‘People feel they have a stake in SAA’ — Gidon Novick

Gidon Novick, one of the people trusted with getting SAA back in the skies, is prepared to face criticism of the airline’s new ownership. “There will always be detractors. You can’t make everybody happy,” he says on a phone call with the Mail & Guardian on Sunday.
Days before, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced that the government has relinquished its majority shareholding in SAA.
Subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and unlock this story
There’s a lot more to it and we don’t want you to miss out
If a Mail & Guardian story has ever informed your opinion, changed your mind or helped you combat fake news on that WhatsApp group, know that your contribution will help us to keep doing the good journalism that we do.
You’ll also get access to other subscriber-exclusive benefits including, events, newsletters, webinars, and weekly crosswords.
You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian at this link.
If you have a current subscription, please login here.
Log In