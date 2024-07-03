Ronald Lamola’s appointment signals continuity in South Africa’s foreign policy

Then Minister of Justice and Correctional Services of South Africa Ronald Lamola speaks to press members after the hearing of South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands on January 12, 2024. (Photo by Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The recent appointment of Ronald Lamola as the minister of international relations and cooperation signifies a crucial step in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration, emphasising a clear intention to uphold and advance South Africa’s established global role.

Taking over from Naledi Pandor, Lamola is faced with the significant task of continuing the robust and assertive foreign policy stance that South Africa has developed in recent years.

Pandor’s tenure was marked by a decisive articulation of South Africa’s identity on the international stage. Under her leadership, the sixth administration firmly established the country’s worldview and the kind of global order it strives to foster.

Central to this vision is the call for reform in financial and other global institutions and advocating for a reformed multilateralism that ensures more equitable and just global governance. This commitment was vividly showcased at the 15th Brics Summit held in Johannesburg in August 2023, where a strong declaration for a responsive multilateral system was made.

Pandor’s clear and unyielding stance on these issues set a distinct course for South African diplomacy and the appointment of Lamola underscores the administration’s commitment to this path.

Lamola, who previously served as the minister of justice, brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the role. His tenure in the justice ministry exposed him to the intricate dynamics of the global order with which South Africa has been actively engaging.

One of his most notable contributions was his involvement in the landmark case where South Africa took Israel to the International Court of Justice over allegations of genocide in Palestine. This case was a defining moment for South African foreign policy, signalling a strong commitment to justice, solidarity and progressive internationalism.

Lamola’s prominent role in this case placed South Africa and its department of international relations and cooperation in the global spotlight, solidifying the country’s position as a vocal advocate for human rights and international justice.

The continuity of South Africa’s foreign policy from the sixth administration to the present is evident. During the previous administration, South Africa was unambiguous in its support for Palestine, a cause that had long been marginalised in the global community. The ICJ case brought renewed international attention to the plight of the Palestinian people, reinforcing South Africa’s commitment to global justice.

In addition, South Africa’s outspoken opposition to the blockade against Cuba, an ally from the anti-apartheid struggle, highlighted its dedication to solidarity. Although domestic challenges, such as AfriForum’s legal victory against South Africa’s proposed R50 million donation to Cuba, presented obstacles, the overall actions and inactions of the department during this period consistently reflected a deep-seated belief in supporting oppressed nations.

Moreover, South Africa has been a steadfast advocate for not only a reformed multilateralism but also an inclusive one. Under its chairship of Brics, significant historic shifts have occurred, emphasising the importance of inclusive multilateralism.

The fifth Brics Summit held in Durban in 2013 affirmed Africa’s right to self-determination in its industrial development, particularly through the New Partnership for Africa’s Development framework. This summit’s declaration also addressed the negative impacts of International Monetary Fund and World Bank lending practices on developing and emerging countries, leading to the establishment of the New Development Bank, formerly known as the Brics Development Bank. The bank aims to simplify mutual agreements and lending operations among Brics countries, reducing reliance on the dollar and the euro.

In 2023, South Africa hosted the 15th Brics Summit, which resulted in a historic resolution on the organisation’s expansion. Countries such as Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were invited to join, although Argentina declined, due to internal dynamics.

These actions underscore South Africa’s commitment to fostering an inclusive global community.

Lamola has previously highlighted the importance of an “intergenerational mix” in South African leadership. Young people who are interested in international relations have voiced the difficulties they face regarding meaningful interaction with the field. To address this, it might be time for the department to rethink its public diplomacy strategy, particularly in using youth-led civil society organisations and advocacy groups to communicate its strategic objectives.

This approach could help ensure that the public is aligned with the government’s actions on the global stage, preventing societal division over international policies.

The appointment of Lamola clearly indicates that the seventh administration intends to continue the foreign policy strategy implemented during the sixth administration. Lamola’s key role in the historic ICJ case and his alignment with Ramaphosa’s vision reflect a South Africa that is decisive and unambiguous about its foreign policy stance.

In a global arena contested by diverse ideas, South Africa’s position is now clearer than ever.

Mpilo Cele is the executive chairperson of the South African Youth Association of Global Affairs.