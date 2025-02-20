M&G apologises to Councillor Kaldine and retracts statement

On 4 April 2024, Mail & Guardian published an article with the headline “PA councillor accused of ‘fraudulent’ Joburg land transfer“. The article reported on an accusation from a civil society organisation levelled at Patriotic Alliance councillor in the City of Johannesburg Juwairiya Kaldine.

On 5 February 2025, the Appeals Panel of the Press Council overturned a ruling by the Deputy Press Ombud that had dismissed the initial complaint against the article. The Appeals Panel’s point of concern centred on the sentence: “Kaldine confirmed authoring the letter granting permission to the association to occupy the vacant land…”

The Appeals Panel found that M&G was wrong to construe Kaldine’s letter and its statement “I have no objection” as “granting permission”. M&G retracts the statement and apologises to Councillor Kaldine.

For the full finding, visit www.presscouncil.org.za.