Underground’: in service for our liberation

-
These 18 stories from members of MK’s Ashley Kriel unit teach the meaning of sacrifice
Read more
Coronavirus

Khosa family approaches Constitutional Court to put an end to state brutality

-
The partner of Collins Khosa — allegedly killed by soldiers and police officers — says the army and police force have become a law unto themselves
Read more
World

Australia to force Google, Facebook to pay for news content

-
Australia's new regulations will also cover the sharing of data, and the ranking and display of news content, to be enforced by binding dispute resolution mechanisms and penalties
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Coronavirus

Luthuli House stands aside as racist Free State mayor carries...

Welkom mayor Nkosinjani Speelman has allegedly been continuing to perform his duties, despite his ‘suspension’
-
Read more
Friday

How a pandemic took the book industry online

Writers, publishers and bookshops are trying to keep afloat during the extended lockdown with digital and virtual offerings
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Khosa family approaches Constitutional Court to put an end to...

The partner of Collins Khosa — allegedly killed by soldiers and police officers — says the army and police force have become a law unto themselves
-
Read more
The Editors Picks

Locked up or lazy? Local and provincial representatives are nowhere...

Oversight is crucial, and more so during a state of disaster, yet the Parliament seems to prefer deferring this function until the Covid-19 crisis is over
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Africa.com convenes Covid-19 online series with African business leaders and Harvard Business School

-
Join top African business leaders and Harvard Business School online for a four-part webinar series called Crisis Management for African Business Leaders
Read more
Special Reports

Small fires and flattened curves

-
A co-ordinated response and collaboration are key to minimising Covid-19’s effects, say experts
Read more
Special Reports

Private preparation = public protection

-
There are now several South African initiatives that have stepped up to the plate to support our healthcare workers’ needs
Read more
Special Reports

Digital innovation in the Covid-19 era

-
The internet is helping us to corner this deadly little global critter known as the Coronavirus, or more accuately, Covid-19
Read more
Special Reports

The global crisis is just starting to affect Africa

-
Countries are comparing themselves with their neighbours to see who is flattening the curve first, and there's an obsession with statistics
Read more
Special Reports

Covid-19: Unpacking the SMME funding procedure and UIF relief benefit

-
SPONSORED A government-imposed lockdown can be seen as a force majeure in which an employer is able to implement...
Read more
Special Reports

MTN SA moves to ease Covid-19 disruption

-
Measures include key digital innovations, including zero-rated channels and free peer-to-peer payments
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele delivers on its promises

-
Today marks the payout on maturity to shareholders for the B-BBEE scheme that is committed to transforming South Africa
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.