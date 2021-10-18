Two exciting career opportunities with the IPPF

The International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) is the world’s largest non-governmental organisation working in the field of sexual and reproductive health information and services. It has six Regional Offices worldwide. The Africa Regional office is based in Nairobi.

IPPF Africa Regional Office is seeking to recruit exceptional individuals to fill the following positions:

Organisation Development Coordinator Temporary Assistants – RD and sub-offices

For more details about these positions, please visit our website jobs page www.ippfar.org/jobs-and-opportunities/vacancies to view the respective job descriptions and make your application.

Interested individuals should submit the following documents:

An application form in the IPPFARO CV format (available on the website job page); and A 1-page cover letter.

The application documents above must be emailed to [email protected] with the job position you are applying for as the subject of the email. To be considered, your application must be received by 12th November 2021. Please note that we will not consider applications that are not done in the requested format.

IPPF is an equal opportunity employer. Applications are particularly encouraged from women, persons living with disabilities, candidates openly living with HIV and minorities.

IPPF has​ been made aware of various fraudulent vacancy announcements circulated via e-mail from websites falsely stating that they are issued by or in association with IPPF. These correspondences, which may seek to obtain money from the recipients of such correspondence are fraudulent and IPPF does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, interview, meeting, processing, training or any other fees).

1) Organisational development coordinator

Department: Strategy and Organization Development

Location: Nairobi

Responsible to: Head of Department Strategy, and Organizational Development

Date: November 2021

Rank: E2

1. JOB PURPOSE

The role of the Organisational Coordinator is to be responsible for the management of information, communications, exchanges and sharing of best practices relating to the organisational support the Regional Office for Africa (ARO) provides to member associations (MAs) and as and collaborative partners (CPs). The post holder will help disseminate the work of MAs and CPs within the organisation and will enhance cross-communications between MAs and CPs in Africa and other regions. The post will help to address advocacy and communication gaps through peer-to-peer support training and exchange of experience or through exposure to advocacy and communications events. The post holder will also support MAs and CPs to develop joint programs initiatives in areas of the IPPF mandate, particularly with the youth. The post holder will ensure that the Africa Regional Office is up to date with innovation, resource mobilisation and SRHR initiatives undertaken by Mas and CPs. The post holder will act as the liaison between MAs and CPs in the Africa region and the Africa Regional Office.

2. KEY TASKS.

PERSON SPECIFICATION

Under the general supervision of Head of Department Strategy and Organizational Development the incumbent is responsible for coordinating communications and information between MAs, CPs, and ARO departments. The post holder ensures a smooth flow of information, knowledge sharing and coordination among member associations, collaborative partners and ARO to facilitate support to MAs and peer-to-peer work.

MA Organisational and membership information management

1. To ensure that the information needs of the Africa Regional Office in terms of organisational development and member associations and collaborative partners are met in a timely, effective, and efficient manner.

2. To support the identification, assessment, and enrolment of new collaborative partners

3. To ensure the availability of appropriate tools and mechanisms to collect up-to-date institutional results for programme planning and reporting (SHRH, Advocacy, youth, management and board and staff relations).

4. To facilitate communication between the Member Association and the Africa Regional Office to ensure the transfer and channelling of accurate information about the MAs in terms of organisational development.

5. To oversee efforts to cultivate and manage productive communication relationships with Member Associations that can contribute to greater responsiveness.

6. To assist in transforming unstructured information gathered from member associations into relevant and timely content to meaningfully support decision making within the Africa Regional Office and exposure to the African continent (advocacy wins).

7. To maintain a strategic database that captures key information on member associations focusing on specific areas such as advocacy, resource mobilisation, communications, programme, organisational development, and institution building to proactively inform the support of the regional office to MAs and CPs.

8. To support the development of systematic feedback channels from member associations to identify emerging trends, ideas, opportunities and challenges.

9. To support the ARO management team and relevant ARO staff by providing a virtual space where they can access accurate and up-to-date information on the MAs organisation, programmes, and institution building.

10. To promote and ensure a strong code of ethics and integrity in the management of sensitive information on the organisational development of the organisation including Mas.

Africa Region Knowledge exchange and coordination

1. To maintain and update the online engagement platforms to enable regular and proactive knowledge exchange between member associations and the Africa Regional Office.

2. To take the lead in encouraging member associations and ARO staff to proactively share relevant organisational knowledge (explicit and tacit) and ensure that it is considered an asset to the federation.

3. To ensure that knowledge about member associations is shared both vertically and horizontally between Mas, departments of the Africa Regional Office and other IPPF secretariat offices.

4. To contribute to the development of new media (online and offline) to disseminate relevant knowledge gathered in the Africa region in close collaboration with the ERAC department.

5. To support the coordination of events by contributing to the planning of events involving the Executive Directors, Presidents and Young Presidents of Member Associations.

6. To undertake any other duties as assigned by his/her supervisor.

1) Competencies

PROFESSIONALISM: Shows pride in work and in achievements; demonstrates professional competence and mastery of managing strategic information and documents; is conscientious and efficient in meeting commitments, observing deadlines, and achieving results; is motivated by professional rather than personal concerns; shows persistence when faced with difficult problems or challenges; remains calm in stressful situations. Demonstrates professional competence and mastery creating, maintaining and storing organisational records in compliance to international standards. Takes responsibility for incorporating gender perspectives and ensuring the equal participation of women and men in all areas of work.

