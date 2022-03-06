Architect and former general admit to graft at 1 Military Hospital

Bribery claims, a billion rand wasted and a military hospital in the nation’s capital that, 10 years later, is still not fit for use by the country’s president.

For a year the Mail & Guardian has investigated how more than R1-billion was spent on refurbishing the 1 Military Hospital at Thaba Tshwane, Pretoria. We reported that by as late as December, there were still wires hanging from the first floor, half-built, unpainted walls and no sight of the multimillion-rand medical equipment that was procured for one of the medical floors.