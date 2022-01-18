 Subscribe or Login

Nedbank features negatively in state capture report; Standard Bank defends itself

Nedbank has been the subject of a serious indictment arising from the 874-page report. (Nadine Hutton/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
One of South Africa’s so-called “big four” banks has been seriously implicated in the first state capture report — and, considering evidence that the sector may have played an integral role in enabling graft, more revelations may follow.

Nedbank and Standard Bank are the first to have their names brought into the state capture saga detailed in the Zondo commission’s findings.

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

×