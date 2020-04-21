Subscribe
CoronavirusPolitics

South Africa’s Covid-19 economic stimulus plan — opportunity out of crisis

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke about a “new social compact” in the clearest indication yet that Covid-19 money will speed up government spending on service delivery, while trying to keep businesses afloat. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s “radical” new economic plan has found favour with many business and political leaders who have identified the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to fundamentally change the economy and create greater equality.

“This is a crisis that we must take full advantage of and not allow to go to waste,” said Black Business Council president Sandile Zungu in response to the address. 

In announcing R500-billion worth of economic spending and loans, Ramaphosa on Tuesday allocated the bulk of the funding towards propping up businesses, subsidising wages and creating new jobs. He talked about a “new social compact” in the clearest indication yet that Covid-19 money will speed up government spending on service delivery, while trying to keep businesses afloat. 

Ramaphosa had been coming under increasing pressure to do something about the massive economic effects of the national lockdown, now into its fourth week. The cost of this has been estimated at R14-billion a day.

His answer was an “extraordinary coronavirus budget” that gave R20-billion for the immediate healthcare response — which he called the main concern — and found R130-billion inside the country, from entities such as the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), as well as promised funds from international financial institutions.

R40-billion has also been set aside for income support for workers whose employers are unable to pay their staff.

A further R100-billion will be set aside for the protection of jobs, as well as to create jobs.

Politicians and business leaders welcome announcement

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen said the announcement would bring much-needed relief to millions of South Africans and that the president had the party’s support both in rolling out the interventions and in longer-term economic reforms without which the R500-billion package would be short-lived and, ultimately, wasted.

Steenhuisen said it was “encouraging” that Ramaphosa had spoken about approaching institutions such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund for low-interest, unconditional loans for Covid-19 relief.

He also welcomed the announcement of a phased reopening of the economy.

The scale of the crisis for business was laid out in data released by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) earlier on Tuesday. The data found that nearly half of the businesses that had been surveyed may not have enough money to continue their operations beyond the current five-week lockdown. Only 29% of businesses said with certainty that they would survive the lockdown.

A third of businesses surveyed had already laid off staff. 

The Stats SA data shows the extent of the damage that Covid-19, and the subsequent isolation period, has had on the economy, and on business as a whole. In this era of uncertainty and market volatility, as global markets plunge under the pressure, the only certainty that remains is that the economy is headed for an even deeper contraction. 

To support businesses during this time, Ramaphosa announced various measures as part of the government’s R500-billion stimulus package. The largest single intervention is a R200-billion loan scheme to help businesses pay salaries, in co-ordination with major banks, the treasury and the South African Reserve Bank. 

The Black Business Council’s Zungu said the council hopes to meet with banks to flesh out the details of the loan-guarantee scheme, and that the loans will provide much needed relief, not only for large businesses but also for spaza shops and other businesses in the informal sector.

Companies with turnover of less than R300-million a year can participate. This, the president said, should support 700 000 firms and more than three million employees. 

Bonang Mohale, chancellor of the University of the Free State and the chairperson of Bidvest Group said that the president’s second phase of the stimulus plan demonstrated “extraordinary leadership in grappling with the fact that pandemics such as Covid-19 can and do push communities and populations further into poverty and that we, all, collectively, have to make sure that the most vulnerable are indeed protected”.

Business Unity South Africa chief executive Cas Coovadia said the pandemic has made the inequalities present in society all the more stark, and businesses have not been spared. Coovadia called for a kinder market system, in which the economy is more inclusive and inequality, unemployment and poverty are addressed. 

“Government is going to have to look at what structural change can be implemented to enable that [inclusivity], and labour is also going to have to look at how the unemployment issue can be resolved,” he said. 

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) welcomed Ramaphosa’s announcements, saying that the support package was necessary to stabilise the economy and protect jobs, while assisting the most vulnerable South Africans.

However, the party expressed some concern about the ability of the government to ensure that the money reached those it was destined for.

IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said Parliament needed to ramp up its oversight capabilities and ensure sufficient checks and balances were put in place to monitor the roll-out of assistance.

Hlengwa said the party welcomed the additional support announced for unemployed people who received no support from the UIF or the South African Social Security Agency, as well as the intervention to assist in the private sector.

More money to help people on grants and without work

As well as helping businesses and workers, the R500-billion plan came with money for people on social grants and who are not in work. 

