 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Business

Sasria to get R3.9bn from Treasury to cover July unrest insurance claims

Reality: A police official arrests a woman after the Lotsoho Mall in Katlehong, southeast of Johannesburg, was looted and vandalised. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
0

Nearly three months after the July riots, which saw businesses in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng vandalised and looted, the treasury announced that R3.9-billion will be disbursed to the South African Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria) to cover claims. 

This comes after Sasria briefed members of parliament’s standing committee on appropriations last month on its need for a capital injection from the government to cover any shortfalls in paying out insurance claims.

Sasria covers claims resulting from riots, civil unrest and terrorism and vandalism caused by public disorder.

“The treasury has indicated that R3.9-billion will be disbursed to Sasria following the conclusion of the recently tabled Special Appropriation Bill parliamentary processes,” read a joint statement from Sasria and the treasury on Monday. “This is intended to assist Sasria in meeting its obligations until the end of the current financial year … on 31 March 2022.”

The state-owned insurer has been inundated by claims from business owners whose livelihoods were harmed by the looting and destruction, which initially started as a protest against former president Jacob Zuma’s incarceration.

Sasria managing director Cedric Masondo has previously said claims linked to the July violence could amount to between R20-billion and R25-billion. 

The government, as the sole shareholder in the insurance company, has committed to standing in as Sasria’s insurer of last resort so that it meets its policyholder commitments.  

Masondo said on Monday that discussions with the treasury were focused on the best medium to inject capital “as we look at how to be future-proof ready and acknowledge the lessons learnt during the unfortunate unrest in July”.

The treasury said: “The final additional support is dependent on how swiftly Sasria can finalise the total claim amounts. It is expected that the additional support which has been flagged in the recent special appropriation will be concretised in the 2022 budget,” it added.

Sasria and the treasury said almost 100% of claims notifications had been received and claims totalling more than R5.8-billion had already been paid out.

The insurer said that after discussions with industry partners, it had been agreed that damaged property would be rebuilt, rather than cash-in-lieu payments.

Anathi Madubela is an Adamela Trust business reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Anathi Madubela
Anathi Madubela is a business journalist with a keen interest in the retail sector.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Business

Sasol on ‘rollercoaster’ ride to a green future

M&G Premium

Fleetwood Grobler, the petrochemical giant’s chief executive, says the company is transitioning from coal to gas and eventually to hydrogen.
Sarah Smit
Environment

It’s time to clean up South Africa’s polluted air

M&G Premium

Families in areas of Mpumalanga have to choose between work and health, but new WHO air quality guidelines say the time to act is now
sheree bega

More top stories

Business

Mboweni calls on business to adopt sustainable and socially responsible...

‘We know what needs to be done, we just need to get on with what we need to do,’ said the former finance minister
Eunice Stoltz
Business

Sasria to get R3.9bn from Treasury to cover July unrest...

Claims totalling more than R5.8-billion had already been paid out to businesses
anathi madubela
National

The usual contenders and some surprises on long list for...

M&G Premium

Embattled Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe and public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane met the criteria for nomination but are likely to be culled when a presidential advisory panel compiles a short list
emsie ferreira
National

Police forensic analyst guilty of elaborate half-million-rand-plus fraud

Aphiwe Qamungwane pretended to be a Zimbabwean mining salesperson in scheme that included identity theft and foreign exchange crimes
khaya koko
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×