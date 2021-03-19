Subscribe
Subscribe
Business

Stats SA ‘throttled’ by budget cuts, requires extra funding to combat brain drain

Risenga Maluleke, Statistician-General at Statistics South Africa
0

For years Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) has been trying to survive a “brain drain”. And on Wednesday, parliament’s portfolio committee on public service and administration cautioned the treasury about the effects its budget-saving recommendations would have on the body’s capacity to operate effectively.

After being briefed by the Statistics Council, the statistician general, and the treasury during the meeting, acting chairperson of the portfolio committee Mina Lesoma stated that it would call for additional funding for the organisation because Stats SA’s statistics are vital in informing evidence-based planning.


The treasury has advised Stats SA on budget-saving recommendations after the latest budget cuts to the organisation. These recommendations include reducing the number of district officers, outsourcing field services and reducing the number of vehicles for field workers.

However, according to the South African Statistics Council’s Professor David Everatt, the reduction of field services and workers will have a drastic effect on Stats SA’s operating ability. Stats SA cannot consider small sample sizes in surveys, because this would result in official statistical results being regarded as unreliable, Everatt told the portfolio committee meeting.

The committee cautioned against the treasury’s recommendation to Stats SA to outsource fieldwork services after Stats SA told the committee that, if it were to outsource its fieldwork, “it would be cutting off its legs as outsourcing will cost more to pay consultants”.


Last year, Everatt issued a statement on behalf of the council that spoke to the importance of statistical results, and the detrimental effects of the brain drain at Stats SA. He stated that if the government does not provide the funding needed, the council would have to withdraw its official statistics support.  


The council said it will not be able to endorse untrustworthy data. “This is the very worst option for everyone in South Africa, but the council either endorses the release of data everyone can trust, or the council stops because we cannot endorse data we mistrust,” Everatt said in the statement. 

Stats SA is the only source of official statistics in South Africa. If the organisation is inadequately funded, it cannot produce official statistics, which will discourage international investors and hamper reliable planning data for domestic businesses. 

Last year, in an interview with the Mail & Guardian, statistician general Risenga Maluleke said democracy would flounder without accurate statistics. He said a significant amount of resources go into collecting information for surveys, including the hiring and training of field workers, and providing them with equipment such as vehicles and telephones.

RELATED:

Democracy will flounder sans Stats SA

On Wednesday, Maluleke told the portfolio committee that “in the last four years, Stats SA could not appoint or promote staff”. Employees of Stats SA also lacked sufficient compensation during that time, leading to a high staff turnover because of the department’s lack of prospects and promotions. This leaves Stats SA sitting at a 20% vacancy rate. “Stats SA is losing well-experienced employees,” said Maluleke.

Stats SA has experienced budget cuts since the 2015-16 financial year. The budget cuts have also affected the continuation of specific critical surveys. 

Treasury deputy director general for public finance Mampho Modise told the portfolio committee that cuts are necessary given the country’s budgetary constraints. She did, however, say that R3-billion had been set aside for the 2021 census survey, but the portfolio committee noted that this was insufficient for the entire project. 

Data in the census, which is the most significant undertaking of the organisation, is used to ensure government funds and services are distributed fairly, delineate electoral districts and measure the effects of industrial development. The data contained in the census is also used to determine the unemployment rate.

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Aliyah Price
A University of Cape Town social science graduate, who is in the process of completing the ASRI Futures Leaders programme and an externship programme through the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Zondo: Lock Zuma up for contempt

The commission has given up hope the former president will appear before it, and says the court must now protect the constitutional order
emsie ferreira
Politics

Zulu land body in limbo: Who becomes Ingonyama trustee?

A lack of precedent has raised concerns about the future of the Ingonyama Trust after the death of the king, its sole trustee
Paddy Harper

More top stories

Business

Stats SA ‘throttled’ by budget cuts, requires extra funding to...

The portfolio committee on public service and administration says it will call for additional funding so Stats SA can render its services effectively
aliyah price
National

Bushiri goes on counterattack against the Hawks

South African authorities were poised to add rape charges to those faced by Bushiri in mid-November when he skipped bail and the border to return to Malawi
emsie ferreira
Africa

Shepherd Bushiri faces slew of new rape claims

Prosecutors’ extradition request details how Bushiri allegedly raped women as young as 17
golden matonga
National

Senseless killings of activists, including Fikile Ntshangase, were preventable –...

The United Nations has found that 1 323 activists were killed worldwide between 2015 and 2019
khaya koko
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.