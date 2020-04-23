Subscribe
Subscribe
CoronavirusNational

COMING UP: Ramaphosa addresses South Africans on lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa raised concerns about the high drop-out rate of learners who do not make it to matric.
President Cyril Ramaphosa. (GCIS)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

On Thursday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa will address South Africans as the expected end date of the national lockdown on April 30 approaches.

This week, Ramaphosa informed Parliament of the deployment of more than 73 000 SANDF members.

In a letter to the joint standing committee of defence, Ramaphosa said: “The outbreak of Covid-19 continues to increase with reported cases across the Republic of South Africa … as a result, I have decided to deploy additional members of the SANDF consisting of the regular force, reserve force, and auxiliary force.”

On Tuesday, the president announced a “radical” new economic plan which found favour with business and political leaders who have identified the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to fundamentally change the economy and create greater equality.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Kiri Rupiah
Kiri Rupiah is the online editor at the Mail & Guardian.

Recommended

Africa

At war with Covid-19: Opportunities for Africa?

-
Civil-military relations across the continent are tenuous, at best. Covid-19 may have given African governments an opportunity to create a new social compact with their citizens
Read more
Africa

Malawi’s president ordered a lockdown. The court said no

-
Trust in Peter Mutharika’s government is at an all time low — just when it’s needed most
Read more
Friday

The parallel yet familiar world of Tjovitjo

-
With season two set to debut on Netflix at the end of the month, filmmaker Victor Moloi opens up on his artistic choices and inspirations.
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid-19 stigma: Revealing the pre-existing fault lines in our society

-
South Africans have an uncaring stigmatising and marginalising culture and it keeps people on the fringes of society with diminished opportunities in life
Read more
Coronavirus

Eusebius McKaiser: We should stress-test the lockdown

-
Supporting the lockdown rules and holding the government to account is a delicate balancing act
Read more
Coronavirus

An inconvenient truth: Virus presents symptoms of socio-economic injustice

-
The speed at which substantial wealth was given shows that investment in transformation and justice does not enjoy the same humanitarian response
Read more
Coronavirus

More South Africans head home from Saudi

-
The group who had missed their flight on Tuesday have finally boarded a plane home
Read more
Coronavirus

Military deployment a show of mercy not of might – SANDF

-
Parliament told 70 000 member SANDF deployment there to support the health department, while questions over army conduct still hang in the air
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Africa

Malawi’s president ordered a lockdown. The court said no

Trust in Peter Mutharika’s government is at an all time low — just when it’s needed most
-
Read more
Africa

China’s African headache

Racist and derogatory videos are causing incalculable damage to China’s image in Africa, but this is unlikely to change the relationship
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

eBooks marked down for lockdown

-
Discover over 35 incredible eBooks from Pan Macmillan, now on sale
Read more
Special Reports

Africa.com convenes Covid-19 online series with African business leaders and Harvard Business School

-
Join top African business leaders and Harvard Business School online for a four-part webinar series called Crisis Management for African Business Leaders
Read more
Special Reports

Small fires and flattened curves

-
A co-ordinated response and collaboration are key to minimising Covid-19’s effects, say experts
Read more
Special Reports

Private preparation = public protection

-
There are now several South African initiatives that have stepped up to the plate to support our healthcare workers’ needs
Read more
Special Reports

Digital innovation in the Covid-19 era

-
The internet is helping us to corner this deadly little global critter known as the Coronavirus, or more accuately, Covid-19
Read more
Special Reports

The global crisis is just starting to affect Africa

-
Countries are comparing themselves with their neighbours to see who is flattening the curve first, and there's an obsession with statistics
Read more
Special Reports

Covid-19: Unpacking the SMME funding procedure and UIF relief benefit

-
SPONSORED A government-imposed lockdown can be seen as a force majeure in which an employer is able to implement...
Read more
Special Reports

MTN SA moves to ease Covid-19 disruption

-
Measures include key digital innovations, including zero-rated channels and free peer-to-peer payments
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback


Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.