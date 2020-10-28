Subscribe
Subscribe
Business

Mboweni plans to freeze public sector wage increases for the next three years

Cosatu
Striking for their rights: Cosatu members protesting in Johannesburg. The trade union federation has previously threatened to dump its alliance with the ANC if planned cuts to the public-sector wage bill go ahead. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0

In his medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has forged on with his plans to reduce the public sector wage bill  — and other non-interest spending — to squeeze the air out of the country’s ballooning debt and fiscal deficit. 

He has proposed that the public service wage increases be frozen for the next three years. 

But it also proposes an increase of 1.8% in the current year and average annual growth of 0.8 % over the 2021 medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF) period. 

Covid-19 saw the government putting together a R500-billion stimulus package that increased its spending to mitigate the effects of the pandemic. This resulted in the budget deficit increasing from 6.4% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019/2020 to 15.7% this year. The gross national debt has risen from 63.3% of GDP in 2019/2020 to 81.8% — or R4-trillion — of GDP in the current year.

Mboweni’s main focus is to cut the country’s main budget deficit from 14.6% of GDP in 2020/2021 to 7.3% by 2023/2024. If this is done, it is projected to stabilise the gross national debt at 95.3% of GDP by 2025/2026.


The reduction of non-interest spending could save the fiscus R300-billion. 

The treasury also intends to continue spending on capital grants and infrastructure investment as part of the government’s economic recovery plan.  

Spending could also be reduced by lower estimated spending by the National Skills Fund and the sector education and training authorities of R2.8-billion in 2021/2022. 

Mboweni first proposed slashing the wage bill in his February budget speech, in which he said R160-billion should be cut over the next three years. The proposal in today’s medium-term budget policy statement is likely to accumulate to R160-billion. 

But unions have been insisting that the government adhere to their 2018 wage agreement

The matter has been dragged before the courts, but the treasury said in its MTBPS that it was aware of the disagreement and is “actively engaging with” the unions to find a solution to a more sustainable cost of public sector employment. It added that the government is also coordinating work relating to developing a comprehensive public-sector remuneration strategy for the medium to long term. The strategy will seek to better balance competing interests based on fairness, equity and affordability.

Mboweni’s plans to cut the salary bill come at the time when the next round of wage negotiations are due to start soon

Covid-19 has worsened the country’s fiscal position. According to the treasury’s mid-term budget: “Returning the public finances to a sustainable position requires large adjustments. Government spending remains too high for the tax base — and this gap has likely increased as a result of the 2020 recession.”

It is proposed that government’s non-interest spending be reduced by R60-billion in 2021/2022, R90-billion in 2022/2023 and R150-billion in 2023/2024. 

The non-interest spending between 2007/2008 and 2011/2012 grew by an annual average of 14%, which is attributed to factors such as an increase in public service compensation and an expansion of social grants. The government introduced a salary expenditure ceiling in 2012 and 2013, but it only constrained expenditure growth. 

The main budget revenue is expected to improve as a share of GDP, increasing to 24.9% by 2023/2024 while non-interest expenditure is expected to decrease as a share of GDP, according to the mid-term budget statement. The proposed steps are an attempt to reach a main budget primary surplus by 2025/2026.

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Tshegofatso Mathe
Tshegofatso Mathe
Tshegofatso Mathe is a financial trainee journalist at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

Business

Tax, wage bill, debt, pandemic: Mboweni’s tightrope budget policy statement

thando maeko -
The finance minister has to close the jaws of the hippo and he’s likely to do this by tightening the country’s belt, again.
Read more
Business

No need to worry about the mid-term budget being postponed, say economists

Tshegofatso Mathe -
Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni has asked for a week’s delay in presenting the medium term budget policy statement.
Read more
Business

Further Reserve Bank repo rate cut unlikely this year

thando maeko -
The central bank estimates that gross domestic product (GDP) to contract by 8.2% in 2020
Read more
Business

Global job losses linger after lockdowns

Sarah Smit -
Developing countries have been hit harder by the Covid-19 downturn than in past economic crises
Read more
Opinion

Hollowing of skills and defunding of Stats SA works for a failing state

Gumani Tshimomola -
Perhaps the government does want us to know how bad things really are
Read more
Opinion

Colin Coleman: Beyond the ‘two-speed’ society

colin coleman -
A 10-point plan for streamlining South Africa’s economy
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

Toxic power struggle hits public works

With infighting and allegations of corruption and poor planning, the department’s top management looks like a scene from ‘Survivor’
Sabelo Skiti -
Read more
Politics

Free State branches gun for Ace

Parts of the provincial ANC will target their former premier, Magashule, and the Free State PEC in a rolling mass action campaign
Paddy Harper -
Read more

More top stories

Business

Mboweni plans to freeze public sector wage increases for the...

The mid-term budget policy statement delivered by the finance minister proposes cutting all non-interest spending by R300-billion.
Tshegofatso Mathe -
Read more
Business

SAA to receive R10.5-billion government bailout after all

Several struggling state-owned entities received extra funds after the medium term budget policy speech
thando maeko -
Read more
Business

READ IT: Mboweni’s 2020 medium term budget policy speech

Read the finance minister's speech
Eyaaz Matwadia -
Read more
Africa

Malawi court judges win global prize

Members of the small African country’s judiciary took a stand for democracy to international approval
golden matonga -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now