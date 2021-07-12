 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Business

Sassa payments at cash paypoints suspended due to riots

Sassa has suspended cash payments after the cash-in-transit industry halted cash delivery until further notice in response to rioting and looting. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0

The South African Social Security Fund (Sassa) has suspended cash paypoint services as a result of ongoing riots and looting, leaving social grant beneficiaries without cash until further notice.

The move comes after cash-in-transit companies announced that they would not be providing services to Sassa’s cash paypoints during the unrest, in order to ensure the safety of their drivers, Sassa workers and beneficiaries.

Sassa urged beneficiaries to remain calm and await communication, and reminded them that they could use their cards to buy goods or receive cash from merchants and ATMs.

“We have to protect our beneficiaries as they might be caught up in the crossfire, especially those in high-risk areas. Payments will be made as soon as the situation is calm and it is safe,” Sassa chief executive Busisiwe “Totsie” Memela-Khambula said in a statement.

Memela-Khambula said the agency had to be cautious as it had noted an increase in heists against post office and cash-in-transit vehicles in the past few months.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Charma du Plessis

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Environment

South Africans will pay for the costly electricity from DRC’s...

A new report says power from the hydroelectric scheme is more expensive than energy from solar and wind
sheree bega
National

More hurdles for Zuma as showdown looms at constitutional court

The former president’s application to have his sentence rescinded fails the textbook tests for rescission and sees him persist in the contempt that resulted in a 15-month prison term, the commission argues
Emsie Ferreira

More top stories

Business

Sassa payments at cash paypoints suspended due to riots

Sassa has suspended cash payments after the cash-in-transit industry halted cash delivery until further notice in response to rioting and looting
charma du plessis
National

Mpofu: Zuma was unfairly denied appeal rights when apex court...

The former president’s counsel argued that the Constitutional Court could not have the first and final word on Zuma’s fate and further, failed to afford him all his rights
Emsie Ferreira
National

Businesses reel as #ZumaUnrest rages

Shop owners and businesses are being forced to close as violence spreads
Luke Feltham
Coronavirus

Vaccination sites, burial and cremations all closed until further notice...

City clinics and community vaccine centres closed along with crematoria and cemeteries
Paddy Harper
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×