A grant of R350 a month for the next six months will be paid to individuals who are currently unemployed and do not receive any other form of social grant or UIF payment, Ramaphosa said. 

The new grant is, however, tricky to administer because recipients will not already be registered with the department of social development.

Increasing the money received by child-support grant beneficiaries — who will now receive an extra R300 in May and R500 more each month from June to October — has been touted as the most clear-cut option to provide relief to impoverished people amid the crisis.

After the announcement, Caroline Skinner, the urban research director for Women in Informal Employment: Globalising and Organising, told the Mail & Guardian that the new grant is “a positive development”, and one that some analysts had feared was a long shot because of the lack of a database of unemployed and informal-sector workers.

But Ramaphosa said the department will announce the requirements needed to access and apply for the new grant in the coming days.

Skinner said the grant “will make a difference” insofar as it will attend to the urgent need to get food on the tables of people on the edge of destitution. But she noted that it is “critical” that these measures be accompanied by greater efforts to work with informal traders so they benefit from this extra business.

On Tuesday night, the president also announced that an additional R2-billion will be made available to assist small, medium and micro enterprises; spaza shop owners and other small businesses.

Greater support for the “smaller players” in the sector will allow them to start their businesses back up again in the aftermath of the crisis, Skinner said.

Watch the president’s address again:

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Mg Reporters
Guest Author

Recommended

Africa

Nigeria’s president loses his right hand man to Covid-19

-
Abba Kyari was Muhammadu Buhari’s powerful chief of staff, and the jockeying to replace him has already begun
Read more
Coronavirus

Ramaphosa announces R500-billion Covid-19 package for South Africa

& -
President announces an ‘extraordinary coronavirus budget’ with R20-billion for healthcare and spending on the pandemic equal to 10% of national GDP
Read more
Coronavirus

Global virus proves we are one

-
The disease has shown that there is more that unites us as human beings than that which divides us through artificial borders
Read more
Coronavirus

Watch it again: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 relief measures

-
The president will announce what measures are being put in place to help the country deal with coronavirus
Read more
Business

A chance to ‘reimagine South Africa’

-
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to announce the government's long-awaited economic stimulus plan to deal with the effects of Covid-19. The key will be getting loans for a stimulus without ‘selling’ the country.
Read more
Coronavirus

Into the online abyss: Teaching through technology

-
Like a pen, devices such as iPads are merely a tool. How a child and a teacher use the tool will determine whether learning and understanding takes place
Read more
Coronavirus

Alcohol and tobacco: Time for a reality check

-
If the government relaxes its total ban, there’s more chance of people modifying their behaviour, for example, not sharing cigarettes or drinking from the same bottle
Read more
Coronavirus

Get cash out to the poorest now

-
People know what they need to buy, the payments can piggyback on the Sassa system and the money will help prevent people from falling further into long-term poverty
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Coronavirus

Luthuli House stands aside as racist Free State mayor carries...

Welkom mayor Nkosinjani Speelman has allegedly been continuing to perform his duties, despite his ‘suspension’
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Khosa family approaches Constitutional Court to put an end to...

The partner of Collins Khosa — allegedly killed by soldiers and police officers — says the army and police force have become a law unto themselves
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Africa.com convenes Covid-19 online series with African business leaders and Harvard Business School

-
Join top African business leaders and Harvard Business School online for a four-part webinar series called Crisis Management for African Business Leaders
Read more
Special Reports

Small fires and flattened curves

-
A co-ordinated response and collaboration are key to minimising Covid-19’s effects, say experts
Read more
Special Reports

Private preparation = public protection

-
There are now several South African initiatives that have stepped up to the plate to support our healthcare workers’ needs
Read more
Special Reports

Digital innovation in the Covid-19 era

-
The internet is helping us to corner this deadly little global critter known as the Coronavirus, or more accuately, Covid-19
Read more
Special Reports

The global crisis is just starting to affect Africa

-
Countries are comparing themselves with their neighbours to see who is flattening the curve first, and there's an obsession with statistics
Read more
Special Reports

Covid-19: Unpacking the SMME funding procedure and UIF relief benefit

-
SPONSORED A government-imposed lockdown can be seen as a force majeure in which an employer is able to implement...
Read more
Special Reports

MTN SA moves to ease Covid-19 disruption

-
Measures include key digital innovations, including zero-rated channels and free peer-to-peer payments
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele delivers on its promises

-
Today marks the payout on maturity to shareholders for the B-BBEE scheme that is committed to transforming South Africa
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.