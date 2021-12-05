 Subscribe or Login

Decline in demand for office space continues

Many companies are revising their requirements as the pandemic continues to upset business plans.
Businesses’ plans to have employees move back to offices after many months of working from home have been derailed by the emergence of the Covid-19 Omicron variant, among other factors. 

“This office market is expected to see its national average vacancy rate continue to climb in 2022, as many companies revise their office space needs down,” said John Loos, a commercial property finance economist at FNB. 

Anathi Madubela
Anathi Madubela is a business journalist with a keen interest in the retail sector.

Many companies are revising their requirements as the pandemic continues to upset business plans
