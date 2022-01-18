Nedbank features negatively in state capture report; Standard Bank defends itself

One of South Africa’s so-called “big four” banks has been seriously implicated in the first state capture report — and, considering evidence that the sector may have played an integral role in enabling graft, more revelations may follow.
Nedbank and Standard Bank are the first to have their names brought into the state capture saga detailed in the Zondo commission’s findings.
Hold the powerful to account for R10 a month*
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.
*R30 for your first three months, then R250/quarter.
Log In