Politics / 4 April 2024 PA councillor accused of ‘fraudulent’ Joburg land transfer By Khaya Koko FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp Councillor Juwairiya Kaldine. Photo: Facebook This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: Chinelle Stevens, Juwairiya Kaldine, Red Stevens, article, Eldorado Park, Gayton Mckenzie, margaret-arnolds, Municipal Finance Management Act, Nthatisi Modingoane, Pa, Patriotic Alliance, Politics, Tahir Sema