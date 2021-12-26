Business isn’t bad – if you’re big

South Africa’s economy has been put through the wringer over the past two years.
Covid-19 caused the already sickly economy to contract more than 6% in 2020. Since then, it has started to recover, but this process — frustrated by more waves of infections, a slow vaccine roll-out, fresh bouts of load-shedding and civil unrest — has been slow. And even as the economy tries to dig itself out of the slump, the job crisis has deepened.
Hold the powerful to account for R10 a month*
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.
*R30 for your first three months, then R250/quarter.
Log In