Subscribe
Subscribe
Business

SAA creditors get R9.3bn from government

SAA to shed 944 jobs but pilots get pay rise totalling R100m
The state-owned airline owes R16.4-billion to lenders and needs an additional R10.1-billion to fund the business rescue plan (Delwyn Verasamy/M&>)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The government has given SAA R9.3-billion towards paying the R16.4-billion it owes creditors. The debt includes interest on historical debt and additional funds that banks lent to SAA to ensure its operations continued while it is under business rescue. 

The payment of the airline’s debt is part of the government’s commitment to source funding for SAA’s business rescue plan, which was adopted by creditors in July.

Though the balance of R7.1-billion owed to creditors is not yet available, the government has said it is committed “to making this funding available during next week”, according to SAA’s business rescue practitioners Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana.

The implementation of the rescue plan has been plagued by delays because of uncertainty about how its funding requirements would be met. SAA was placed under business rescue in December last year.

In a letter to creditors on Wednesday, Matuson and Dongwana said there had been ongoing discussions with the government regarding funding the rescue plan.



At least R10.1-billion is needed for the payment of more than 3 000 voluntary severance packages for employees, restarting commercial flights by January next year and reducing the airline’s fleet. 

Matuson and Dongwana have already terminated 33 out of 40 aircraft lease agreements. The termination of the remaining seven leases is expected to be finalised by the end of September, according to the rescue practitioners’ letter to creditors. 

“The importance of this action item is to ensure that the company does not have overly

burdensome contracts that are not suitable for the company during the implementation of the plan or thereafter,” the letter reads. 

In the letter Matuson and Dongwana note their concerns about adequate funds to continue operations. The funds available are “near depletion, thus the availability of the requisite funding to the company during the course of next week will determine whether the business rescue proceedings can continue”.

Without funding for the rescue plan, SAA would have to be liquidated, and all monies owed to creditors would have to be paid immediately, they said.

There is still no clarity on where and how the government will source the R10.1-billion in new money to fund the remainder of the rescue plan.
Matuson and Dongwana are to give an update on government funding on September 17. Should the rescue practitioners be dissatisfied with the progress made in sourcing the funding, a meeting of creditors and other affected people will be convened on September 18 to chart what happens next. 

SAA aircraft have been grounded since March, when the first cases of Covid-19 in South Africa were reported. Repatriation flights began in April.
All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Thando Maeko
Thando Maeko is an Adamela Trust business reporter at the Mail & Guardian

Related stories

Business

SAA needs R2.2bn to pay for voluntary severance packages

thando maeko -
More than 3 000 employees out of 5 000 have accepted the packages. The state-owned airline, which went into business rescue, is likely to retain 1 000 workers
Read more
Coronavirus

‘We are painstakingly putting things right’ — Ramaphosa

Sipho Kings Mcdermott -
Talking to the media, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he too was frustrated by the slow pace of justice around corruption, but that ‘the change that we have all wanted to see is unfolding’
Read more
Opinion

Colin Coleman: Beyond the ‘two-speed’ society

colin coleman -
A 10-point plan for streamlining South Africa’s economy
Read more
Business

South Africa’s economy is in a severe recession

Tshegofatso Mathe -
StatsSa has dubbed Q2 of 2020 the “pandemic quarter” as a result of hard Covid-19 lockdown that saw most sectors of the economy plummeting
Read more
Education

It’s time to reimagine adult literacy in a post-Covid-19 world

Jackie Carroll -
As we celebrate International Literacy Day, it’s important that adult learners aren’t left left behind. The lockdown has curtailed face-to-face lessons, but companies in the adult literacy space are pivoting to online learning
Read more
Opinion

Covid-19 exposes South Africa’s digital literacy divide

pauline hanekom -
Only a few households have access to the internet and students and learners , but educators can find ways to improve reading for meaning and digital knowledge
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now