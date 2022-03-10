‘SA is heading towards another lost decade’

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget speech last month set its sights on a brighter economic future. The economy is expected to reach pre-pandemic GDP this year and, according to the budget, a R182-billion revenue windfall has set the economy on a better course — towards the end of fiscal consolidation.

This week, data from Statistics South Africa confirmed the economy’s modest rebound last year. According to the data, South Africa’s GDP grew 4.9% in 2021, driven mainly by higher economic activity in the finance, personal services and manufacturing sectors.

But analysts point out that the country’s GDP growth is still far too low to stave off unemployment and possibly another bout of social upheaval. It is likely that, after enduring more than 10 years of anaemic economic growth, South Africa may be staring down the barrel of another lost decade.