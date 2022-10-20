Markus Jooste asset seizure: ‘NPA asleep on the job’

The SA Reserve Bank’s seizure of all assets linked to former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste including the Lanzerac wine farm in Stellenbosch has come from “left field” while the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was “asleep on the job” over the past five years.

This is the view of Paul Hoffman, a director of anti-corruption organisation Accountability Now, who like several analysts, welcomed the move to seize Jooste’s assets on Tuesday, but said it was a pity the NPA had not enforced the action as it was high time Jooste faced the criminal justice system and “paid back the money” to investors.