TEAMWORK: Works collaboratively with colleagues to achieve organizational goals; solicits input by genuinely valuing others’ ideas and expertise; is willing to learn from others; places team agenda before personal agenda; supports and acts in accordance with final group decision, even when such decisions may not entirely reflect own position; shares credit for team accomplishments and accepts joint responsibility for team shortcomings.

COMMUNICATION: Speaks and writes clearly and effectively; listens to others, correctly interprets messages from others and responds appropriately; asks questions to clarify and exhibits interest in having two-way communication; tailors language, tone, style, and format to match audience; demonstrates openness in sharing information and keeping people informed.

PLANNING & ORGANIZING: Develops clear goals that are consistent with agreed strategies; identifies priority activities and assignments; adjusts priorities as required; allocates appropriate amount of time and resources for completing work; foresees risks and allows for contingencies when planning; monitors and adjusts plans and actions as necessary; uses time efficiently.

2) Education

Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent years of experience) required, preferably in Communication, Social Sciences, diploma in business administration or another related field.

3) Work Experience

Five years progressively responsible professional work experience at the national and/or international levels in Communication, Social Sciences, Business Administration in the field of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights with a background in SRHR NGOs or public relations.

4) Languages

English and French are the working languages of the ARO. For this post fluency in English is required. Working knowledge of French is required and knowledge of Portuguese is an asset.

5) Assessment

Evaluation of qualified candidates may include a desk review and/or an assessment exercise which may be followed by competency-based interview.

6) Other requirements

Experience successfully interacting with key stakeholders

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Strong organization and prioritization skills with ability to handle multiple tasks

Results-oriented and ability to collaborate to achieve results.

Exhibits honesty and integrity

Self-motivated, Self-directed

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Team player/team builder/coach skills

Ability to work in a multicultural environment.

Willing to work outside standard office hours as required.

Willing to travel internationally – about 30 days a year.

2) Temporary Assistant to the RD and sub offices

Job Title: Temporary Assistant to the RD and sub offices 6 months

Division: Regional Director’s Office

Location: Nairobi

Responsible to: Regional Director

Date: October 2020

1. JOB PURPOSE

1. To provide support to the Regional Director and to the ARO sub offices and the SMT on the execution of their duties.

2. KEY TASKS

A: strategic support

1. To consult with the ARO departmental heads, collate information to regularly update the Regional Director on the status of the work and needs of other departments.

2. To provide administrative support to the ARO sub offices and coordinate their meetings and encounters with the RD

3. Amend quarterly work plans and budgets.

4. To develop, coordinate and implement the Regional Director’s office programme budget;

5. To coordinate and manage responses to reports, observation and recommendations from the regional office to departments/units, Central office, Regional Executive committee and external partners;

6. To proof-read and coordinate inputs for background briefs, speeches, talking points, letters and other documentation issued from the office of the Regional Director.

B. OTHER routine duties

7. To provide administrative support to the RD and, in his/her absence, to the officer in charge. Maintains an efficient working diary for the RD;

8. To act as the initial contact point for the Regional Director’s Office (RDO). On a daily basis, responds promptly to questions and follow-up action as appropriate;

9. To co-ordinate, monitor and make travel and logistical arrangements for the RD and prepare expense reports;

10. To be responsible for the dissemination of the important documents to board members and volunteers e.g. minutes of meetings calendar of events newsletters, etc.

11. To implement and maintain robust office systems (filing/record keeping), preparation of business cycle, filing and record keeping.

12. To coordinate internal and external meetings involving the Regional Director.

13. To undertake any other reasonable duties as may be requested from time to time.

3. RESPONSIBILITIES

a) Staff responsibilities: None.

b) Financial responsibilities carried by the post holder: The Regional Director’s programme budget

c) Advisory responsibilities carried out by the post holder: None.

4. EDUCATION & QUALIFICATIONS

• A first degree in Social Sciences

• Diploma in business administration

5. PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE

• Minimum of five years’ executive level support experience ideally in an international setting. To include office management, administration and secretarial support.

6. SKILLS

• Outstanding interpersonal skills – articulate, tactful and diplomatic. Flexible, team player

• Excellent writing/drafting skills.

• Excellent time management skills to meet tight deadlines.

• Excellent office management skills.

• Research and analytical skills.

• Fluent English.; good working knowledge of French desirable

• Advanced level IT skills – Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

• Minute taking.

• Audio typing.

7. COMPETENCIES

•Professionalism: Shows pride in work and in achievements; demonstrates professional competence and mastery of subject matter; is conscientious and efficient in meeting commitments, observing deadlines and achieving results; is motivated by professional rather than personal concerns; shows persistence when faced with difficult problems or challenges; remains calm in stressful situations. Takes responsibility for incorporating gender perspectives and ensuring the equal participation of women and men in all areas of work.

•Planning & Organizing: Develops clear goals that are consistent with agreed strategies; identifies priority activities and assignments; adjusts priorities as required; allocates appropriate amount of time and resources for completing work; foresees risks and allows for contingencies when planning; monitors and adjusts plans and actions as necessary; uses time efficiently.

•Client Orientation: Considers all those to whom services are provided to be “clients” and seeks to see things from clients’ point of view; establishes and maintains productive partnerships with clients by gaining their trust and respect; identifies clients’ needs and matches them to appropriate solutions; monitors ongoing developments inside and outside the clients’ environment to keep informed and anticipate problems; keeps clients informed of progress or setbacks in projects; meets timeline for delivery of products or services to client.

ABILITIES

• Ability to maintain high level of confidentiality.

• Willingness to travel occasionally