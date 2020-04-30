Subscribe
Subscribe
NationalThe Editors Picks

Anti-apartheid veteran Denis Goldberg dies

Freedom fighter Denis Goldberg talks to the media at Liliesleaf Farm, the apartheid-era hideout for Nelson Mandela and freedom fighters in Johannesburg, on July 11, 2013 in Rivonia, South Africa. It is 50 years since the hideout was raided by police on July 11, 1963. The farm was the secret nerve centre for the Umkhonto we Sizwe, the military wing of the ANC and the Congress Alliance. Police interrupted a meeting of Operation Mayibuye, a plan to overthrow the Apartheid government. The raid by police led to the arrest of Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, Ahmed Kathrada, Govan Mbeki and Denis Goldberg, who were convicted through the infamous Rivonia Trial and most were sentenced to life imprisonment on Robben Island. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Rivonia Trialist and anti-apartheid veteran Denis Goldberg passed away late on Wednesday night.

The anti-apartheid stalwart was one of 10 people who stood alongside Nelson Mandela in 1963, charged with sabotage and planning to embark on guerilla warfare against the apartheid government.

A trained civil engineer, Goldberg joined the ANC and later its armed-wing uMkhonto we Sizwe. At the age of 31, he was the youngest man in the dock during the Rivonia Trial. Other defendants included Walter Sisulu, Govan Mbeki, Elias Motsoaledi, Ahmed Kathrada, James Kantor, Lionel (Rusty) Bernstein, Raymond Mhlaba, Bob Hepple and Andrew Mlangeni.

All the men, except Bernstein, were found guilty.

Rivonia convicted (from the top, left to right):Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, Gowan / Govan Mbeki, Raymond Mhlaba, Elias Motsoaledi, Andrew Mlangeni, ‘Kathy’ Kathrada and Dennis Goldberg.

As the only convicted white man, Goldberg was imprisoned at Pretoria Central Prison, whereas the others were sent to prison on Robben Island in Cape Town.

Goldberg was released in 1985 after serving 22 years.  

In a brief tribute, published by the Denis Goldberg House of Hope — an art, culture, and education centre for children in his hometown of Hout Bay — his death was confirmed.

“His family and the Denis Goldberg Legacy Foundation Trust are very sad to announce that Denis Goldberg passed away just before midnight on Wednesday 29 April 2020. His was a life well-lived in the struggle for freedom in South Africa. We will miss him,” the brief social media post announced.

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu lauded Goldberg for a lifetime of service to the South African people.

“Denis Goldberg was a mensch, a human being of the highest integrity and honour who eschewed personal aggrandisement and consumptiveness. His lifetime contribution to South Africa and its people was second to none. His passing conducted with customary courage and grace feels as if the nation has lost part of its soul.”


ANC Western Cape provincial caucus leader and a longstanding fellow ANC branch member of Goldberg, Cameron Dugmore, said he was devoted to the party, despite its faults, till the end: “Denis was an exceptional person. The first thing that comes to mind is absolute humanity, compassion, and integrity. He was a critical voice, but always loyal to the organisation. He had the belief that warts and all, the ANC remains the best hope for the people,” Dugmore said.

In 2019, Goldberg was awarded the Isitwalandwe Medal — the ANC’s highest recognition for party members. Only 21 people have been awarded the honour in the party’s 108-year history.

With Goldberg’s passing, Mlangeni becomes the sole surviving Rivonia Trialist, exemplifying a class of South Africans whose stories are deeply etched into the broader fight against apartheid.

“I hope comrade Mlangeni continues to play golf and enjoys his life for many more years. But it’s very sad when one begins to see the passing of these icons of our struggle. But they’re also humble and compassionate people. Our movement and our country just owes people like that a huge debt and I just hope that all of us that face the current challenges always bear in mind those that have gone before us, and emulate their conduct,” Dugmore said.

Goldberg spent the last years of his life still contributing to his local ANC branch in Hout Bay. In an interview with the University of Cape Town, the life-long engineer said his legacy would also be felt in the physical world through creativity, design and performance.  

