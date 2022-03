South Africa’s first meal kit delivery service, Ucook, has been sold to a holding company for R187-million after six years in operation, signalling local growth in an industry that has experienced increasing value internationally.

The industry is projected to continue growing thanks to the pandemic and the fast-paced lifestyle of working millennials.

The global meal kit delivery service market size was valued at $10.26-billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $27.33-billion by 2028.