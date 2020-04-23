COMING UP: Ramaphosa addresses South Africans on lockdown

On Thursday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa will address South Africans as the expected end date of the national lockdown on April 30 approaches.

This week, Ramaphosa informed Parliament of the deployment of more than 73 000 SANDF members.

In a letter to the joint standing committee of defence, Ramaphosa said: “The outbreak of Covid-19 continues to increase with reported cases across the Republic of South Africa … as a result, I have decided to deploy additional members of the SANDF consisting of the regular force, reserve force, and auxiliary force.”

On Tuesday, the president announced a “radical” new economic plan which found favour with business and political leaders who have identified the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to fundamentally change the economy and create greater equality.