“My role now is a foundation to bring young people in Hout Bay and the peninsula together. Through art classes, and arts and culture programmes. But also through computer literacy, and dance, and drama, and singing, and being together, “ he said.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Lester Kiewit
Lester Kiewit
Lester Kiewit is a Reporter, Journalist, and Broadcaster.

Recommended

Education

Summing up the legal battles fought for better schools

-
We summarise the legal battles fought to improve the quality of education in South Africa.
Read more
Friday

Why we need a South African jazz photography archive

-
We need more books about South African jazz, focusing on both the verbal and the visual, to fully capture and appreciate the unique ‘river of culture we’ve been bequeathed’
Read more
Friday

Spirituality at the core of sax great’s sound

-
Oyama Mabandla explores the idea that artistic success has spiritual bliss at its centre.
Read more
Friday

Bridging the black Atlantic in jazz﻿

-
The collaboration between Thomas Mapfumo and Ishmael Wadada Leo Smith, broke new ground and should have grown cult status
Read more
Coronavirus

SANDF example shows how we can rethink African peace and security architecture

-
Cyril Ramaphosa’s creative employment of the SANDF as part of Covid-19 relief efforts is an example of using the military to build social cohesion
Read more
Friday

Recipes from the heart: the cookbook as a love letter

-
The recent addition of cookbooks by black authors to mainstream bookstore shelves reflects the demand for South African food and cooking culture in the country.
Read more
Business

Mogajane: SA will stay on growth path

-
Government’s response to the coronavirus is unlikely to counteract the expected sharp decline of the country’s gross domestic product
Read more
National

The story of SA’s biggest power plant, and its little town

& -
Before Big Coal, Lephalale was a small town with little water and few jobs. Two power plants have changed it
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
National

Anti-apartheid veteran Denis Goldberg dies

Convicted along with Nelson Mandela and eight others, the Rivonia Trialist spent his golden years active in the ANC although he called out its faults
-
Read more
National

The story of SA’s biggest power plant, and its little town

Before Big Coal, Lephalale was a small town with little water and few jobs. Two power plants have changed it
& -
Read more
Coronavirus

Sassa system ignores digital divide

Sassa is keen to try out online registration to process applications for the Covid-19 relief grant, but NGOs are wary because not all intended beneficiaries are able to access data
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Giving a voice to the marginalised communities in Southern Africa

-
Society Talks is a platform that unites participants in progressive dialogue to develop responsive solutions as a collaborative
Read more
Special Reports

Southern Africa Trust prioritises needs of civil society during Covid-19 lockdown

-
Vulnerable communities in the SADC region need linguistically and culturally contextualised information to protect themselves
Read more
Special Reports

A call for inclusive responses to Covid-19

-
Solutions for SMMEs and communities on the margins of the southern African economy lie in fostering inclusive value chains
Read more
Special Reports

Makrosafe ensures a safe return to work after lockdown

-
South African companies can resume operations knowing that they have the equipment and protocols to protect the health and safety of their workers
Read more
Special Reports

Itec offers South African businesses free video conferencing

-
StarLeaf app enables South African businesses to keep functioning by conducting remote meetings during the Covid-19 lockdown
Read more
Special Reports

President of Ghana to speak at Africa.com webinar

-
Crisis Management for African Business Leaders will address the challenges African executives are facing during the Covid-19 pandemic
Read more
Special Reports

Four things you need to know about Covid-19 and your insurance cover

-
Income protection benefits will be paid out to policyholders who are unable to work for medically validated reasons such as having Covid-19
Read more
Special Reports

SAT advert acknowledges South Africans’ lockdown sacrifices

-
South African Tourism, The Nelson Mandela Foundation and Videovision Entertainment join hands to inspire hope SA marks Freedom Day under lockdown
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback


Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.


Worried about misinformation and fake stories? Do you want your daily news to be factual, impartial and up-to-date?

Yes, I want to subscribe to the Mail & Guardian