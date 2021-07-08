 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Business

Critical climate plans hang on future international finance

  
Failing to invest in a decarbonised economy could cost South Africa trillions, but calls to mobilise capital come amid fiscal strain. (Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
0

The cabinet is to consider recommendations by the president’s climate change coordinating commission to decarbonise the economy as the country struggles to pull itself out of an economic downturn and is saddled with an energy master plan that prioritises investment in coal.

Subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and unlock this story

There’s a lot more to it and we don’t want you to miss out

If a Mail & Guardian story has ever informed your opinion, changed your mind or helped you combat fake news on that WhatsApp group, know that your contribution will help us to keep doing the good journalism that we do.

You’ll also get access to other subscriber-exclusive benefits including, events, newsletters, webinars, and weekly crosswords.

You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian at this link.

If you have a current subscription, please login here.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Tunicia Phillips
Tunicia Phillips is an investigative, award-winning journalist who has worked in broadcast for 10 years. Her beats span across crime, court politics, mining energy and social justice. She has recently returned to print at the M&G working under the Amadela Trust to specialise in climate change and environmental reporting.
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

SANDF’s ‘sick’ training camps defy lockdown

Despite Covid-19 regulations and increases in infections, the army has continued some training courses, putting hundreds of students’ lives at risk
erika gibson
Politics

SIU tells Cyril to axe Zweli

Digital Vibes company, controlled by the health minister’s ‘comrade’, was favoured over firms that tendered at about half the price
Paddy Harper & Athandiwe Saba

More top stories

Business

Critical climate plans hang on future international finance

Failing to invest in a greener economy could cost South Africa trillions, but calls to mobilise capital come amid fiscal strain
tunicia phillips & Sarah Smit
Opinion

Hatred of women thrives in South Africa

Gender-based violence starts with words, it starts at home when boys learn that girls are inferior
nonsikelelo ncube
National

SANDF’s ‘sick’ training camps defy lockdown

Despite Covid-19 regulations and increases in infections, the army has continued some training courses, putting hundreds of students’ lives at risk
erika gibson
Politics

SIU tells Cyril to axe Zweli

Digital Vibes company, controlled by the health minister’s ‘comrade’, was favoured over firms that tendered at about half the price
Paddy Harper & Athandiwe Saba
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×