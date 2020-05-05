Subscribe
Subscribe
AfricaCoronavirus

The Ugandan good Samaritan sanitising hospitals and police stations

Although grateful for the recognition, Nsibirwa Semu says his real aim is for his actions to go beyond Covid-19 and inspire people to remember that any act of goodwill, no matter how small, can help to make things better.
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

This story is part of a series called ‘On the Frontline’, first published in The Continent, which profiles some of the heroes on the frontline of Africa’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Download your free copy of The Continent here.

Nsibirwa Semu arrives at Entebbe Referral Hospital at 3pm each day. Cleaning products in tow, the 45-year-old IT consultant and sales manager dons protective gear and begins to disinfect the hospital  — from the wards where Covid-19 patients and those awaiting results are receiving treatment, to the nurses’ stations and corridors.

He then heads to the police station just a stone’s throw away, greeting officers and detainees alike before proceeding to disinfect the entire premises  — and the prisoners themselves.

From there he will move on to Kisubi and Kajjansi police stations, where again he will disinfect every nook and cranny before finally heading home at about 6pm.

Uganda announced its first Covid-19 case on March 22. Eager to help, Semu drove to the hospital in Entebbe from his home in Bunga, Kampala and asked what he could do to help. The team told him to come back the next day and meet the directors.

As he left, he noticed that no one appeared to be disinfecting the hospital, so the following day he returned with protective equipment and cleaning supplies and asked if he could help with that, to which the staff happily agreed.

Aware that the police station was nearby and that in some cases police officers had been called upon to transport suspected Covid-19 patients from their homes to the hospital, he decided the same should be done there, too.

As someone interested in current affairs, he had always had the news on at work and was following developments concerning the pandemic closely. Semu had also read up on how best to curb the spread of the coronavirus so, struck by the lack of protective equipment he saw at the hospital at the time, he also handed out the few gloves and masks he had to healthcare workers.

Staff at the hospital, although grateful, had assumed his visit was simply a one-off. Yet the next day he arrived again. And then each day after that, using his own money to purchase the cleaning products. One week, when swarms of Nairobi Fly beetles descended upon the hospital, Semu even took it upon himself to fumigate the premises.

“People saying thank you, appreciating what I am doing is what has kept me going back every day,” he says. “From the patients to the prisoners, the appreciation they have shown me is incredible.”


Although many would understandably be reluctant to volunteer such a service for fear of contracting the virus, Semu says he believes in “faith over fear”.

As a practising Christian, he says, he draws strength from his religion  — but also a sense of gratitude that he has both the opportunity and means to help.

“It feels important to be of service to those that may feel forgotten, like those in prison. Perhaps there would have been others willing to disinfect the hospital  — but jails? Police stations? ‘Who else will do it if not me’ is what I ask myself.”

During one of his trips, a policeman told him that the station had never been disinfected in the five years he had been there and that even now, with Covid-19 to contend with, he had not expected that to change.

Beyond the gratitude expressed by those he has met, Semu has received countless messages of thanks from strangers because of the local media attention he has garnered.

Although grateful for the recognition, the father of three says his real aim is for his actions to go beyond Covid-19 and inspire people to remember that any act of goodwill, no matter how small, can help to make things better.

“I’m giving my resources and time,” says Semu. “As long as I have those, I will keep on going.”

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Samira Sawlani
Samira Sawlani
Samira Sawlani is a writer, journalist and analyst, specialising in East Africa.

Recommended

Coronavirus

Covid-19 and African children: The untold story

, & -
Children are less likely to contract the coronavirus than adults, but the way in which the pandemic affects them goes beyond ill health
Read more
Coronavirus

The democratic process of voting was wearing thin before lockdown

-
The number of adults who didn’t vote in the 2019 elections reflects citizens’ disenchantment with their representatives. Perhaps Covid-19 presents government with the chance to change this
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid-19 set to increase the scourge of child marriage

& -
Millions of girls are currently out of school, families are struggling with spiralling economic hardship, and programmes to end child marriage face significant disruptions
Read more
Africa

Making sense of Mozambique’s brutal insurgency

-
The violence in Cabo Delgado province by al-Shabaab (the youth) can be linked to jihadist influence, the continued marginalisation of Muslim people, and the lure of income from trafficking natural resources
Read more
Sport

The grey areas in Jake White’s coaching career

-
The World Cup-winning coach has an impeccable CV, with an illustrious coaching career that has taken him all over the globe. But he has a reputation problem
Read more
Africa

I buried my father on Zoom. Was I laying my culture to rest?

-
The Covid-19 pandemic prevented me from leaving London to be at my father’s funeral in Uganda and perform the rites. Instead, I attended it online
Read more
Coronavirus

Sisulu disbands her own national rapid-response task team

-
The human settlements minister has axed her controversial rapid-response team after corruption charges. Some team members were alleged to be running her 2022 ANC election campaign
Read more
Coronavirus

Watch it again: Mthethwa briefing on Covid-19 relief fund for sport and arts and culture

-
The minister will update the nation on funding for the sector as well as present the challenges the department faces
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Africa

Making sense of Mozambique’s brutal insurgency

The violence in Cabo Delgado province by al-Shabaab (the youth) can be linked to jihadist influence, the continued marginalisation of Muslim people, and the lure of income from trafficking natural resources
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Sisulu disbands her own national rapid-response task team

The human settlements minister has axed her controversial rapid-response team after corruption charges. Some team members were alleged to be running her 2022 ANC election campaign
-
Read more
Politics

‘Fraser vs Nxele’ heads back to court

The controversial KwaZulu-Natal corrections head has again been suspended by the former spy boss
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Government lays the foundation for illicit tobacco sales to flourish

-
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has banned tobacco sales to support her draconian ideas, and without any scientific basis, says Japan Tobacco International
Read more
Special Reports

Professional body membership: a progressive way to propel your career to new heights

-
The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants constantly strives to maintain and strengthen the overall status of the accountancy profession
Read more
Special Reports

Giving a voice to the marginalised communities in Southern Africa

-
Society Talks is a platform that unites participants in progressive dialogue to develop responsive solutions as a collaborative
Read more
Special Reports

Southern Africa Trust prioritises needs of civil society during Covid-19 lockdown

-
Vulnerable communities in the SADC region need linguistically and culturally contextualised information to protect themselves
Read more
Special Reports

A call for inclusive responses to Covid-19

-
Solutions for SMMEs and communities on the margins of the southern African economy lie in fostering inclusive value chains
Read more
Special Reports

Makrosafe ensures a safe return to work after lockdown

-
South African companies can resume operations knowing that they have the equipment and protocols to protect the health and safety of their workers
Read more
Special Reports

Itec offers South African businesses free video conferencing

-
StarLeaf app enables South African businesses to keep functioning by conducting remote meetings during the Covid-19 lockdown
Read more
Special Reports

President of Ghana to speak at Africa.com webinar

-
Crisis Management for African Business Leaders will address the challenges African executives are facing during the Covid-19 pandemic
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now