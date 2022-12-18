Subscribe

M&G Quiz 2022 answers

0
  1. Ace Magashule
  2. 3
  3. 50
  4. 24 February
  5. Domestic abuse
  6. 10000
  7. Jean-Luc Brunel
  8. Taiwan
  9. Shinzo Abe
  10. A yellow card
  11. Budweiser
  12. Chile
  13. R22 million
  14. Pens
  15. Eastern Cape
  16. Fewer than 5
  17. 23
  18. Armando Guebuza
  19. $1,488,519,000
  20. Sidney Poitier
