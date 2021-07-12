Sassa payments at cash paypoints suspended due to riots

The South African Social Security Fund (Sassa) has suspended cash paypoint services as a result of ongoing riots and looting, leaving social grant beneficiaries without cash until further notice.

The move comes after cash-in-transit companies announced that they would not be providing services to Sassa’s cash paypoints during the unrest, in order to ensure the safety of their drivers, Sassa workers and beneficiaries.

Sassa urged beneficiaries to remain calm and await communication, and reminded them that they could use their cards to buy goods or receive cash from merchants and ATMs.

“We have to protect our beneficiaries as they might be caught up in the crossfire, especially those in high-risk areas. Payments will be made as soon as the situation is calm and it is safe,” Sassa chief executive Busisiwe “Totsie” Memela-Khambula said in a statement.

Memela-Khambula said the agency had to be cautious as it had noted an increase in heists against post office and cash-in-transit vehicles in the past few months.