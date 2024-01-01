Zuma warns against power-hungry party members

Former president Jacob Zuma. Photo: Supplied

Former president Jacob Zuma has warned new uMkhonto Wesizwe members that if they have joined the party for positions, they were in the wrong place.

Zuma was addressing residents at Heroes Acre in Imbali, where he visited the graves of struggle stalwarts Moses Mabhida and Johny Makhathini.

His visit was a part of celebrating Moses Mabhida’s centenary.

Commenting on his recent announcement that he is going to vote for the newly formed political party uMkhonto Wesizwe, Zuma said this is because the ANC has “gotten out of hand” and is not the same party it used to be.

He said he realised that if he does not fix the ANC’s issues, the late leaders will “send him to hell for failing to protect it”.

“The MK party is not a joke, and it is not fake. It is serious. We want black people to be free the same way our leaders would have wanted it,” he said.

He further urged the members not to rush into creating structures within the party, foreseeing that many people will be eyeing positions and wanting to become councillors.

“We need to have discipline and respect others so that we can also be respected. We must not think that we are better than other people.”

Speaking about Mabhida, Zuma said he had been like a father to him and that he is grateful that the Mabhida family remembered his birthday.

“He was a great leader that was respected. He was trusted, and he did everything that he needed to do. He became everything; he was like the deputy president,” said Zuma. – The Witness