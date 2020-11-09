Subscribe
Public wage bill is impeding SA’s growth prospects — Busa

Breakthrough: Public service workers have been tied into a multiyear remuneration agreement.
Unions have previously called for higher earners’ salaries, such as those of ministers, to be cut. But the assessment has shown that increases in remuneration have been the fastest for employees on the lowest salary levels and slower for top earners.
0

Business Unity South Africa (Busa) says that if the public wage bill is not immediately dealt with, the country will face a fiscal debt crisis in the next three years or sooner. 

On Monday at a virtual media briefing, the organisation revealed the findings of its report on the country’s public wage bill. Busa commissioned Intellidex, a local capital markets and financial services research company, to conduct the assessment. 

The research found that spending on wages has ballooned from R154-billion in 2006-7 to R518-billion in 2018-19, a 78% inflation-adjusted increase. The result is a real increase in average remuneration of 44% during that period, or 3.1% a year.

The wage increases from 2006 to 2019 have surpassed the rate of economic growth and productivity. 

“The fastest-growing income band consists of staff earning above an inflation-adjusted monthly salary of R30 000, the number of whom has increased more than fivefold in 12 years,” the report said.

Busa vice-president Martin Kingston said that the country is running out of money and time and, if the wage matter is not dealt with, the country will find itself in a financial crisis. 

The research was conducted before last month’s medium-term budget policy statement delivered by finance minister Tito Mboweni, which suggested that wages should be cut.

Mboweni plans to freeze public sector wage increases for the next three years

Mboweni proposed that public-service wage increases be frozen for the next three years. This is also in line with the government’s plans to stabilise its debt. 

According to the treasury’s estimates, such cuts would result in a decrease of the budget deficit from 14.6% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020-21, to 7.3% by 2023-24.
If the cuts are effected, they are projected to stabilise the gross national debt at 95.3% of GDP by 2025-26. The reduction of the wage will contribute to the cutting of non-interest spending, which could save the fiscus R300-billion. 

In June, the government projected that gross national debt would rise to 80.5% of GDP this fiscal year, and could exceed 100% by 2025 if no ste

The report also found that payroll costs in the country are larger than the global norm as a percentage of GDP, public spending or tax revenues. 

Public-sector wage increases as a percentage of tax revenues have “grown from 31% before the global financial crisis to 41% in 2009-10, in the face of the global slowdown, and has stabilised to around 37%. The percentage exceeds 50% of revenues this year and will be 47% next year and 45% in 2022-23”, the report stated. 

It also showed that the country’s public service is not large in per capita terms, but that public servants are unusually well remunerated. Busa chief executive Cas Coovadia said there is no “optimal” size for public service. 

“South Africa probably needs one that is reasonably large because of the socioeconomic issues we need to address,” Coovadia said. 

In addition to this, the country’s wages are higher than the average of 46 countries surveyed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), such as Bangladesh, Norway and Denmark. The survey also included more countries from Europe, as well as other countries in Africa and South America.

Coovadia said that the unions are not yet on board regarding the proposed wage cuts, but this is the issue of critical importance that the social partners at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) need to engage in. 

Union federation Cosatu has previously said that it will not allow broad cuts. But Coovadia says that when talks begin, there will be trade-offs, which could include first cutting wages for the highest-paid positions, and in departments that are less productive. 

Coovadia said proposals to cut the wage bill have to be welcomed “or else we need to ask how it’s going to be funded”. 

State’s wage freeze sparks apoplexy

He added that South Africa is in a situation in which these hard decisions have to be taken. Coovadia said asking for money from the likes of the IMF will not help, because such institutions will tell the government to cut spending. 

Busa board member Busi Mavuso said that if the issue is not dealt with, “We are well on our way to being another failed African state”.

Tshegofatso Mathe
Tshegofatso Mathe
Tshegofatso Mathe is a financial trainee journalist at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

Business

State’s wage freeze sparks apoplexy

thando maeko & Tshegofatso Mathe -
Public sector unions have cried foul over the government’s plan to freeze wages for three years and have vowed to fight back.
Read more
Business

Too broke for Mboweni to budget

Sabelo Skiti & thando maeko -
The scramble to find cash for an SAA bailout, Covid-19 grants and civil servants’ demands force postponement of mini-budget
Read more
Coronavirus

Teacher union to join Cosatu strike over ‘uncaring employer’

Bongekile Macupe -
Sadtu has accused the state of being an “uncaring employer” for failing to pay salary increases due two years ago
Read more
Coronavirus

October 7 strike: ‘Lukewarm’ action amid Covid-19 crisis?

Sarah Smit -
After months of little action, the planned nationwide stayaway may not be an impressive show of force by the trade union movement
Read more
Politics

Dance with the ‘devil’: Why SA has fought off the IMF for so long

Luke Feltham -
The ANC has, until now, always rejected going to the International Monetary Fund, which underscores how bad our economic situation is
Read more
Coronavirus

Editorial: Corruption taints us all

Editorial -
The SIU revealed that it is investigating 658 companies that may have profited unfairly from the Covid-19 crisis. Together those companies raked in over R5-billion — money that could have been better spent plugging some of the many leaks that have imperilled South Africa’s democracy.
Read more
Subscribers only

Environment

Q&A Sessions: ‘You can make a difference if you want...

Barbara Creecy, the minister of environment, forestry and fisheries, likes to watch the British medical drama series Casualty, she tells Sheree Bega
sheree bega -
Read more
National

Top cop’s state-funded luxury cars

Mpumalanga police commissioner Mondli Zuma has allegedly flouted regulations to purchase a flashy fleet.
khaya koko -
Read more

More top stories

Coronavirus

How to explain the Covid-19 ‘weekend effect’

Reported Covid-19 cases and the number of people tested typically fall over the weekend. But this doesn’t mean that the virus is taking a break
Sarah Smit & Mg Data Desk -
Read more
Education

How to create a new and better normal in the...

The education sector should use the opportunity of Covid-19 to address its challenges strategically
lance katz -
Read more
Business

Public wage bill is impeding SA’s growth prospects — Busa

Business Unity South Africa is eager to talk to its social partners at Nedlac about how the spiralling public-sector wage bill can be tamed. And the organisation says these talks need to happen soon
Tshegofatso Mathe -
Read more
Environment

The corporatisation of food in South Africa

We can only end hunger when people have control over what they eat and how that food is produced
tshiamo malatji -
Read more
