PrimeXBT, a globally renowned multi-asset online broker, recently announced its acquisition of a licence from the South African regulator, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), in line with its expansion into the region. In operation since 2018, the brokerage brand has gained the trust of over 1,000,000 traders worldwide with its approach to making trading more accessible for people of all experience levels. Through its all-in-one platform, traders can access over 100 markets including Forex, Crypto Futures, and Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on Cryptocurrencies, Commodities, and Indices, all from a single account.

The broker’s commitment to accessibility includes a heavy focus on making its platform easy to use, providing comprehensive education resources, and incentivising traders to learn and develop their skills by completing simple tasks via its innovative Reward Center. In this way, PrimeXBT helps enhance the trading experience and make it more engaging, by providing traders with specific targets to meet along their journey of growth in the markets. This article will cover PrimeXBT’s Reward Center and its various features in more detail, including how traders can use it to develop their skills and knowledge while also earning exclusive rewards to help boost their trading activity (T&Cs apply).

A Dedicated Reward Account for Bonuses

The PrimeXBT Reward Center offers traders a better way to collect, manage, and redeem any trading bonuses they earn through a dedicated Reward Account. This includes the broker’s up to $500 Welcome Bonus for active traders, as well as any bonuses earned through its Trader Tasks system, which rewards clients based on their trading activity with turnover-linked bonuses. Traders can then transfer the bonuses they earn to their trading accounts.

By providing clients with the chance to earn consistent rewards by completing various milestones and redeem them in their preferred way, PrimeXBT is helping make the trading experience more engaging for both new and existing traders alike. The broker provides bonuses at various stages of a trader’s journey, helping boost their trading power when needed, and empowering them to capitalise on more market opportunities while growing and developing their skills and knowledge. However, it’s important to note that trading can be risky and taking the proper risk management approach is crucial.

Learn & Earn While Completing Trader Tasks

A key feature of the PrimeXBT Reward Center, Trader Tasks are designed to further reward clients for their trading activity and skill development on the broker’s platform. The Trader Tasks system includes four steps, each containing various challenges traders have to overcome to earn the title of ‘Pro Trader’. By progressing through the tasks in each step, clients will expand their knowledge of the markets while earning exclusive rewards to support their trading activities. The system has also been designed to provide clients with a clear path to growth, starting with simple, easily achievable tasks and progressing to more challenging ones as clients grow in confidence and experience.

At step 1, traders receive basic challenges that will help familiarise them with PrimeXBT’s platform and the features available. The tasks are clearly explained in the Reward Center, and help traders start earning rewards quickly while building their trading momentum. Step 2 offers more advanced challenges that introduce the different aspects of trading with PrimeXBT, while step 3 is where things get a little more challenging, with tasks that require a deeper understanding of market dynamics and trading strategies. Step 4, the final step, features the most demanding tasks that will test any trader’s skills, but also offers some of the highest rewards.

By completing at least 10 tasks across the four steps, traders can earn the impressive title of ‘Pro Trader’, a significant achievement that comes with exclusive benefits and recognition from PrimeXBT’s global community. As with all other bonuses the broker offers, clients can transfer rewards earned through completing Trader Tasks to any of their trading accounts, to help boost their capital when they need it.

A Rewarding and Engaging Trading Experience

The PrimeXBT Reward Center is further proof of the broker’s commitment to lowering the barriers to market entry and providing an engaging and rewarding way for people to learn and develop their skills. With its focus on education and helping traders build both their knowledge and skills, PrimeXBT offers one of the most accessible trading experiences that supports traders throughout their journey in the markets.

Disclaimer: The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by the Company are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. The Company does not accept clients from the Restricted Jurisdictions as indicated in our website.

PrimeXBT (PTY) LTD (previously named Stack Advisory (PTY) LTD) is an authorised financial services provider in South Africa with licence number 45697. PrimeXBT (PTY) LTD acts as an intermediary between the investor and the market maker which is the counterparty to the products purchased through PrimeXBT.