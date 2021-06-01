 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Business

SA hits new unemployment record

The unemployment rate reached 32.6%, the highest since the survey was launched in 2008, in the first three months of 2021
0

South Africa’s unemployment rate has once again reached a new high. 

According to Statistics South Africa’s (StatsSA) quarterly labour force survey, in the first three months of 2021 the unemployment rate reached 32.6%, the highest since the survey was launched in 2008. 

This is, however, only 0.1% higher than the unemployment rate in the previous quarter. The number of unemployed persons remained almost unchanged at 7.2-million people, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, StatsSA noted.

The unemployment rate under the expanded definition, which includes discouraged work-seekers or those who have given up looking for work altogether, paints an even more dire picture — increasing by 0.6% to 43.2% in the first quarter of 2021.

The number of discouraged work-seekers increased by 201 000, while the number of other economically inactive people decreased by 38 000 between the two quarters. This resulted in a net increase of 164 000 people in the economically inactive population.

Economists predicted an increase in joblessness at the beginning of 2021, with some forecasting that the narrowly defined unemployment rate would climb north of 33%. Nedbank economists forecast that the labour market would reach its worst point this quarter, with employment levels gradually picking up over the remainder of the year.

According to StatsSA, employment losses were concentrated in the informal sector. There were 70 000 job losses among domestic workers. A further 19 000 informal sector jobs were shed in the quarter.

The Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns inflamed South Africa’s already deepening unemployment crisis. 

In the first months of the hard lockdown at the beginning of 2020, 2.2-million South Africans lost their jobs. At the time the expanded unemployment rate was 42%.

The period was labelled the “lockdown quarter”.

And recovery has been slow. Only 847 000 employed people have been added to the labour force since the initial lockdown-induced jobs bloodbath.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and receive a 40% discount on our annual rate.

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Education

Students temporarily kicked out of dormitories in Turkey after Magashule’s...

At least 40 student beneficiaries of the foundation were briefly rendered homeless after their rent was not paid for more than two years
Lizeka Tandwa
Environment

Musina-Makhado zone cut down to size but ‘it’s window-dressing’

Opponents claim the reduced metallurgical and energy cluster with a coal-fired power plant will still cause harm to the environment
sheree bega

More top stories

Business

SA hits new unemployment record

The unemployment rate reached 32.6%, the highest since the survey was launched in 2008, in the first three months of 2021
Sarah Smit
Health

Employing more nurses can reduce total health costs

Having sufficient numbers of nursing staff leads to better patient care and safety. This, in turn, lessens the financial burdens placed on the healthcare system, a study has found
tiyese jeranji
National

Marikana violence was avoidable, Mahikeng court hears

Testimony about the events of 13 August 2012, when five people died at Marikana, has provided new details of the police’s incompetent handling of the striking mineworker situation.
Niren Tolsi
Environment

Critical climate change talks raise the pressure for COP26

The stage has been set for one of the most anticipated climate conferences to address global warming – and targets for the biggest emitters
tunicia phillips
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×