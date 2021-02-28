Subscribe
Subscribe
Business

Come what may, the UIF will pay

Long lines: With unemployment at a record 32.5%, queues outside labour department offices will grow. The UIF is expecting to pay out more than six times the 2019-20 amount this financial year. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0

The Unemployment Insurance Fund will run an average deficit of R19.7-billion as it shoulders the burden of Covid-19 joblessness. 

There’s a lot more to this story.

To continue reading, subscribe to the Mail & Guardian.

It pains us to say it, but good journalism costs money to produce, and so we have to reserve some of our stories for Mail & Guardian subscribers with paid-for levels of access to the site only. Like this one, for example.

You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and get access to all our stories and more at this link. And this weekend, you can sign up for just R2 a month.

If you have a current subscription, please login here.


Visit our hub for all our essential coronavirus coverage

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Business

Come what may, the UIF will pay

The fund – the main safety net for unemployed workers – will run at an almost R20-billion deficit
Sarah Smit
National

‘Terrorised’ family shines a light on traditional leadership for vulnerable...

The ambiguity between traditional and constitutional leadership has been exposed by the violent banishment of an Eastern Cape family
khaya koko

More top stories

Africa

Living with Long Covid in Lagos

Most people recover from Covid‑19 quickly, but Long Haulers in Nigeria are turning to one another for support
bolu akindele
Business

Financial sector increases its government debt to 22%

The banking sector will be in a vulnerable position if the national treasury does not stabilise its debt
Tshegofatso Mathe
Business

Remote working: Bosses want ‘bums on seats’

Many workers, including managers, like working remotely, but research shows it can be tough on most other employees.
Tshegofatso Mathe
Education

Get to grips with the brains of youth

Shaping the frontal cortex as a critical youth development strategy
David Harrison
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.