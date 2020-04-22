Subscribe
AfricaTop Six

Cameroon concedes that soldiers committed Valentine’s Day massacre

A local man walks through a burnt-out restaurant on May 11, 2019 that was destroyed in fighting between armed Anglophone separatists and Cameroonian military forces in Buea, Cameroon. In 2017, separatists in Cameroon's Anglophone territories declared an independent state of Ambazonia, an area formerly known as Southern Cameroons, and took up arms against the Cameroonian government. The violence has forced hundreds of thousands from their homes and, according to the UN, left more than a million people in need of humanitarian assistance. (Photo by Giles Clarke/UNOCHA via Getty Images)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The Cameroonian government has concluded that its military killed three women and 10 children in a massacre in February this year. The massacre took place in Ngarbuh village in the English-speaking part of the country, where the government has been engaged in conflict since 2016 with separatist rebels.

This admission comes after the government initially denied responsibility, following Human Rights Watch’s first report of the incident, claiming instead that it was “an unfortunate accident”. Joseph Beti Assomo, the defense minister, said that the army had acted “professional as usual”. 

After enormous public and internal pressure — including lobbying from the UN, Human Rights Watch, civil society organisations and opposition figures —  the government agreed to set up a commission of inquiry.

This inquiry released its report on Tuesday, finding that the army was indeed culpable. Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, secretary general in the presidency, said three servicemen and 10 local vigilante members will be prosecuted for the act. 

The government’s casualty figure of 13, however, differs from those of rights organisations.

Human Rights Watch said that government troops, aided by armed ethnic Fulani men, had deliberately killed at least 21 unarmed civilians, including 13 children and one pregnant woman. The United Nations said that 23 people were killed, including nine children under the age of five. Local rights groups put the casualty figures a little higher, at 32, saying others were missing.

The official inquiry said that soldiers had tried to destroy evidence of the killings. “Following an exchange of gunfire, during which five terrorists were killed, and many weapons seized, the detachment discovered that three women and ten children had died because of its action. Panic-stricken, the three servicemen with the help of some members of the vigilante committee, tried to conceal the facts by causing fires,” reads part of the report.

The government has been reluctant to consider mediated dialogue to end the conflict with separatists. Instead, Biya has been keen on using a military approach to quash the uprising which has seen an uptick in violence since 2017. The conflict has caused almost 60 000 people to flee to next door Nigeria, and has internally displaced about 679 000 others, according to UN estimates. More than 3 000 people have been killed as the government moves to “neutralise terrorists”.

Amindeh Blaise Atabong is a media fellow with Germany’s Konrad Adenauer Stiftung.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.


The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Amindeh Blaise Atabong
Amindeh Blaise Atabong is a media fellow with Germany’s Konrad Adenauer Foundation

Recommended

Coronavirus

The African continent needs to become self-reliant

-
It’s long been known that the generosity of developed countries only goes so far and is generally in their own interests
Read more
Africa

China’s African headache

-
Racist and derogatory videos are causing incalculable damage to China’s image in Africa, but this is unlikely to change the relationship
Read more
Coronavirus

In a pandemic, science and humanities work side by side

-
Anthropologists ask the difficult questions about human behaviour and also provide the difficult answers
Read more
Analysis

Richard Calland: A lifetime chance for a future we want

-
Leaders need to grapple with the wicked problem of how to ease out of the lockdown
Read more
Coronavirus

Let’s get real on social media right now

-
The last thing we need is your gluten-free treats, Tai Chi lessons or home-schooling prowess to make us feel worse about things
Read more
Top Six

How China broke the chain of infection

-
As information about the coronavirus emerged, the Chinese government and Chinese society began to organise an immense campaign against its spread
Read more
Coronavirus

Can democracy be distance friendly?

-
Parliament and parliamentarians need to adjust their working procedures to ensure they are there for citizens during this crisis
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africans in Saudi who missed their flight still have hope

-
The department of international relations announced that 93 South Africans have been repatriated. But others are still waiting to get back home
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Coronavirus

Luthuli House stands aside as racist Free State mayor carries...

Welkom mayor Nkosinjani Speelman has allegedly been continuing to perform his duties, despite his ‘suspension’
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Khosa family approaches Constitutional Court to put an end to...

The partner of Collins Khosa — allegedly killed by soldiers and police officers — says the army and police force have become a law unto themselves
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Africa.com convenes Covid-19 online series with African business leaders and Harvard Business School

-
Join top African business leaders and Harvard Business School online for a four-part webinar series called Crisis Management for African Business Leaders
Read more
Special Reports

Small fires and flattened curves

-
A co-ordinated response and collaboration are key to minimising Covid-19’s effects, say experts
Read more
Special Reports

Private preparation = public protection

-
There are now several South African initiatives that have stepped up to the plate to support our healthcare workers’ needs
Read more
Special Reports

Digital innovation in the Covid-19 era

-
The internet is helping us to corner this deadly little global critter known as the Coronavirus, or more accuately, Covid-19
Read more
Special Reports

The global crisis is just starting to affect Africa

-
Countries are comparing themselves with their neighbours to see who is flattening the curve first, and there's an obsession with statistics
Read more
Special Reports

Covid-19: Unpacking the SMME funding procedure and UIF relief benefit

-
SPONSORED A government-imposed lockdown can be seen as a force majeure in which an employer is able to implement...
Read more
Special Reports

MTN SA moves to ease Covid-19 disruption

-
Measures include key digital innovations, including zero-rated channels and free peer-to-peer payments
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele delivers on its promises

-
Today marks the payout on maturity to shareholders for the B-BBEE scheme that is committed to transforming South Africa
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback


Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.