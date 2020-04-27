Subscribe
Subscribe
NationalTop Six

SA’s richest 3 500 own more than the bottom 32-million

How can it be claimed that the trio’s work is “reducing world poverty”?
The most impoverished half of the South African adult population – some 17.7 million people – owe more than they own. This means that if they were to sell everything they own, they would still be in debt.
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Since the coronavirus showed its proclivity for transmission across borders and made its way to South Africa in early March, the figures on everybody’s lips have been the regular announcements of infections and deaths. But a different set of figures published last week by the United Nations University (UNU) have revealed new symptoms of a more chronic South African illness – inequality.

Thanks to a paper authored by Aroop Chatterjee from the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies, and Amory Gethin and Léo Czajka from the World Inequality Lab, South Africa now has its first reliable estimate of how unequally wealth is distributed in the country. The new research has brought to light the staggering reality of how much is owned in South Africa, and just how few people actually own it.

Some headline findings include the fact that, on average, the most impoverished half of the South African adult population – some 17.7 million people – owe more than they own. This means that if they were to sell everything they own, they would still be in debt.

And while the top 10% of the population owns around 86% of all the country’s wealth, the picture is about more than the top and the bottom. Some of the most damning findings concern how concentrated wealth is within the top 10%. The wealthiest 3 500 people (0.01% of the adult population), for instance, own more than the most impoverished 32 million people.

Inequality is about more than income

When South Africa is called the world’s most unequal society, it is usually a reference to the country’s income inequality – the disparities between what people may be earning.

A scale between 0 and 1 called the Gini coefficient is usually used to measure this. It works like this: the closer a score is to 1, the greater the income inequality. So, in a country where the score is 0, everybody earns exactly the same. Perfect equality. In a country with a score of 1, one person earns everything, and everybody else earns nothing. Absolute inequality. South Africa’s Gini coefficient is 0.65 – a staggering score by any international comparison.

Wealth, however, is typically more unequally distributed than income. Where the top 10% of South Africans earn up to 65% of all income, the research finds that they own 85.6% of all wealth.

But what is wealth? Basically, it is a stock of assets – including land, deposits, shares in companies, life insurance policies and pensions – built up over time and often passed down over generations. As a result, wealth reveals inherited economic privileges in ways that income cannot.

In a country like South Africa, still newly emerged from white minority rule, understanding how advantage is inherited is crucial. Wealth inequality, according to Chatterjee, shows “how apartheid’s legacy manifests into the present”, and the persistent chasm between how much people own might suggest “that the structures of the economy have not been changed sufficiently to be more inclusive.”

Wealth is about more than generational privilege, however. Job opportunities, for instance, are determined by, among others, people’s education, living standards and their access to transport. All of these are heavily influenced by their wealth.


Wealth during a pandemic

Disparities in South African wealth are an entrenched, structural problem. But understanding them may never have been as pressing.

The coronavirus has shone an unforgiving light on the country’s heavily skewed economy, and nowhere more so than its wealth disparities. According to Chatterjee, “people with wealth are able to survive the income shocks of the Covid-19 lockdown. They have property, buy food stocks easily from their savings, have [the] types of jobs that can be done at home, and so can self-isolate easily. As a result, they are less likely to be infected. The staggering inequalities in wealth, for me, indicate who shoulders the burden of this pandemic.”

Explanations for exactly why inequality remains such a dogged feature of modern economies remain scant. For Chatterjee, this is because of a “lack of focus and analysis of wealth inequality in contemporary economics – and the social forces that maintain it – as the central pillar of understanding pervasive economic inequality”.

When the Davis Tax Committee was instituted in 2013, part of its work was to explore a South African wealth tax. It found that, while wealth is an important conversation in South Africa, we don’t know enough yet about how it works to make proposals on taxing it.

That’s because, until now, it has been difficult to measure how South Africa’s wealth is concentrated due to weaknesses in available data. There are, for example, mismatches between survey-level data (which captures information about how much wealth is owned by individuals) and macro-level data (which shows how much wealth exists in the economy at large). Data from surveys relies on respondents’ answers to questions, and so there are considerable gaps. For one, as little as 4% of the bonds and stocks held in the economy are reflected in survey data. For another, wealthy people tend to be dishonest in surveys.

