To be effective, host COP in least developed countries and small island developing states

COP29 should have been a pivotal moment in the fight against climate change but instead it was a failure. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

With COP29 now just a memory, South African grassroots activists are reflecting on the outcomes of the summit and their own roles in advocating for climate justice.

The conference, held in Baku, Azerbaijan, brought some incremental advances but left many critical issues unresolved, amplifying the voices of those who argue the COP process needs deeper reform. Representatives from Earthlife Africa and community-based partners — from Limpopo, Gauteng, and the Eastern Cape — attended COP29 to ensure that grassroots issues are raised, especially since many are already facing devastating climate impacts.

Marginalised communities need bold action on loss and damage, equitable financing, and a rapid transition to renewable energy. Yet, many of our calls remain unanswered. In Limpopo, people are grappling with heatwaves and water scarcity. This is why it is so frustrating that the dialogue on fossil fuels was essentially stalled. How can we plan for a future when critical decisions are deferred year after year?

Although COP29 achieved some progress, such as advancing carbon market mechanisms under Article 6 and enhancing transparency in climate reporting, major gaps remain. Efforts to implement the “just transition” and more robust commitments to phasing out fossil fuels were stymied, with some proposals postponed until COP30 or even later. A particular issue was the absence of strong language addressing fossil fuels, with countries like Saudi Arabia blocking ambitious measures.

The appointment of Azerbaijan — another petrostate heavily reliant on fossil fuels — as COP host, added another layer of controversy because it seems that the voices of grassroots communities, who are directly affected by the climate crisis, are drowned out by the overwhelming number of fossil fuel lobbyists (which in some cases, were reported to outnumber some national delegations). These kinds of decisions only undermine trust in the process.

We believe COP conferences should be hosted in the least developed countries and small island developing states as a priority.

Hosting these events brings opportunities to develop infrastructure and create jobs for local people. We’ve seen how the conference draws private and public funding, as well as innovative projects, helping to turn host areas into greener, more climate-resilient places. Hosting also raises awareness locally about climate justice and inspires people and businesses in the country to adopt more sustainable ways of living and working.

The media attention on the host country often leads to even more benefits, such as increased investment, better climate education in schools, and efforts to tackle poverty, inequality, and unemployment. Coverage also tends to highlight the importance of including everyone — women, youth, and people with disabilities — in climate solutions. Hosting leaves behind lasting infrastructure and climate adaptation programmes that the country can build on. This creates a powerful example for future conferences of how funding for climate adaptation can protect communities and improve lives.

Despite our frustrations, we left COP29 with renewed determination to act locally and build solidarity globally. It is important that we bring the lessons home. And although we have seen the barriers to global action, we have also met allies from around the world who share our vision for climate justice. This fuels our work in our communities.

The urgency for grassroots-led initiatives — such as small-scale renewable energy projects and community-driven adaptation strategies — to complement the often-slow progress at the international level, cannot be understated. And these strategies must include increased involvement of women and youth because the climate crisis affects us all.

As we look toward COP30 in Brazil, we urge grassroots leaders to continue to pressure their government and international actors to prioritise the needs of vulnerable communities. The road ahead is steep, but the fight for climate justice remains unwavering.

Thabo Sibeko is a programme manager at Earthlife Africa.For more about Earthlife Africa Johannesburg, check out the website or follow the socials: Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.