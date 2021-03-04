Subscribe
Subscribe
Business

Will job creation schemes fix the unemployment crisis?

Parliament's public service and administration portfolio committee warns it is unlikely government will meet its 2014 national employment target.
Job creation was a major topic in last week’s budget, which was released the day after South Africa’s devastating unemployment statistics made headlines.
0

Job creation was a major topic in last week’s budget, which was released the day after South Africa’s devastating unemployment statistics made headlines. But professionals say there is no evidence yet to show that government-funded job schemes are a long-term solution to the country’s unemployment crisis. This question is currently being researched. 

Despite South Africa being on the road to economic recovery — after a year-long Covid-19 pummelling — there were still 1.4-million fewer jobs at the end of 2020 than before the pandemic.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s budget reflected this state of affairs and pointed to job creation as a key to the country’s recovery. 

According to the treasury’s budget document, the government plans to create 610 000 jobs this year through a public employment initiative. In the short term, this means adding R11-billion to the spending framework.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the initiative last year. The initiative is aimed at creating short-term employment.


Although job creation will receive a budgetary bump in the next two years, this will be scaled back by 27% in 2024.

Other jobs will come from the government’s infrastructure build plan, creating employment for 489 950 people. But most of these jobs will last only as long as the construction work continues. About 69 400 have been confirmed as direct jobs, and 13 900 will be indirect. The budget did not specify the nature of 25 750 government-driven jobs.

Lauren Graham, the director of the University of Johannesburg’s Centre for Social Development in Africa, said government-funded job creation schemes are important because they connect people to the labour market. 

These initiatives are also crucial mechanisms for providing income support, Graham added. 

But, she said, these employment initiatives tend to be underused because they often fail to move people from temporary forms of employment to more permanent opportunities. 

There is not yet evidence that these schemes will have a long-term positive effect on employment, although Graham said this is currently being researched. 

“That is something that we are definitely looking into.”

Bianca Chigbu, who holds a PhD in the sociology of work and economics from the University of Fort Hare, agrees that it is difficult to tell whether government-driven job creation efforts will plug unemployment in the long term. For now, they create opportunities and boost consumer power, but there is little evidence of what will happen to the benefactors of these schemes when they come to an end, she said.

But, said Chigbu, it is important to note that the government “is not silent on creating jobs for its citizens”, and any support is good.

She added that even if the government can carry the economy through the Covid-19 crisis, unemployment will continue to be a problem because unemployment was climbing pre-Covid. 

“We were not even recovering before Covid. We were sinking and sinking.”

If the labour market is to recover, the government needs to figure out what was causing its decline before the pandemic, Chigbu said.

Visit our hub for all our essential coronavirus coverage

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Ithala fails to act against board chairperson over PPE scandal

Morar asked to settle with the state and pay back the profit he made on an irregular tender
Paddy Harper
National

Vodacom swindled out of more than R24m worth of iPhones

A former employee allegedly ran an intricate scam to steal 8700 phones from the cellular giant
khaya koko

More top stories

Business

Millers pay for duty-free wheat quota

The South African Revenue Services didn’t gazette the EU quota rates for about month, with no reasons given – and then suddenly published them
Tshegofatso Mathe
Business

Austerity budget unpacked

The finance minister has said it’s not an austerity project. But the numbers and economists disagree
Sarah Smit & Mg Data Desk
Business

Will job creation schemes fix the unemployment crisis?

Experts say there is no evidence yet to show that government-funded employment schemes work long term
Sarah Smit
Opinion

Will Cyril Ramaphosa have one or two terms?

The threat to the president’s rule comes not from the opposition, but from within the ANC
Richard Calland
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.