But the UNU paper has leveraged newly available tax administrative data to take the first step to filling the gap identified by the Davis Tax Committee. Its findings go beyond the levels and disparities of wealth in South Africa. It also shows how wealth is made up, which will be central to any policies designed to undo wealth inequality.

It shows, for instance, that wealth in South Africa has changed. Where the super wealthy may once have dealt in real-world assets – land and housing, for instance – they now deal largely in financial assets. While the most impoverished people in South Africa own little more than hard cash, the top 10% owns more than 99% of all bonds and stock held in the economy. The wealthiest 1% alone owns around 90% of the country’s bonds and corporate shares.

This article was first published on New Frame

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Dennis Webster
Dennis Webster has a research background in labour, land and housing. He writes about cities, farmwork and popular politics in rural areas.

Recommended

Coronavirus

South Africa needs a constitutionally compliant immigration policy

-
For Jewish people, ‘You shall not oppress a stranger, for you know the feelings of the stranger, having yourselves been strangers in the land of Egypt.’ South Africans should remember they were once strangers in their own country
Read more
Africa

‘The UN didn’t do anything wrong’: Peacekeepers in South Sudan respond to Covid-19 criticism

-
The international organisation has been on the receiving end of bitter criticism since South Sudan’s first case of Covid-19 was confirmed to be a UN staffer
Read more
Article

More South Africans are still stuck in Saudi Arabia

-
More than 120 South Africans were repatriated last week, and those still waiting to get home are running out of money
Read more
Coronavirus

Khosa case: Going straight to the Constitutional Court isn’t always the right path

-
Even where the case is a strong one, direct access to the highest court is a route only in truly exceptional circumstances
Read more
Coronavirus

Athletes count costs as Covid-19 spreads

-
Comrades winner Bong’musa Mthembu cannot compete because of Covid-19 but is fortunate that he can survive financially. Others are not as lucky as their sources of income have dried up
Read more
Coronavirus

Shifting patterns in Covid-19 cases leads to redrawing of battle plans

-
The Western Cape has become the epicentre of the outbreak, and the tardy response of health officials in the Eastern Cape has Minister Zweli Mkhize worried but optimistic
Read more
Coronavirus

An end to police and army brutality is still urgent – Khosa family

-
The family of Collins Khosa, who died after police and army personnel assaulted him, says the easing of the lockdown does not spell the end of police abuse of power
Read more
Coronavirus

The Great Recession looms in South Africa’s future

-
The extent and length of the journey depend on a few factors, but a hard landing seems unavoidable
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Africa

Crisis, what crisis? How not to handle a pandemic

So far, most countries on the African continent are dealing with Covid-19, but not all leaders are taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously
, , & -
Read more
Coronavirus

The Great Recession looms in South Africa’s future

The extent and length of the journey depend on a few factors, but a hard landing seems unavoidable
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Dan Plato: Cape Town is caring for the homeless despite...

We have honoured President Cyril Ramaphosa’s request to put aside politicking and wish opposition parties would do the same
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Four things you need to know about Covid-19 and your insurance cover

-
Income protection benefits will be paid out to policyholders who are unable to work for medically validated reasons such as having Covid-19
Read more
Special Reports

SAT advert acknowledges South Africans’ lockdown sacrifices

-
South African Tourism, The Nelson Mandela Foundation and Videovision Entertainment join hands to inspire hope SA marks Freedom Day under lockdown
Read more
Special Reports

Immediate challenges for long-term learning

-
Implemented as emergency measures, some changes to higher education such as increased online learning seem to be worth keeping
Read more
Special Reports

Wits is tackling the Covid-19 pandemic head-on

-
SPONSORED The University of the Witwatersrand has adopted a multi-pronged approach to managing the effects of the Covid-19...
Read more
Special Reports

Liberty gives clients relief until end September during Covid-19 crisis

-
Liberty is giving customers the option to not pay or pay a reduced premium on their cover during the financially constrained Coronavirus era
Read more
Special Reports

eBooks marked down for lockdown

-
Discover over 35 incredible eBooks from Pan Macmillan, now on sale
Read more
Special Reports

Africa.com convenes Covid-19 online series with African business leaders and Harvard Business School

-
Join top African business leaders and Harvard Business School online for a four-part webinar series called Crisis Management for African Business Leaders
Read more
Special Reports

Small fires and flattened curves

-
A co-ordinated response and collaboration are key to minimising Covid-19’s effects, say experts
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback


Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.